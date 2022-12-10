ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
21 Nordstrom Last-Minute Gift Deals for Everyone on Your List — Up to 57% Off

By Bernadette Deron
 3 days ago

If you didn't manage to finish your holiday shopping during Black Friday, there's no need to panic! Deals have been extended in a major way — especially at Nordstrom.

Over 20,000 new items have just been marked down, so there are plenty of deals to choose from to save some cash on your gifts. We found awesome options for everyone on your shopping list, and they're all bound to be major hits. Scroll on to check out the savings!

Stocking Stuffer Deals

Nordstrom Cubic Zirconia Initial Pendant Necklace

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zr9zR_0jcEJMU300
Nordstrom

This cute pendant is a perfect personalized gift that any jewelry lover will be thrilled to receive! The crystals on the letter add some sparkle, and we think this necklace is ideal for layering.

Was $50 On Sale: $38 You Save 24% See it!

More stocking stuffers we love:

Beauty Gift Deals

Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb Fragrance Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zmXF1_0jcEJMU300
Nordstrom

We're completely obsessed with everything about this perfume set — from the fragrance itself to the way it's packaged! The aroma has floral notes and warm vanilla undertones, which is quintessentially feminine — and the deal is incredible. It's valued at $256, so you're basically scoring it for 40% off!

Was $190 On Sale: $152 You Save 20% See it!

More beauty gifts we love:

Kids Gift Deals

SOREL Explorer Waterproof Faux Fur Lined Boot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wQHcQ_0jcEJMU300
Nordstrom

Kids need to bundle up before going out to play in the snow, and these boots are equipped to handle the scenario. They're completely waterproof and lace up tightly to keep feet secure and dry. This exact style is available in both little and big kid sizes!

Was $95 On Sale: $71 You Save 25% See it!

More kids gift deals we love:

Home Gift Deals

Our Place Always Pan Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UIYbh_0jcEJMU300
Nordstrom

The internet's absolute favorite pan is up for grabs at a Black Friday discount! Any home cook will fall in love with this pan's functionality and how much space it saves. Both newbies and self-proclaimed pros will instantly become obsessed.

Was $145 On Sale: $99 You Save 32% See it!

More home gifts we love:

Want more to shop? Check out all of the holiday deals happening at Nordstrom here!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here !

Browse fashion , beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides .

