Man arrested for squatting in condemned Naples home

Fast-growing supermarket chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersNaples, FL
Longstanding Red Lobster Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergNaples, FL
‘Somebody Needs Help, We’re There for Them’ - Hurricane Ian damage brings strangers together to help each otherMattia GiaccioFort Myers Beach, FL
First Full-Service Resort Opens on Sanibel and Captiva IslandsOutlier BrandsSanibel, FL
24 years ago, a 14 year old girl snuck out to meet her secret older boyfriend and disappeared. What happened to Wendy?Fatim HemrajNaples, FL
Man arrested for throwing two kittens out of moving vehicle on U.S. 1
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. — An Islamorada man was arrested for throwing two kittens out of a moving vehicle on U.S. 1. Diego Ruiz, 29, was charged with two counts of animal cruelty, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO). According to MCSO, a driver noticed two kittens...
Good News Network
Guy Finds $40,000 Diamond Ring Buried on Florida Beach and Tracks Down the Owner Who Broke into Tears
A man was overjoyed when he discovered a diamond ring worth $40,000 on a beach in Florida last month, and soon became a metal detector angel. Joseph Cook found the ring buried in the sand at Hammock Beach in St Augustine and immediately posted a video he shot while digging it up to his social media channels searching for people who may have lost rings.
Florida Hospital CEO Killed by Husband in Apparent Murder-Suicide: 'A Lovely Soul'
According to reports, 62-year-old Antonio Mazzorana fatally shot his wife, 61-year-old Maria Cristina Jimenez, before turning the gun on himself A beloved hospital CEO was shot to death by her husband at the couple's Coral Gables, Fla., home in what authorities believe was a murder-suicide, multiple outlets report. According to WPLG-TV, 62-year-old Antonio Mazzorana fatally shot his wife, 61-year-old Maria Cristina Jimenez, before turning the gun on himself. WFOR-TV reports Jimenez, who was CEO of Coral Gables Hospital, worked at the facility for more than 35 years. She was...
A Florida man was arrested for suspected shoplifting at a Walmart store filled with dozens of police officers
The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said the man was found trying to steal items during the 'Shop with a Cop' event.
Quincy man who allegedly yelled ‘go back to China’ and then struck a man with his car is freed on conditions
His conditions of release include home confinement subject to GPS monitoring and an order to refrain from driving. A Quincy man accused of shouting “go back to China” at an Asian American family before striking one of them with his car last week has been released following a dangerousness hearing Thursday.
2 Dead, Including a 14-Year-Old Girl, and 1 Missing After Rental Plane Crashes in Gulf of Mexico
The single-engine Piper PA-28 crashed shortly after its 7:30 p.m. takeoff from the Venice Municipal Airport on Saturday, the FAA tells PEOPLE Two people are dead, including a teenager, and another man is missing after a plane crashed into the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend, according to authorities. The single-engine Piper PA-28 crashed shortly after its 7:30 p.m. takeoff from the Venice Municipal Airport in Florida on Saturday, according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), obtained by PEOPLE. The trio was returning to St. Petersburg, Fla., that evening when...
iheart.com
Florida Man Drinks Bleach In Court After He's Convicted Of Armed Robbery
A Florida man is recovering in the hospital after he drank a cup of bleach following his conviction on charges of armed robbery. Jermaine Bell, 38, has been in jail for three years in connection with an armed robbery in 2018. After the jury announced they found Bell guilty, he...
Delta flight attendant arrested in Miami alongside boyfriend as he faces federal drug trafficking charges
A pair of Delta flight attendants travelling from Brazil were arrested after a random stop through security in Miami showed that they were in “possession and transportation of narcotics”, the US Customs and Border Protection said.Marcelo Chaves, 44, a flight attendant with Delta, appeared in court on Thursday, just days after he’d been arrested alongside his live-in boyfriend, Ronald Maldonado, 35, where he now faces federal felony drug trafficking charges.Mr Chaves’ boyfriend, who was originally arrested alongside him on Tuesday when the pair were searched at Miami International Airport after arriving on an American Airlines flight from Brazil, is...
