Braxton Brewing Co., Graeter’s Ice Cream and Dewey’s Pizza Reveal Plans For a New Union, KY Family Destination for Foodie Favorites

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cincinnati Holocaust museum to offer free admission for rest of yearPolarbearCincinnati, OH
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in IndianaTravel MavenLawrenceburg, IN
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
WKRC
Taste of Belgium moving to new Cincinnati location
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Cincinnati-based Taste of Belgium will soon reopen its doors near the University of Cincinnati – though it won’t be in the same space it formerly occupied. The popular Belgian waffle destination has signed a lease at the Verge, located at 165 W. McMillan...
Newport’s Pensive Distilling Co. becomes newest member of the Kentucky Distillers’ Association
The Kentucky Distillers’ Association announced Pensive Distilling Co. in Newport as the newest member of the organization. Founded by Scott Quigley in 2020, Pensive is located at 720 Monmouth Street in downtown Newport and includes a horse-themed restaurant and bar. The distillery was named after Pensive, a famous Calumet Farm racehorse that won the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes in 1944.
linknky.com
Dilapidated building transformed to accommodate longtime Covington dental practice
Dr. Barry Applegate joked that he ended up on Greenup Street because he is from Greenup County. His dentist’s office has been a fixture in Covington since his practice opened in 1993. As his business evolved, so too did the needs of the space it was operating in. After...
WKRC
100 jobs expected for new manfacturing facility planned at former Cincinnati Gardens site
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - When Cynthia Booth was looking for sites to build a new plant to make personal protective equipment, with the goal of employing local residents and reducing dependence on offshore manufacturers, her real estate broker took her to several sites outside the city of Cincinnati. “I’m...
Famous rock band helps Kentucky man find kidney match
VILLA HILLS, Ky. — A Kentucky man battling kidney failure will get a lifesaving gift just in time for Christmas — and he has a member of rock band Foreigner to thank. In October 2021, Byron Wolfe learned he had end stage renal disease following a routine doctor visit, according to WKRC.
WLWT 5
Hundreds of meals distributed through Freestore Foodbank and St. Elizabeth Healthcare
COVINGTON, Ky. — Organizations are teaming up in Covington to make sure families have food on the table for the holidays. For the third year, the Freestore Foodbank is teaming up with St. Elizabeth Healthcare to make sure nobody goes hungry. Everyone showing up for a meal on Tuesday says they're grateful for the outpouring of kindness.
WKRC
Dorothy Lane Market gets final approval for Greater Cincinnati store
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - Plans for a Dorothy Lane Market, the gourmet grocer that has become a Dayton institution, continue to progress, with the project landing its final approval recently. Last week, the Mason Planning Commission approved the final development and landscaping plans for the market. This means officials...
spectrumnews1.com
Top boxers once trained in this building. Now, it's affordable housing
COVINGTON, Ky. — After being vacant for years, a building in Covington where prominent professional boxers once trained appeared to be down for the count. But an out-of-state developer now has the place looking like it can go another ten rounds, at least. The makeover is also providing some...
Cincinnati CityBeat
How to Make Enemies in Cincinnati, According to Redditors
If you recently moved to Cincinnati, you may be finding it hard to make new friends in a new city — or even if you've lived here all your life. You know what isn't hard, though? Making enemies — especially if you know what buttons to push. And...
WKRC
PLK Communities to develop 168-unit apartment project in Warren County
SPRINGBORO, Ohio (Cincinnati Business Courier) - One of Cincinnati's largest commercial real estate developers is underway on a $25 million project. PLK Communities is developing a 168-unit multifamily property, called Meribel, in Springboro. The project is expected to open next summer. Meribel, on Springs Boulevard in Springboro, will feature 80...
Fox 19
The ‘Delhi Grinch’ is spreading Christmas cheer on the West Side
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Delhi Township resident is spreading holiday cheer dressed as the Grinch!. Jeremy Robinson is the “Delhi Grinch.” He takes to Facebook to post what neighborhoods he’ll be driving through in his golf cart sleigh festooned with ribbon, blasting Christmas music. It’s gotten quite...
spectrumnews1.com
Christkindlmarkt highlights local vendors and German heritage
COVINGTON, Ky. — Booths lined up in Mainstrasse Village area on Sunday for Covington's Christkindlmarkt. Executive Director of Renaissance Covington Nick Wade said the idea to the Covington Christkindlmarkt is to highlight local artists and entrepreneurs. He said a lot of German heritage lies in the Covington area. “This...
Covington teacher takes Miss America stage
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Miss Kentucky is in Connecticut competing in Miss America 2023 starting Monday, Dec. 12. Springfield-native, Hannah Edelen, 24, will be representing the bluegrass state in a competition of class and elegance. The first-generation college student earned her Bachelor's degree at Northern Kentucky University, completed her Master's...
WLWT 5
Northern Kentucky tree service workers save large bird trapped in tree for several days
A couple of northern Kentucky tree trimmers saved a bird that was trapped in a large tree for days. It happened last week in Ft. Mitchell. "Whenever we get a weird call like this, if we can do it, we're on it," said Tiler Wright, who works for Clark Tree Service out of Edgewood.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Buttermilk Pike at Anderson in Crescent Springs
CRESCENT SPRINGS, Ky. — Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Buttermilk Pike at Anderson in Crescent Springs, with injuries, emergency crews are responding. Traffic is impacted. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
Teresa Theetge will be Cincinnati's newest police chief
Teresa Theetge will become the newest Cincinnati police chief, according to Cincinnati Fraternal Order of Police president Dan Hils and other sources close to the department.
WCPO
Most hot toys are back in stock, but there's one you still can't find
CINCINNATI — How times change: during the past two holiday seasons, parents were scrambling to find hot holiday toys, gaming consoles, and bicycles for children. Remember the "great bicycle shortage?" It is long over. This year, things are looking up for last minute shoppers. We found Kelly Rechts wrapping...
Radio Business Report
Longtime Cincinnati Morning Man Jerry Thomas Dies
In a fictional world, “WKRP In Cincinnati” was a 5,000-watt AM that had a cast of characters, but was hardly dominant. In the real Cincinnati, Jerry Thomas dominated the ratings — not at WKRP but at WKRC-AM 550. Now, many across the Ohio market are remembering Thomas,...
WLWT 5
Robbery at knife-point reported on 4th Street in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Robbery at knife-point reported on 4th Street in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Crews respond to reported assault with injuries, Anderson Township on Stonegate Drive
CINCINNATI — Crews respond to reported assault with injuries in Anderson Township on Stonegate Drive. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
