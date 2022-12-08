Read full article on original website
Christmas concert returns to fight hunger in the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. —A local establishment holds a special brunch just in time for the holiday season. The LOLO’s Christmas Brunch was held on Sunday at Hub City Brewery. This is an event that music artist LOLO puts on and performs at every year, where proceeds go to the RIFA backpack program.
Annual event invites community for rides, Santa, and more
MARTIN, Tenn. — The City of Martin’s Parks & Recreation Department joined forces with the University Of Tennessee at Martin to bring a fun time for the community and visitors in the 38th annual Santa’s Village. Among the setup was a magical and bright walk through. The...
Local gala raises money for The Place Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. —One local church holds a special event. The Salvation Army Worship Center held the Starting Anew Gala event to benefit The Place Jackson. The Place’s mission is to educate and empower women who are without adequate resources and support. The event took place on Saturday at...
Community reflects on tragic event, celebrates its newfound unity
DRESDEN, Tenn. —A local city has a special ceremony. The Dresden Recovery Commemoration Ceremony was held Saturday. This ceremony was to honor those who were affected by the tornado at this time last year. “We are here to remember that day, but to also celebrate the unity that came...
December programs at Jackson Madison County Library
The Jackson-Madison County Library has a variety of programs for adults, teens and children to enjoy this December. Check out all the library has to offer. Thursday, December 15 at 12:30 pm, join in for holiday cheer with food, drinks, and prizes. There will also be a live performance from members of the Jackson Symphony.
Cookies offer hope in the fight against cancer
JACKSON, Tenn. —Free cookies encourage others to donate to a good cause. One nonprofit brought out the baked goods and awareness for a special cause. The Cookies for Cancer nonprofit, hosted their 5th annual Christmas event. Prior to the event, Cookies for Cancer Founder, Beth Everett, prepares free cookies...
Ice skating rink to open for the season in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — An ice skating rink is coming to Lexington for the holidays!. On December 12, the city will have the grand opening of their ice skating rink. This will include a ribbon cutting ceremony. The rink is located in front of the courthouse in Lexington. Lexington city...
JTA to halt bus service on Monday, Dec. 26
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Transit Authority announces its holiday schedule. According to a press release, JTA buses will not be operating on Monday, December 26. The release says this is in honor of the Christmas holiday, which falls on the Sunday prior. Services will resume at 6 a.m....
Rain Free Until Tuesday
And we finally see a nice shift in the long duration weather pattern that has brought clouds and rain most of the days this week. A northerly flow enters the picture this evening as the frontal boundary moves well off to the southeast taking the rain with it. Some clouds linger on behind the system but the surface air is much drier and we will stay rain free from now until at least early Tuesday.
Rain Returns Saturday, Dry For The Jackson Christmas Parade Monday
Did you miss the news earlier? Here is the complete weather broadcast from 6 pm Thursday, December the 8th. Weather Update: Friday December 9th, 2022. Friday was a nice dry day and we got treated to some sunshine peeking through the clouds towards the late afternoon before the sun went down. We’ll remain dry tonight before and upper level low pressure system brings back heavy rain tomorrow. Unlike lately, this system will move on out late Saturday night and we’ll return to dry weather on Sunday. Monday looks dry as well before storms return late Tuesday.
Mugshots : Madison County : 12/09/22 – 12/12/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/09/22 and 7 a.m. on 12/12/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
Showers Overnight With Drier Weather Sunday Into Monday
Weather Update: Saturday December 10th, 2022. As expected the rain came back in full force today with the heavy rain moving out in the evening. Some light patchy showers along with dense fog return in the evening so take a little extra time to get to your destination this evening. Fog and a few patchy showers will last into Sunday morning early before drier weather moves in Sunday afternoon into Monday.
