Can I bury someone in my backyard in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — When a loved one passes away, some people would rather keep the body of the deceased close by, on family property. But, is it legal to bury a body in my yard in Illinois? The answer, according to Illinois Funeral Laws, is yes — depending on local zoning rules. There are […]
Illinois Nearly Tops List For Most STDs In The United States
Illinois almost topped another in 2022 and this one doesn't come with bragging rights. A similar report came out two years prior and the Land of Lincoln didn't get the best grade at that time either. Although there was a bit of good news for one city in Illinois, I guess.
Illinois is home to the 2nd Best French Restaurant in the US
If you are looking for the ultimate fine dining experience then you need to check out this French Restaurant in Illinois, which was named the second-best French Restaurant in the US. According to the travel website farandwide.com, the French-style restaurant called Le Bouchon in Chicago was named the second-best French...
One Of America’s Most Christmas-Obsessed Towns Is In Illinois
Christmas is a time of joy and cheer in America, but one town in Illinois truly embraces the holiday season. Where is it located?. According to a recent study, the most Christmas-obsessed cities in America are Crocker, Missouri, Santa Claus, Indiana, and Jackson, New Hampshire. Every state was judged based...
Urgent and Easy Request From Olmsted County Sheriff in Minnesota
Grab a Shovel And Help Save Lives in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Illinois. Seconds count when it comes to putting out fires and saving lives! In the state of Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin, Mother Nature has given us a new blanket of snow which is making it harder to fight fires and save lives fast enough due to fire hydrants that are hiding under the white stuff.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID Levels Rise in State, Mask Recommendations
COVID levels are rising across Illinois as several counties reach elevated alert levels, meaning masks are now recommended. Chicago's top doctor revealed her best advice and detailed why cases could continue to rise in the coming weeks. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today.
Minnesota And Iowa, Do You Love To Use Your Snowblower?
Whether you're new to Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, or Wisconsin, or you've been here a long time, it's important to remember snow blowers/throwers are our friends only when we keep a good eye on them. They could lash out and hurt us unexpectedly. 12 Questions to Ask Before Powering Up the...
What Are The Chances We Get A White Christmas in Illinois?
As my 9-year-old says, "It's not Christmas until it snows," she's right it doesn't feel like Christmas just yet. It's got most of us thinking will there be a White Christmas? Well, the US National Weather Service Chicago shares what the chances are of seeing a White Christmas this year.
Illinois Cities with ‘Hallmark Holiday Movie’ Vibes Worth the Drive
There are several small-feeling, towns and cities in Illinois, that could double as the backdrop for a Hallmark Channel movie. Get ready for a hot chocolate sipping' road trip filled with millions of twinkling lights. You wanted to know the best places to capture joyful holiday experiences, and spots just a short drive from the Rockford area, more than deliver.
New changes are coming to annual driving tests for seniors
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois drivers ages 75 to 78 do not need to take an annual driving test to renew their license. Drivers ages 79 and older will still be required to take the road exam while renewing their driver’s licenses. This was passed by the Illinois...
Lawmaker says Illinois has work to do for better senior care
(The Center Square) – While Gov. J.B. Pritzker touted his accomplishments during an event that benefits senior citizens, one state lawmaker says Illinois is not doing enough. The Chicago Housing Authority held the event at the Hyatt Regency Hotel on Wacker Drive in Chicago over the weekend. The annual gala focuses on affordable housing for seniors and others throughout the city and state. Pritzker spoke at the event and promised...
JVM Realty Completes Acquisition of 240-Unit Luxury Apartment Community in Southwest Chicago Submarket of Romeoville, Illinois
CHICAGO, IL - JVM Realty Corp., a leading vertically integrated multifamily real estate investment and property management firm, announced it has acquired Seasons at Romeoville, a 240-unit luxury apartment community in the Chicago suburb of Romeoville, from Fiduciary Real Estate Development, Inc. JVM will rename the apartment community to The Bluffs.
Here's Why Flags in Illinois Are Flying at Half-Staff
Illinois residents may notice this week that flags at state, county and local facilities are flying at half-staff, and here is the reason why. Under a proclamation from Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, flags were ordered to half-staff Monday following the tragic death of State Sen. Scott Bennett last week. “Senator...
Holiday Bonus: $500 Relief Payments For Chicago Residents This Christmas
A $500 worth of relief payments will be received by selected residents of Chicago just in time for Christmas, according to Heim. Find out the qualifications needed to receive this holiday bonus. Chicago is offering $500 worth of relief payments to 25,500 eligible residents across the city. These one-time payments...
Does Illinois Require Front License Plates on Vehicles?
Nearly two-dozen states only require motorists to display one license plate on their vehicles, but what does the law say in Illinois?. According to the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office, motorists are required to display both the front and rear license plates on their vehicles. Currently, it costs $151...
Pappas and ABC 7 Chicago to host “Our Homes Matter: Holiday Phone Bank” December 14
Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas and ABC 7 Chicago will host “Our Homes Matter: Holiday Phone Bank” on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, to continue helping homeowners find refunds, apply for property tax exemptions. “Since we started holding these phone banks, we’ve returned nearly $26 million to taxpayers,” said...
Report: Illinois sees biggest increase in cigarette smuggling
(The Center Square) – A new report shows that many Illinois residents are going out of state to purchase their cigarettes, costing the state hundreds of millions of dollars in lost tax revenue. A joint report by the Mackinac Center for Public Policy and the Tax Foundation shows that...
Illinois mandates replacement of lead pipes, but who'll foot the bill?
RIVER GROVE, Ill. (CBS) – Replace, don't repair. An Illinois law that went into effect this year mandates that lead pipes be entirely removed when broken, on the basis that work on or around a lead service line could release particles that contaminate drinking water.National environmental experts applauded Illinois lawmakers for the legislation. But Morning Insider Lauren Victory may have found an unintended consequence bubbling up from the bill."Where is this water coming from?" - It's a question no homeowner ever wants to ask."I'm like, 'OK, what do I do?'" said Di Anne Chudzik, a homeowner in River Grove.Chudzik thought...
Bone-Chilling Cold Christmas Predicted for Missouri & Illinois
If the weather nerds are correct, you can expect cuddle weather during Christmas week as both Missouri and Illinois are predicted to experience bone-chilling cold temps. I saw this shared today by the National Weather Service out of Springfield, Missouri on Facebook. The bluer the area, the colder the temperatures. Notice what part of America is right in the middle of a dark blue bullseye. Yes, that's us. Technically, this is the percent chance of temps being below normal, but you get the idea.
Report: Grocery shoppers look to expired food to save money
(NewsNation) — Grocery shoppers have become resourceful amid America’s ongoing record inflation that has spiked grocery prices by 13% over the last year. According to a September Food Dive study, six out of 10 of the 2,000 surveyed consumers reported buying foods close to the expiration date due to affordability, with 46% saying they disregard the printed expiration date altogether.
