Read full article on original website
Related
Workers supporting survivors of gender-based violence are demanding change
While the world went into lockdown at the onset of the COVID-19 global pandemic, shelters helping women who are survivors of domestic violence remained open. In fact, for many of shelters, the work increased as they adjusted to public health measures and a surge in gender-based violence. The United Nations has termed this a “shadow pandemic.” À lire aussi : The COVID-19 pandemic has made the impacts of gender-based violence worse Challenges facing front-line workers I’ve been working in gender-based...
ABC News
Former 'detransitioner' fights anti-transgender movement she once backed
Ky Schevers is fighting back against the anti-trans movement she once took part in. Schevers was assigned the sex of female at birth and later chose to start gender-affirming care by taking testosterone to transition from female to male in her mid-20s. She stopped taking testosterone, though, in the years that followed while she continued to explore and question her gender, later falling into an online anti-trans group of "detransitioners" – people who once did but no longer identify as transgender.
Pennsylvania college event for people ‘tired of cis white men’ cancelled following backlash
A student art workshop advertised for those who feel "tired of white cis men" has been cancelled after a conservative backlash. Flyers posted last week around Gettysburg College, a private university near the historic Civil War battledfield in southern Pennsylvania, had invited students to express their feelings about America's dominant identity group through painting and writing as part of one student's final year project.
LGBTQ+ activists spam the shit out of Texas far-right group that wants people to 'report' drag shows
Far-right group Defend Our Kids Texas asked people to post the name, email address and location of drag shows. It's unclear what the group plans to do with the info.
Engadget
Biden signs bill that lets domestic violence survivors remove abusers from phone plans
President Joe Biden has signed H.R. 7132 or Safe Connections Act of 2022 into law, and it could help domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking and human trafficking survivors ultimately cut ties with abusers. Under the new law, users can ask mobile service providers to separate their line — as well as their dependents' — from their abusers' if they have a shared contract. That would ensure that abusers no longer have access to their phone records and can't get their service cut. Carriers aren't allowed to charge fees to grant these requests, which they must do within two days.
We’re sharing heartbreaking photos of our paralysed little girl to warn other parents
Now mum Tyler, 23, and dad Charlie, 26 are urging parents to get their little one's checked out if you think something is wrong. Dani-Rae was diagnosed with a spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) on November 15. SMA is a disorder which causes weak muscle tone and muscle waste. There is...
Madame Noire
Is It Possible To Address Intimate Partner Violence Without Police Involvement?
The resistance to talk about intimate partner violence (IPV) is one of the things that keeps it active and keeps us from looking for ways to address it. According to Coburn Place, a shelter and support group for survivors of IPV and their children, 40 percent of Black women have experienced IPV.
Gettysburg College postpones 'Tired of white cis men?' event amid backlash
Gettysburg College postponed an event for people who are "tired of white cis men" amid widespread backlash. The event was originally scheduled for Nov. 12, according to fliers of the event posted online. It would have been hosted by the Gender and Sexuality Resource Center as part of a senior Peace and Justice project.
Opinion: MAGA Hate Speech Leads to Violence Against the LGBTQ Community
It’s an unfortunate fact that there has been a rise in political violence in the United States of America over the last few years. I’m fearful that young people today will think these incidents are normal.
Detransitioner, experts issue warning over American Girl pushing gender transitions: 'Protect your daughters'
American Girl prompts outrage from detransitioners, parents and media personalities over book marketed to 3 to 12-year-old girls that encourages them to "change" their bodies if they feel uncomfortable as a female.
MedicalXpress
One in ten Australian women report disrespectful or abusive care in childbirth
Having a baby can be an empowering experience when women are treated with kindness and respect. However, some women are left feeling traumatized by how they were treated. When women receive disrespectful and abusive care from health providers during pregnancy, labor and birth, or after the baby is born, it's called obstetric violence. This includes verbal, physical and emotional abuse, threats or coercion by health providers.
Violence against women is staggeringly high in South Africa - a different way of thinking about it is needed
South Africa has notoriously high levels of violence against women. The latest police figures show that 10,818 rape cases were reported in the first quarter of 2022. The country has among the highest rape incidence in the world. How can gender-based violence in the country be reduced?. It’s important to...
suggest.com
Trauma-Induced Loneliness Is An Invisible Epidemic Among Midlife Women
Many people experience loneliness at some point during their lives, but not everyone experiences it the same way. Feeling lonely is completely subjective—people may feel social loneliness, emotional loneliness, and/or existential loneliness. That said, what causes feelings of loneliness is much less understood. According to a new study published...
psychologytoday.com
How Do Femcels and Incels Differ?
The "femcel" community, which consists of women who identify as involuntarily celibate, is steadily gaining attention and membership. Like incels (involuntary celibate men), femcels typically attribute their involuntary celibacy to their appearance. However, femcels appear to differ from incels in their emotions and coping mechanisms. Psychological differences between femcels and...
45% Of Women Will Be Single by Choice by 2030, According to Study
‘Women are not as smart as men, because their brain is smaller.’ Did you grow up with this axiom? A lot of women did. I remember a family dinner as a child when my uncle clearly and emphatically stated that women’s brain capacity is smaller than men’s. There were 8 people at the table, equally divided between genders. Nobody batted an eyelid.
Why Good Men Are Bad To Their Families
Dad looks the part of a model citizen. He works hard, volunteers, and makes friends easily. He’s a good neighbor and an even better coworker. Then he goes home. Surrounded by his family, he’s angry and irritable, prone to yelling, and quick to punish. He’s not abusive, per se, but difficult and distant in a way that confuses his increasingly anxious children, who can see the disconnect, but lack the perspective to understand it. To them, it feels personal. In fact, it’s a relatively common situation.
Mother Records Herself Cutting All Daughter's Hair Off as Discipline
How far is too far when it comes to disciplining your children?. Child who got hair cut offPhoto byScreenshot/TikTok. Every parent has their way of disciplining their children. Many parents choose to take away privileges, not allow screen time, or hanging with friends to teach children a lesson.
Substance abuse rehab center met with opposition at Planning Commission
photo credit: Courtesy of Nick Youngson A proposed substance rehab center in Santa Rosa drew a large virtual crowd to a recent Santa Rosa Planning Commission meeting with many concerns. Tensions have been growing in the Skyhawk neighborhood in Northwest Santa Rosa over a proposed private residential treatment facility just off Highway 12. City planner trainee Noor Bisla explained the project basics. "It's a 24 bed community care facility for monitored detoxification and withdrawal management slash residential treatment," Bisla said. "It would be a 24 hour operation with three to five staff members for overnight shifts and six to eight or daytime shifts." The treatment...
Voices: Parliament should be a place of hope, not fear and abuse
As sure as night turns to day and the frost rolls in for winter, Westminster is once again facing a crisis of alleged sexual abuse. I honestly just feel tired. On Thursday I walked around hugging a big cardi to myself, bleary-eyed and sighing at the sheer predictability of events in Westminster: yet another MP had been asked to stay away from the parliamentary estate after allegations of sexual abuse.I want to make it clear that Westminster is not a dreadful place to work. Well, not for me anyway – I guess I have the kind of privilege...
'Vilification' Of Amber Heard Slammed By Several Women's Organization In Open Letter: 'The Harassment Is Unprecedented'
Famed lawyer Gloria Steinem, dozens of activists, multiple women's organizations and more have come together to shut down the bullies targeting Amber Heard after she lost her trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp. On Tuesday, November 16, a new website published a piece titled "An Open Letter in Support of Amber...
Comments / 0