iheart.com

Dolly Parton Confirms Rumor that she's got a SECRET in a Dollywood Vault

Dolly Parton confirmed a bunch of rumors. 1- YES , she has a Christmas tree in every room of her house and she dresses up as Santa and comes down her personal elevator decorated as a chimney to deliver presents to all the children in her family!. 2- YES, Dolly...
housebeautiful.com

You Can Now Book a Stay in Dolly Parton's Legendary Tour Bus

With a total of 51 Grammy nominations, 10 wins, several lifetime achievement awards, a cozy spot in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and a handful of philanthropic initiatives—phew—Dolly Parton has ben an icon for as long as we can remember. If you want to snag a slice of the living legend's lifestyle, you can officially book a stay at Dolly's Suite 1986. Nestled in Dollywood's DreamMore Resort and Space—because of course she has a resort—the suite is a tour bus that she actually used from 2008 through 2022. (Since Dolly isn't a big flyer, so this Prevost bus has traveled approximately 360,000 miles throughout North America—making regular stops in big cities like Nashville and Los Angeles.) To make her so-called "gypsy wagon" feel like a home away from home, Dolly customized the interior with jewel-toned decor and a smattering of special amenities.
Parade

Country Singer Bryce Leatherwood on Following in ‘The Voice’ Alum Morgan Wallen’s Footsteps and What He Loves About Blake Shelton

It goes without saying that Bryce Leatherwood hopes to follow in his coach Blake Shelton’s very successful footsteps when it comes to his career after The Voice, but last week, which was the week that the Top 10 sang songs selected by the fans, the fans picked "Sand in My Boots," a hit that controversial country singer Morgan Wallen took to the top of the charts, for the 22-year-old from Woodstock, Georgia to sing.
People

Dolly Parton to Release Children's Book About Her God-Dog Billy the Kid: 'He's a Big Star'

Dolly Parton’s Billy the Kid Makes it Big is the singer's third children's book, following Coat of Many Colors and I Am a Rainbow Dolly Parton can't wait to introduce her god-dog Billy the Kid to young readers. The music icon, 76, will release her third children's book, Dolly Parton's Billy the Kid Makes it Big, on April 25, 2023, PEOPLE can exclusively announce. The kids' book, which features illustrations by MacKenzie Haley, follows Billy the Kid, a dog who loves barking to the beat of country music...
ETOnline.com

Jake Flint, Country Singer, Dead at 37 Just Hours After Marrying Wife Brenda

Country singer Jake Flint has died. Jake's unexpected passing comes just hours after his wedding to his new wife, Brenda Flint. He was 37 years old. Jake's publicist, Clif Doyal, confirmed the sad news to The Oklahoman on Monday. According to Doyal, the "What’s Your Name?" singer died in his sleep after he and Brenda exchanged vows on Saturday. The singer’s cause of death has yet to be announced.
