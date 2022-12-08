ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Gang leader who set deadly honeytrap for 16-year-old can be released from jail

A jealous ex-boyfriend who led a masked and hooded gang to ambush and murder a 16-year-old boy in a honeytrap can be released from prison, the Parole Board has said.Danny McLean, now 32, lay in wait with five others armed with baseball bats and knives to kill Shakilus Townsend in Thornton Heath, south London, in 2008.The harrowing murder saw McLean’s ex-girlfriend Samantha Joseph, then 15, deliberately lead the lovestruck teenager into the deadly ambush, during which he was beaten and stabbed six times.A neighbour chased the gang away and came to Shakilus’s aid as he lay dying.Gang member Mclean was...
Bossip

F12: 5 Corrections Cops Caught On Camera Brutally Beating 41-Year-Old Black Man Jarrett Hobbs At Georgia Jail

Not surprised but very disgusted. Another egregious abuse of power by the police has surfaced and the whole thing is captured on video. According to CNN, a 41-year-old North Carolina man named Jarrett Hobbs was beaten within an inch of his life and essentially left for dead by a group of corrections officers at the Camden Detention Center in Camden, Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
Vice

High-Ranking Prison Officer Aided a Neo-Nazi Gang Attack on Black Prisoners

A former high-ranking correctional officer at an Oklahoma prison just received a multi-year prison sentence for facilitating a white supremacist attack on Black inmates. Matthew Ware, 53, a former lieutenant at the Kay County Detention Center, was sentenced to 46 months after being found guilty of violating the civil rights of three pretrial detainees, the Department of Justice announced on Monday.
KAY COUNTY, OK
Popculture

Police Demand Popular Actress' Arrest

Authorities have demanded the arrest of Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez. Fernandez, a Sri Lankan beauty pageant winner and model who made her Bollywood debut in 2009, is currently being investigated for a financial misdemeanor for a case involving an alleged conman and accusations of money laundering. However, despite her alleged involvement in the case, a court in India recently granted her bail, prompting the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Indian government agency that investigates financial crimes, to state their desire to place Fernandez in custody.
The Independent

Ex-prison warden faces trial over inmate abuse allegations

The former warden of an abuse-plagued federal women’s prison known as the “rape club” goes on trial Monday, accused of molesting inmates and forcing them to pose naked in their cells.Ray J. Garcia, who retired after the FBI found nude photos of inmates on his government-issued phone last year, is among five workers charged with abusing inmates at the federal correctional institution in Dublin, California, and the first to go to trial.Opening statements and the first witnesses are expected Monday in federal court in Oakland. Garcia, 55, has pleaded not guilty. If convicted, he would face up to 15 years...
DUBLIN, CA
WCAX

Report: Inmates were tipped off about ‘Whitey’ Bulger’s transfer

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - A new investigation into the prison-beating death of notorious gangster James “Whitey” Bulger has found that inmates -- including a Montpelier man who was one of three indicted in his death -- knew Bulger was being transferred and that no precautions were taken to keep him separate from the general inmate population.
MONTPELIER, VT
CBS New York

Boyfriend arrested in deadly stabbing of Harlem teen

NEW YORK -- The boyfriend of 16-year-old Saniyah Lawrence is now under arrest in her stabbing death.Zyaire Crumbley, 18, was charged with murder late Monday night.Domestic violence activists say they are heartbroken by the case and working to support the victim's family. Stephanie McGraw, the CEO of a nonprofit called WARM, told CBS2's Tim McNicholas she went to the police station, introduced herself to Lawrence's mother, and helped comfort her through that devastating night."We help her through her grieving process and we are just there to support her," McGraw said.Police said Crumbley stabbed Lawrence in the neck Sunday at an apartment...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Prisoners could be held in police cells in bid to cut jail overcrowding

Prisoners could be held in police cells in a bid to reduce “acute and sudden” overcrowding in jails.Justice minister Damian Hinds told MPs the Government has asked to use 400 police cells to hold inmates after a surge in overcrowding in male prisons over the last few months – the “first time ever” such a rapid increase has occurred.It comes after there was an “unprecedented increase” in the number of offenders coming into prisons in the north of England, according to the Ministry of Justice.With court hearings resuming, we are seeing a surge in offenders coming through the criminal justice...

