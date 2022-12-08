Read full article on original website
Dolly Parton Confirms Rumor that she's got a SECRET in a Dollywood Vault
Dolly Parton confirmed a bunch of rumors. 1- YES , she has a Christmas tree in every room of her house and she dresses up as Santa and comes down her personal elevator decorated as a chimney to deliver presents to all the children in her family!. 2- YES, Dolly...
Dolly Parton’s Siblings: Everything To Know About Her 11 Brothers & Sisters
Dolly Parton is a legendary country music singer/songwriter who has 11 Grammys and a few hit movies, like 9 to 5, under her belt. The “Jolene” hitmaker grew up in a one-room cabin in East Tennesse with two parents and 11 siblings. Dolly’s mother taught the 12 children...
The Story Behind Why Dolly Parton Refused to Let Elvis Presley Record “I Will Always Love You”
Now 30 years after the release of the musical drama The Bodyguard, the film that shot Dolly Parton’s 1974 song “I Will Always Love You” into the stratosphere of hits with Whitney Houston‘s epic rendition, the country legend said she doesn’t regret turning down Elvis Presley, who wanted to cover her ballad in the 1970s.
Dolly Parton Tells Kelly Clarkson Her Cover of 'I Will Always Love You' Would Make Whitney Houston Proud
Dolly Parton has a lot of love for good covers of her songs. The country music icon sat down for Thursday's new episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, and opened up about Whitney Houston's beloved cover of "I Will Always Love You," and Kelly Clarkson's masterful rendition as well. Parton...
19-Year-Old Dolly Parton Was Originally Pitched As A Bubblegum Pop Singer, But Wrote Her Way Into Country
A world without country queen, Dolly Parton, is not a world I’d ever want to live in. A world without “Jolene,” 9:5 The Musical, the 99 track Dolly Box Set, or Dollywood seems outrageous to even consider. Her talent and kindness has touched millions and made our world a better place.
The Real Reason ‘Elvis’ Producers Cut Austin Butler’s Version of Dolly Parton’s ‘I Will Always Love You’ From the Finished Film
The real reason why 'Elvis' producer Baz Luhrmann cut a version of Austin Butler singing Dolly Parton's 'I Will Always Love You' from the finished version of the theatrical release.
Dolly Parton Regrets Hiding Away ‘Secret Song’ to Be Revealed in 2045 — ‘I Keep Wantin’ Them to Let Me Dig It Up’
Singer-songwriter Dolly Parton has a 'secret song' locked away at Dollywood to be opened in 2045, but she regrets the song she chose.
You Can Now Book a Stay in Dolly Parton's Legendary Tour Bus
With a total of 51 Grammy nominations, 10 wins, several lifetime achievement awards, a cozy spot in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and a handful of philanthropic initiatives—phew—Dolly Parton has ben an icon for as long as we can remember. If you want to snag a slice of the living legend's lifestyle, you can officially book a stay at Dolly's Suite 1986. Nestled in Dollywood's DreamMore Resort and Space—because of course she has a resort—the suite is a tour bus that she actually used from 2008 through 2022. (Since Dolly isn't a big flyer, so this Prevost bus has traveled approximately 360,000 miles throughout North America—making regular stops in big cities like Nashville and Los Angeles.) To make her so-called "gypsy wagon" feel like a home away from home, Dolly customized the interior with jewel-toned decor and a smattering of special amenities.
Country Singer Bryce Leatherwood on Following in ‘The Voice’ Alum Morgan Wallen’s Footsteps and What He Loves About Blake Shelton
It goes without saying that Bryce Leatherwood hopes to follow in his coach Blake Shelton’s very successful footsteps when it comes to his career after The Voice, but last week, which was the week that the Top 10 sang songs selected by the fans, the fans picked "Sand in My Boots," a hit that controversial country singer Morgan Wallen took to the top of the charts, for the 22-year-old from Woodstock, Georgia to sing.
Dolly Parton to Release Children's Book About Her God-Dog Billy the Kid: 'He's a Big Star'
Dolly Parton’s Billy the Kid Makes it Big is the singer's third children's book, following Coat of Many Colors and I Am a Rainbow Dolly Parton can't wait to introduce her god-dog Billy the Kid to young readers. The music icon, 76, will release her third children's book, Dolly Parton's Billy the Kid Makes it Big, on April 25, 2023, PEOPLE can exclusively announce. The kids' book, which features illustrations by MacKenzie Haley, follows Billy the Kid, a dog who loves barking to the beat of country music...
Tanya Tucker Takes on Her First Starring Film Role in New Trailer for ‘A Nashville Country Christmas’
Christmas is coming early for country music fans. Grammy-winning icon Tanya Tucker is set to star in A Nashville Country Christmas, premiering Dec. 12. The holiday romp marks Tucker's first-ever starring role in a film, and, from the looks of the trailer, the story hits all the right notes. Tucker...
Jake Flint, Country Singer, Dead at 37 Just Hours After Marrying Wife Brenda
Country singer Jake Flint has died. Jake's unexpected passing comes just hours after his wedding to his new wife, Brenda Flint. He was 37 years old. Jake's publicist, Clif Doyal, confirmed the sad news to The Oklahoman on Monday. According to Doyal, the "What’s Your Name?" singer died in his sleep after he and Brenda exchanged vows on Saturday. The singer’s cause of death has yet to be announced.
