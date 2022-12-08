Read full article on original website
gophersports.com
Gophers Welcome Milwaukee For Wednesday Morning Matchup
MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota (6-5, 1-1 B1G) is set for its second game of a three-game home stand on Wednesday morning against UW-Milwaukee (3-6, 1-1 Horizon) at Williams Arena at 11 a.m.. The game, which serves as the Gophers' 'Field Trip Game', can be seen on B1G+ and can be heard on the iHeartRadio app or on KFAN+ with Justin Gaard and Lynnette Sjoquist on the call.
gophersports.com
Cooley Nabs Another B1G First Star
ROSEMONT, Ill. - Minnesota's Logan Cooley stayed red hot totaling a four-point weekend and was named Big Ten Conference Men's Hockey First Star of the Week for his efforts. For the third time this season, Cooley earned a weekly award from the league as he paced the Gophers with three goals and four points in their home sweep of Wisconsin. The freshman got the scoring started Friday night with the first of 13 goals the Maroon and Gold posted during the series as he put his dazzling stickhandling skills on display. He added his second of the night on a breakaway late in the first period to record his third multi-goal game this year and tacked on an assist on Ryan Chesley's first NCAA goal.
gophersports.com
Frank Named USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week
MINNEAPOLIS -- University of Minnesota junior Shelby Frank has been honored by the USTFCCCA as the National Division I Athlete of the Week after her performance at the Minnesota Icebreaker, the organization announced on Tuesday. Frank tossed the No. 1 mark in the nation this season in the weight throw...
gophersports.com
Gophers Score 105 in Win over Chicago State
MINNEAPOLIS (Dec. 12, 2022) – The University of Minnesota (6-5, 1-1 B1G) bounced back in a big way on Monday night, defeating Chicago State (0-12) 105-54 at Williams Arena. All 12 active student-athletes scored for Minnesota, led by Mallory Heyer's 19 points and nine rebounds. Heyer's 19 and nine...
gophersports.com
Gophers Back in Action Wednesday Hosting Arkansas-Pine Bluff
MINNESOTA (4-6, 0-2 BT) vs ARK-PINE BLUFF (3-8 0-0 SWAC) Minneapolis, (Williams Arena) TV: BTN (Cory Provus- pbp, Bruce Weber, analyst) Mike Grimm (Play-by-Play), Spencer Tollackson (Color) Sirius: 383. SERIES INFORMATION. First Meeting in Program History. Gophers All-Time vs. SWAC: 9-0 * - excludes vacated games. STARTING FIVE. • The...
gophersports.com
Keegan Cook Named Head Volleyball Coach at Minnesota
University of Minnesota Director of Athletics Mark Coyle announced today that Keegan Cook has been named head volleyball coach. The University and Cook have agreed to a five-year term, which is pending Board of Regents approval and the completion of a background check. Cook will be the eighth full-time head...
gophersports.com
Gophers Begin Three-Game Home Stand With Chicago State
MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota (5-5, 1-1 B1G) returns to Williams Arena on short rest to take on Chicago State (0-11, 0-0) on Monday night at 7 p.m.. The game can be seen on B1G+ and is also broadcast on KFAN+ or on the iHeartRadio app with Justin Gaard and Lynnette Sjoquist on the call.
gophersports.com
Gophers Showcase 2023 Team at Intrasquad Meet
The University of Minnesota gymnastics program held their annual intrasquad meet on Sunday evening, welcoming a few new Gopher faces to Maturi Pavilion for the first time. "I'm super proud of the way the team did today," head coach Jenny Hansen said. "We had really high hit percentages all throughout, and I think it was great to see the newcomers and how well they did being in the Pav and in the different environment. So we really feel good about where we're at right now and just excited to keep working on the little things so that we're really ready come January."
gophersports.com
Minnesota Sweeps Tri-Meet in San Luis Obispo to Cap Perfect First Half
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The ninth-ranked Gophers completed a perfect first half of the season on Sunday afternoon after sweeping their triangular meet with Lindenwood and Cal Poly. The Gophers dominated throughout the day, winning 16 of their 20 bouts in the afternoon to cap off a 3-0 weekend...
