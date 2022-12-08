Man arrested for squatting in condemned Naples home

The wife of an assistant fire chief in Texas left 50 pounds of human waste in front of the fire station, Radar has learned.Mindy Janette Stephens was arrested last week in Texas. She was charged with one count of illegal dumping of more than five pounds but less than 500 pounds.Police in Electra, Texas, watched the fire station’s security camera on Dec. 1 when he saw someone putting something outside the front door. The officer then went to the station to check it out.There, he found three 5-gallon buckets of human waste, according to a probable cause affidavit.The officer also...

ELECTRA, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO