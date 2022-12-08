ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Look: Cowboys Fans Are Furious With Rob Gronkowski Today

A lot of people rank the Dallas Cowboys as a Super Bowl contender right now. Former all-world tight end Rob Gronkowski is not one of them though and he has the Cowboys fanbase fuming. Appearing on FOX NFL Sunday, Gronkowski declared that the Cowboys might be "pretenders" this season and...
NFL world reacts to horrible Lamar Jackson news

The Baltimore Ravens got some bad news last week after star former MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson went down with a knee injury during the team’s narrow win against the Denver Broncos. Initially, it was expected that Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with his injury. But now it looks like it could be Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL World Shocked By Patrick Mahomes' Play Sunday

Patrick Mahomes continues to amaze. If you thought you'd seen it all from the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, think again. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback had one of his craziest plays yet on Sunday afternoon. Mahomes connected for one of the craziest touchdowns in recent NFL memory on Sunday afternoon. "PATRICK...
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
Former NFL star reveals how he beat drug tests

Longtime NFL defensive lineman Chris Long, who won Super Bowls with both the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles in 2017 and 2018, revealed some pretty shocking information following his retirement from the league, admitting that he used cannabis throughout his career even though it was banned. Chris Long told Fox News that he used Read more... The post Former NFL star reveals how he beat drug tests appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cowboys coaches put hate behind them with big wins

I remember the days earlier this season when many fans (including me) stated how the Dallas Cowboys coaches are not up to par with the job. While much gossip about Head Coach Mike McCarthy and Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore surrounded the fan base early in the year, a lot of the doubt and rage has died down since recent success.
Ravens Reportedly Release Veteran Running Back

The Baltimore Ravens are reportedly releasing veteran running back Mike Davis, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. The move is intended to clear a roster spot for J.K. Dobbins, who the team plan on activating from the injured reserve today. Davis seemed to confirm the news with a tweet on...
3 Vikings You Gotta Watch at DET

For the first time since Week 5, the Minnesota Vikings will be involved in a divisional battle. A fourth straight win inside the division would seal the Vikings as division champs. All three previous wins came at home, and now they start the road games with a trip to Detroit to face the in-form Lions.
Veteran NFL Kicker Cut Before Sunday's Game

A veteran NFL kicker has been released before his team's game on Sunday. Matthew Wright, a 26-year-old placekicker, needs to find a new home after Saturday. The Pittsburgh Steelers released the veteran NFL kicker ahead of their game on Sunday. Pittsburgh has chosen to go with Chris Boswell at kicker...
Oh Dear, Josh McDaniels Is Sounding Like Derek Carr Nowadays

Amid all of the losses this season, we’re starting to notice that Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels is lately sounding more like his quarterback Derek Carr. What exactly do we mean? We’re referring to the same pattern of putting the blame on themselves, a tune that Raider Nation is all too familiar with.
Jerry Rice calls out 49ers over Deebo Samuel injury

Deebo Samuel appeared to suffer a significant injury during the San Francisco 49ers’ game on Sunday, and one franchise legend seems to think the team is responsible for what happened. Samuel was carted off after his leg bent awkwardly underneath him on a running play during Sunday’s blowout win...
Cowboys Hiring Coach Jason Witten? ‘I Can See It!’ Says Dallas Legend

The legendary Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten continues to impact the game of football. This week, Witten was named the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools Coach of the Year. The former tight end led the Christian Liberty Warriors to a 10-2 season, his second year as a head coach.
Vikings Audition Seafood Grocer at Kicker

Through 13 weeks of 2022, the Minnesota Vikings rank 28th in field goal percentage and 32nd in extra point conversion percentage. Kicker Greg Joseph produced a perfect Week 13 performance versus the New York Jets last weekend, a refreshing output as the Vikings kicking game until that afternoon was woeful.