Aw Crap! Woman Accused Of Leaving 50LBS Of Human Waste Outside Fire Station, Refused To Pick It Up
The wife of an assistant fire chief in Texas left 50 pounds of human waste in front of the fire station, Radar has learned.Mindy Janette Stephens was arrested last week in Texas. She was charged with one count of illegal dumping of more than five pounds but less than 500 pounds.Police in Electra, Texas, watched the fire station’s security camera on Dec. 1 when he saw someone putting something outside the front door. The officer then went to the station to check it out.There, he found three 5-gallon buckets of human waste, according to a probable cause affidavit.The officer also...
International Business Times
Florida Man Arrested For Murder Of Woman Who Was Found Tied, Stabbed 38 Times
A 53-year-old man in Florida has been arrested for the murder of a woman after DNA evidence tied him to the crime scene. Two months after the woman's death, officials announced the arrest of Michael Douglas, who is accused of tying up the victim and stabbing her 38 times, police said, as reported by Law & Crime on Sunday.
American Woman Killed by Massive ‘Rogue’ Wave on Cruise Ship
An American woman was killed after a massive wave hit a Viking cruise ship on Tuesday night, authorities said. The wave broke cabin windows of the 231-foot long boat, hitting the 62-year-old woman with broken glass and injuring four others, who are expected to survive. An Argentinian federal court has opened an investigation to determine what happened, with Viking calling it a “rogue wave incident” in a statement. The woman has yet to be publicly identified.Read it at Associated Press
Florida teachers flee county with 'egregious' student behavior, like spitting, biting, drug use, theft
A group of educators, parents and staff convened at a Brevard County, Florida, school board meeting on Thursday to discuss what many are saying is a spike in student misbehavior.
Officer Who Arrested Black Cop For Having 'Large Sum Of Money' Found Guilty
Detroit officer Thomas Michael Joseph Jones was convicted of assaulting Officer Christopher Williams, who Jones chased down, shoved into a fence, and forcefully handcuffed.
‘Skull fracture, brain bleed’: Broward man charged with killing 21-month-old boy, cops say
It’s been more than three years since a 21-month-old boy died from a fractured skull while under the care of his mother’s then-boyfriend. Authorities believed something was afoot, and on Wednesday the boyfriend was put in cuffs for the boy’s murder.
He broke into a Florida home, ate and swiped a hat, cops say. A puppy was by the door
A man was arrested after committing an unspeakable act of animal cruelty, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.
Missing boy found dead after falling into Florida lake
The body of a 9-year-old boy who went missing during a boat trip in Florida with family members over the weekend has been found, authorities announced Tuesday. The accident occurred on Saturday in central Florida's Polk County, which is about an hour east of Tampa and two hours northwest of Port St. Lucie where the boy is from, according to a release from the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
Six dead after an ambush on police officers in rural Australia
Six people, including two young police officers, were shot and killed at a property in rural Australia after officers who arrived to investigate reports of a missing person were ambushed, authorities said Tuesday. Police said the violence began Monday when four officers arrived at a remote property in Queensland state.
Authorities pinch porch pirate in Chanhassen
CHANHASSEN, Minn. -- A porch pirate in Chanhassen has been caught, according to authorities.The Carver County Sheriff's Office said it has responded to a number of calls about stolen packages this week near Lake Susan Drive and Great Plains Boulevard.MORE: Tired of being porch pirate prey? Protect your packages with these tipsWednesday, neighbors called 911 telling officers they saw the suspect.Sheriff's deputies caught the suspect, who's a minor.They executed a search warrant at the thief's home and found a number of stolen packages, the sheriff's office said.
Boyfriend arrested in deadly stabbing of Harlem teen
NEW YORK -- The boyfriend of 16-year-old Saniyah Lawrence is now under arrest in her stabbing death.Zyaire Crumbley, 18, was charged with murder late Monday night.Domestic violence activists say they are heartbroken by the case and working to support the victim's family. Stephanie McGraw, the CEO of a nonprofit called WARM, told CBS2's Tim McNicholas she went to the police station, introduced herself to Lawrence's mother, and helped comfort her through that devastating night."We help her through her grieving process and we are just there to support her," McGraw said.Police said Crumbley stabbed Lawrence in the neck Sunday at an apartment...
A bicyclist was pulled over in Florida. Police video shows how he ended up in a tree
A wild scene played out on land — and the air — Thursday night in Brooksville, Florida, about 45 miles north of Tampa.
