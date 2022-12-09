Read full article on original website
Millions of people have received checks to pay off student loan debt
cash in handsPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Despite recent issues in court about stopping student loan debt forgiveness, some individuals are still receiving checks in the mail. Bloomberg recently shared that that checks are being sent to borrowers who paid down their student loans after the pandemic pause took effect in March 2020. Despite the pause in payments during the pandemic, an estimated 8.8 million people made at least one payment from March 2020 to December 2021.
The federal judge who blocked Biden's student-loan forgiveness plan is playing 'politics instead of actually following the law,' Elizabeth Warren says
Student-loan relief is officially blocked following a ruling from a Texas federal judge. Sen. Elizabeth Warren slammed the decision as "politics."
Outrage as Texan who filed lawsuit against Biden's student loan forgiveness had their business loans forgiven
This week District Court Judge Mark Pittman, an appointee of former President Donald Trump based in Fort Worth, blocked President Joe Biden's plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness.
Justice Department signals it plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate Biden’s student debt relief program
CNN — The Justice Department indicated in a court filing Thursday that it plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate the Biden administration’s student debt relief program. “The government will be filing an application with the Supreme Court to vacate a separate injunction against the Secretary’s action...
Biden reaches for his pen — and undermines separation of powers
Faced with a Congress that would not endorse his expansive regulatory agenda, President Obama famously remarked, “I’ve got a pen and I’ve got a phone.” Almost 10 years later, governing by executive fiat continues. The latest round of policymaking by pen and phone came when President...
Social Security Payments for December: When Will Your Money Arrive?
December Social Security payments are getting disbursed soon and will be the final checks before you see your increased benefit amount, which starts in January 2023. For SSI recipients, you'll get your first increase in December. We'll explain why below and how the timing of Social Security payments works. (Here's the schedule for Social Security Disability Insurance beneficiaries.)
Congress prepares to act after Biden calls on Capitol Hill to 'immediately' pass legislation to avert rail shutdown
Democratic leaders say they could act as soon as this week after President Joe Biden on Monday called on Congress to pass legislation "immediately" to avert a rail shutdown by officially adopting a September tentative agreement approved by labor and management leaders.
The Supreme Court rejects Biden's attempt to quickly revive student-loan forgiveness — but it will take up the case early next year
The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on Biden's student-loan forgiveness in February, but the debt relief will remain blocked for now.
Student Loans: 9 Million Borrowers Mistakenly ‘Approved’ for Forgiveness — What Happens Now?
In a mistake that will make a complicated situation even more confusing, about 9 million Americans received erroneous emails in November saying that their application for the Biden administration's...
Krispy Kreme to pay $1.2 million settlement to 516 staffers over not issuing wage bonuses
Krispy Kreme Doughnuts agreed to pay $1.2 million to more than 500 workers to settle allegations it paid lower than legal overtime rates.
Student Loan Forgiveness: What To Do If You’ve Already Applied
Even though borrowers have until Dec. 31, 2023, to apply for student loan forgiveness, many are not waiting to start the application process. By applying now, borrowers who received Federal Pell...
$4,000+ National Stimulus Rebate Program For All Americans
States have rebate programs to help citizens make their homes more energy efficient. But if your state does not have one such initiative, that is okay. There is one at the federal level. This project will give rebates for all energy-efficient purchases. So, it is best to keep your receipt and labor invoices.
What happens to student loan debt when you die?
In many cases, student loan debt is discharged when you die, but that’s not always what happens. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photos by Getty Images (4) It’s hardly any secret that student loan debt is a major burden for individuals and families across the country. According to the Education Data Initiative, student loan debt in the United States totaled $1.745 trillion as of the third quarter of 2022. About 92.7% of all debt is federal student loans.
Congress is debating new retirement rules. These 7 changes are on the table
New retirement rules could make it easier for Americans to accumulate retirement savings — and less costly to withdraw them, if lawmakers pass a retirement reform package before the end of the month.
3 Social Security Changes Arriving in 2023
Hint: You may only consider two out of three to be positive ones.
200,000 student-loan borrowers were just granted $6 billion in debt relief after a federal judge approved a settlement with Biden's Education Department
A federal judge granted final approval of a settlement involving defrauded student-loan borrowers. 200,000 borrowers are expected to get $6 billion in debt relief, and the department will review other pending claims. The 2019 lawsuit was filed in response to a backlog of borrower defense claims that hadn't been processed.
Why Did I Get Two Social Security Checks This Month?
Social Security is generally a once-per-month proposition. However, in certain cases, Social Security beneficiaries can receive more than one check per month. For some this is a normal occurrence, but...
How millions of missing workers are making do without a job
NEW YORK — Recession fears have mounted in recent weeks, as inflation continues to strain household budgets and the Federal Reserve appears set to raise interest rates and further slow the economy. As if blissfully unaware, however, the job market has thrived. Hiring last month exceeded expectations and defied...
Theft case against Biden nonbinary aide Sam Brinton is admittedly ‘weirder’
Sam Brinton had a lot to be proud and thankful for when his selection as President Joe Biden’s deputy assistant energy secretary for spent fuel and waste disposition cleared hurdles. “I’ve prepared for this moment in a technical sense for a decade,” Brinton said on social media.
