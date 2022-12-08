SEATTLE — A man and woman are accused of exchanging fentanyl for food stamps to transient victims in Seattle, according to court documents released Tuesday. A spokesperson for the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office (KCPAO) said they charged the pair on Friday after their first appearance last Thursday. They're accused of exchanging drugs for the use of EBT cards. Those EBT cards are used like a debit card to purchase food items at stores for those who qualify for food assistance in Washington state.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 13 HOURS AGO