The Top 3 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in the Yakima Valley
The Yakima Valley is a beautiful place with so much to see and dive into, however, there is some danger to living here, and all the residents and locals know this. But do they know the most dangerous areas in their own backyard? A new study came out grading the areas around the Yakima Valley.
Work Has Begun On El Porton in Union Gap. When Will It Re-Open?
The Yakima Valley has been down one of its favorite restaurants since early September, but it looks like repairs have started on the roof of the El Porton located at 2512 Main Street in in Union Gap. Since the blaze, fans of Mexican cuisine have been forced to either head to El Porton’s other location on Tieton Drive (4808 Tieton Drive) or one of the other fine restaurants in Yakima (El Mirador, Xochimoilco, El porton De Pepe) to get their cravings filled.
6 Wish List Items Yakima DOES NOT want for Christmas
As children finish their Christmas lists for Santa, adults (for the most part) are doing quite the opposite. Maybe it’s just me, but I’m looking at this time of year as non-stop deadlines. My schedule is so slammed with obligations it just makes my head spin: family functions, friends gathering for the holidays, events, and work deadlines. Don’t get me wrong, the more things I have to do, there is a part of me that feels grateful (if I’m needed or requested to attend, then I’m wanted & loved, simple as that). As I’ve gotten older, I realize my Christmas want list has changed drastically, more of an “I don’t want” list. The things that I cherish more are things that can’t really be bought, so that brought the question to mind, “What DON’T you want for Christmas?”
Drink’n Games in Yakima Closes its Doors for Good
It's with a heavy heart that we lose another business in town and this one hits pretty close to home for several reasons. The popular arcade bar on Yakima ave, Drink'n Games is locking up for the last time. Opening in 2019 as a venue to provide food and drinks...
Mark O’Connor’s Appalachian Christmas at Seasons Dec 14 in Yakima
The next amazing holiday performance is coming to the Seasons Performance Hall in Yakima. From hoedown to highbrow and everything in between is what you'll experience with Mark O'Connor's - An Appalachian Christmas. Mark O'Connor's: An Appalachian Christmas at The Seasons Performance Hall. Come celebrate the holiday season bluegrass style...
Frigid All Week. Is Snow Forecast When Temps Rise in Yakima?
The two to four inches forecast for Yakima on Friday and Saturday turned out to be six to eight inches and more in some parts of the valley. Though some of the snow has been melted with above-freezing daytime temperatures, there's a change coming this week. Bundle up. Yakima Forecast...
The Top 4 Fast Food Places we Wish Were in Yakima
3.) Dicks Drive-In The Most Famous Fast Food joint to come out of Washington, not that they're actually available outside of the state. However, in the last decade, they've expanded to other cities like Kent, Federal Way, and a bunch of other sub-city areas in Seattle. So why not really expand into the Yakima Valley? Dick Drive-In has done amazing with taking care of their employees, great pay, great benefits, and paid time off, perfect for anyone starting out with their first job.
These 4 Yakima Valley Spots Have the Best Pizza Crusts
Here’s the Top 4 Yakima Valley Spots With the Best Pizza Crusts. I love to dip my pizza crusts in a thing of ranch sauce but recently, I discovered that pizza crusts taste even better dipped in Caesar salad dressing. Who knew?! This delicious and mouth-watering revelation came to me after my recent order of a pepperoni and cheese personal pan pizza at Round Table Pizza in West Valley. This culinary delight led me to thinking about which Yakima Valley spots have the best pizza crusts (so that I can continue my newfound tradition of dipping my crusts in Caesar dressing).
7 Stories of Stolen Restaurant Items in the Yakima Valley: Part 2
Sometimes it isn't about being a klepto, sometimes it's about loads of alcohol or the urge to take a memento from one of the best evenings of your life. This isn't encouraging anyone to steal, it's just about the stories of those items of the past that ended up in our houses instead of at our favorite restaurants.
Win $500: Are You Displaying Yakima’s Best Christmas Lights?
We're ready to light up our streets and neighborhoods brighter than ever this holiday season, and we need YOUR help to 'LIGHT UP YAKIMA'. Between now and Dec. 16th, we want to see photos of your holiday light displays. Light Up Yakima Grand Prize $500 Visa Gift Card From Coca-Cola...
Peek Inside the Abandoned 7-Eleven on Summitview Ave [PHOTOS]
Peek Inside the Abandoned 7-Eleven on Summitview Ave in Yakima. What would you like to see replace the old 7-Eleven on Summitview Ave? It was a very strange day when the 7-Eleven closed earlier this year. The employees were distraught to find out that they would soon be losing their jobs. Customers were irate that they no longer had a place to stop in any given moment of the day and pick up last minute items on their way to and from work.
Time to Fill the Gas Tank? Prices Down In Eastern Washington
If you're driving to the gas station today in Washington State you're paying an average of $4.10 per gallon. But if you're filling up in eastern and central Washington Triple A and GasBuddy say you're paying an average of $3.72 per gallon. Prices in eastern and central Washington are down 17.6 cents a gallon. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 14.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.21 per gallon today.
3 Suggestions For Future Drive-Thru Holiday Light Fests at Yakima State Fair Park!
The 3rd Annual Drive-Thru Holiday Light Fest is in full gear, and I have heard nothing but positive comments and praise about the event (for an official review, click here). I, myself, finally got a chance to take a drive and I have to say, I was blown away. They’ve done an amazing job and it was indeed a feast for my eyes. Although, I do have a few suggestions for the fourth and even fifth annual Drive-Thru Holiday Light Fest.
Results Are In! Selah Celebrates 3rd Annual Food Drive!
Even before Thanksgiving, many food drives and charity collections have occurred. I've donated to several of them, as have many of you (I hope). The one thing that has always made me scratch my head is the outcome. How much money was raised? How much food was collected? How many toys will be played with? Etc. Etc. Some fundraisers are awesome at informing the community of the outstanding accomplishments or, sadly, sometimes, how they still need help. Whereas many fundraisers, food drives, and charities forget to release a follow-up. I don't think it's anything nefarious or sneaky, just probably business and the rush, rush, rush to help out and achieve their goal. That's not the case for the Selah Police Department; they just gave us an update on their most recent food drive.
Duke Ellington’s Jazz Nutcracker at The Seasons. Want Tickets?
What happens when jazz and classical music collide? Is it even safe?. Well, if you take Tchaikovsky and Duke Ellington - and sprinkle in some holiday magic, you wind up with a veritable musical feast. The Ellington Jazz Nutcracker with CWU Jazz Band at The Seasons. If you've seen Tchaikovsky's...
