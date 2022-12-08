ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Workers supporting survivors of gender-based violence are demanding change

While the world went into lockdown at the onset of the COVID-19 global pandemic, shelters helping women who are survivors of domestic violence remained open. In fact, for many of shelters, the work increased as they adjusted to public health measures and a surge in gender-based violence. The United Nations has termed this a “shadow pandemic.” À lire aussi : The COVID-19 pandemic has made the impacts of gender-based violence worse Challenges facing front-line workers I’ve been working in gender-based...
ABC News

Former 'detransitioner' fights anti-transgender movement she once backed

Ky Schevers is fighting back against the anti-trans movement she once took part in. Schevers was assigned the sex of female at birth and later chose to start gender-affirming care by taking testosterone to transition from female to male in her mid-20s. She stopped taking testosterone, though, in the years that followed while she continued to explore and question her gender, later falling into an online anti-trans group of "detransitioners" – people who once did but no longer identify as transgender.
The Independent

Pennsylvania college event for people ‘tired of cis white men’ cancelled following backlash

A student art workshop advertised for those who feel "tired of white cis men" has been cancelled after a conservative backlash. Flyers posted last week around Gettysburg College, a private university near the historic Civil War battledfield in southern Pennsylvania, had invited students to express their feelings about America's dominant identity group through painting and writing as part of one student's final year project.
Engadget

Biden signs bill that lets domestic violence survivors remove abusers from phone plans

President Joe Biden has signed H.R. 7132 or Safe Connections Act of 2022 into law, and it could help domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking and human trafficking survivors ultimately cut ties with abusers. Under the new law, users can ask mobile service providers to separate their line — as well as their dependents' — from their abusers' if they have a shared contract. That would ensure that abusers no longer have access to their phone records and can't get their service cut. Carriers aren't allowed to charge fees to grant these requests, which they must do within two days.
Madame Noire

Is It Possible To Address Intimate Partner Violence Without Police Involvement?

The resistance to talk about intimate partner violence (IPV) is one of the things that keeps it active and keeps us from looking for ways to address it. According to Coburn Place, a shelter and support group for survivors of IPV and their children, 40 percent of Black women have experienced IPV.
MedicalXpress

One in ten Australian women report disrespectful or abusive care in childbirth

Having a baby can be an empowering experience when women are treated with kindness and respect. However, some women are left feeling traumatized by how they were treated. When women receive disrespectful and abusive care from health providers during pregnancy, labor and birth, or after the baby is born, it's called obstetric violence. This includes verbal, physical and emotional abuse, threats or coercion by health providers.
suggest.com

Trauma-Induced Loneliness Is An Invisible Epidemic Among Midlife Women

Many people experience loneliness at some point during their lives, but not everyone experiences it the same way. Feeling lonely is completely subjective—people may feel social loneliness, emotional loneliness, and/or existential loneliness. That said, what causes feelings of loneliness is much less understood. According to a new study published...
psychologytoday.com

How Do Femcels and Incels Differ?

The "femcel" community, which consists of women who identify as involuntarily celibate, is steadily gaining attention and membership. Like incels (involuntary celibate men), femcels typically attribute their involuntary celibacy to their appearance. However, femcels appear to differ from incels in their emotions and coping mechanisms. Psychological differences between femcels and...
Mona Lazar

45% Of Women Will Be Single by Choice by 2030, According to Study

‘Women are not as smart as men, because their brain is smaller.’ Did you grow up with this axiom? A lot of women did. I remember a family dinner as a child when my uncle clearly and emphatically stated that women’s brain capacity is smaller than men’s. There were 8 people at the table, equally divided between genders. Nobody batted an eyelid.
Fatherly

Why Good Men Are Bad To Their Families

Dad looks the part of a model citizen. He works hard, volunteers, and makes friends easily. He’s a good neighbor and an even better coworker. Then he goes home. Surrounded by his family, he’s angry and irritable, prone to yelling, and quick to punish. He’s not abusive, per se, but difficult and distant in a way that confuses his increasingly anxious children, who can see the disconnect, but lack the perspective to understand it. To them, it feels personal. In fact, it’s a relatively common situation.
Briana B.

Mother Records Herself Cutting All Daughter's Hair Off as Discipline

How far is too far when it comes to disciplining your children?. Child who got hair cut offPhoto byScreenshot/TikTok. Every parent has their way of disciplining their children. Many parents choose to take away privileges, not allow screen time, or hanging with friends to teach children a lesson.
KRCB 104.9

Substance abuse rehab center met with opposition at Planning Commission

photo credit: Courtesy of Nick Youngson A proposed substance rehab center in Santa Rosa drew a large virtual crowd to a recent Santa Rosa Planning Commission meeting with many concerns.   Tensions have been growing in the Skyhawk neighborhood in Northwest Santa Rosa over a proposed private residential treatment facility just off Highway 12.   City planner trainee Noor Bisla explained the project basics.   "It's a 24 bed community care facility for monitored detoxification and withdrawal management slash residential treatment," Bisla said. "It would be a 24 hour operation with three to five staff members for overnight shifts and six to eight or daytime shifts."   The treatment...
The Independent

Voices: Parliament should be a place of hope, not fear and abuse

As sure as night turns to day and the frost rolls in for winter, Westminster is once again facing a crisis of alleged sexual abuse. I honestly just feel tired. On Thursday I walked around hugging a big cardi to myself, bleary-eyed and sighing at the sheer predictability of events in Westminster: yet another MP had been asked to stay away from the parliamentary estate after allegations of sexual abuse.I want to make it clear that Westminster is not a dreadful place to work. Well, not for me anyway – I guess I have the kind of privilege...

