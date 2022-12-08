Read full article on original website
‘I’m going to kill you:’ Suspect accused of kicking police officer with high heel
A woman faces multiple charges and is suspected of kicking a police officer in the leg with her high heel, vandalizing a police vehicle and resisting arrest.
Video Shows White Jail Cops Brutally Beating Black Inmate As Lawyer Demands Charges
An attorney for a Black man who was violently attacked by white deputies in Georgia are calling for a criminal investigation. The post Video Shows White Jail Cops Brutally Beating Black Inmate As Lawyer Demands Charges appeared first on NewsOne.
Gang leader who set deadly honeytrap for 16-year-old can be released from jail
A jealous ex-boyfriend who led a masked and hooded gang to ambush and murder a 16-year-old boy in a honeytrap can be released from prison, the Parole Board has said.Danny McLean, now 32, lay in wait with five others armed with baseball bats and knives to kill Shakilus Townsend in Thornton Heath, south London, in 2008.The harrowing murder saw McLean’s ex-girlfriend Samantha Joseph, then 15, deliberately lead the lovestruck teenager into the deadly ambush, during which he was beaten and stabbed six times.A neighbour chased the gang away and came to Shakilus’s aid as he lay dying.Gang member Mclean was...
A jail where Georgia officers were seen 'mercilessly' beating an inmate is also being sued by a former sergeant who claims she was wrongfully fired after flagging excessive abuse
Deputies beat Hobbs "mercilessly," said his lawyer Harry Daniels. The Camden County Sheriff's Office did not respond to Insider's request for comment.
F12: 5 Corrections Cops Caught On Camera Brutally Beating 41-Year-Old Black Man Jarrett Hobbs At Georgia Jail
Not surprised but very disgusted. Another egregious abuse of power by the police has surfaced and the whole thing is captured on video. According to CNN, a 41-year-old North Carolina man named Jarrett Hobbs was beaten within an inch of his life and essentially left for dead by a group of corrections officers at the Camden Detention Center in Camden, Georgia.
The police accuse the mother of killing her missing child
Missing baby Quinton Simon's mom was captured for homicide - almost two months after the one-year-old evaporated from the family's Savannah, Georgia, home under baffling conditions, authorities reported.
Officer Who Arrested Black Cop For Having 'Large Sum Of Money' Found Guilty
Detroit officer Thomas Michael Joseph Jones was convicted of assaulting Officer Christopher Williams, who Jones chased down, shoved into a fence, and forcefully handcuffed.
High-Ranking Prison Officer Aided a Neo-Nazi Gang Attack on Black Prisoners
A former high-ranking correctional officer at an Oklahoma prison just received a multi-year prison sentence for facilitating a white supremacist attack on Black inmates. Matthew Ware, 53, a former lieutenant at the Kay County Detention Center, was sentenced to 46 months after being found guilty of violating the civil rights of three pretrial detainees, the Department of Justice announced on Monday.
Two Former Mississippi Department of Corrections Officials Indicted for Excessive Force Against an Inmate
WASHINGTON – A federal grand jury in the Southern District of Mississippi returned an indictment that was unsealed yesterday charging two former Mississippi Department of Corrections officials with deprivation of rights under color of law. According to court documents, both Jessica Hill, a correctional officer at the Central Mississippi...
Ex-correctional officer in Hawaii sentenced for assaulting inmate
A federal judge sentenced a former supervisory correctional officer at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center to 144 months for his role in the assault of an inmate and his leadership of a multiyear coverup.
Missouri inmate released after 27 years, with help from the judge who sentenced him
Missouri inmate Bobby Bostic was serving a 241-year sentence for a series of robberies he committed when he was only 16. Bostic, now 43, changed his life in prison. He went to school and read and wrote books, even though he had no hope of ever getting out. CBS News was there when Bostic was released thanks to the judge who first put him behind bars.
Police Demand Popular Actress' Arrest
Authorities have demanded the arrest of Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez. Fernandez, a Sri Lankan beauty pageant winner and model who made her Bollywood debut in 2009, is currently being investigated for a financial misdemeanor for a case involving an alleged conman and accusations of money laundering. However, despite her alleged involvement in the case, a court in India recently granted her bail, prompting the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Indian government agency that investigates financial crimes, to state their desire to place Fernandez in custody.
Ex-prison warden faces trial over inmate abuse allegations
The former warden of an abuse-plagued federal women’s prison known as the “rape club” goes on trial Monday, accused of molesting inmates and forcing them to pose naked in their cells.Ray J. Garcia, who retired after the FBI found nude photos of inmates on his government-issued phone last year, is among five workers charged with abusing inmates at the federal correctional institution in Dublin, California, and the first to go to trial.Opening statements and the first witnesses are expected Monday in federal court in Oakland. Garcia, 55, has pleaded not guilty. If convicted, he would face up to 15 years...
Former Oklahoma officer allowed white supremacists to attack Black inmates
A former white Oklahoma correctional officer was sentenced to almost four years for promoting the attack on Black inmates by white supremacists.
Federal inmate allegedly tried to shoot visitor at Arizona prison camp: Report
A federal prison inmate who was able to obtain a firearm at an Arizona prison pulled out the gun in a visitation area and allegedly attempted to shoot a visitor in the head, according to The Associated Press. The weapon misfired and the female visitor was uninjured in Sunday’s incident...
Report: Inmates were tipped off about ‘Whitey’ Bulger’s transfer
WASHINGTON (WCAX) - A new investigation into the prison-beating death of notorious gangster James “Whitey” Bulger has found that inmates -- including a Montpelier man who was one of three indicted in his death -- knew Bulger was being transferred and that no precautions were taken to keep him separate from the general inmate population.
Boyfriend arrested in deadly stabbing of Harlem teen
NEW YORK -- The boyfriend of 16-year-old Saniyah Lawrence is now under arrest in her stabbing death.Zyaire Crumbley, 18, was charged with murder late Monday night.Domestic violence activists say they are heartbroken by the case and working to support the victim's family. Stephanie McGraw, the CEO of a nonprofit called WARM, told CBS2's Tim McNicholas she went to the police station, introduced herself to Lawrence's mother, and helped comfort her through that devastating night."We help her through her grieving process and we are just there to support her," McGraw said.Police said Crumbley stabbed Lawrence in the neck Sunday at an apartment...
Three former deputies arrested and charged for beating a Black inmate
Three former Georgia sheriff’s deputies have been arrested and charged for their role in an alleged beating of a Black inmate in September, according to authorities.
Prisoners could be held in police cells in bid to cut jail overcrowding
Prisoners could be held in police cells in a bid to reduce “acute and sudden” overcrowding in jails.Justice minister Damian Hinds told MPs the Government has asked to use 400 police cells to hold inmates after a surge in overcrowding in male prisons over the last few months – the “first time ever” such a rapid increase has occurred.It comes after there was an “unprecedented increase” in the number of offenders coming into prisons in the north of England, according to the Ministry of Justice.With court hearings resuming, we are seeing a surge in offenders coming through the criminal justice...
