ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Comments / 4

Related
R.A. Heim

Millions of people have received checks to pay off student loan debt

cash in handsPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Despite recent issues in court about stopping student loan debt forgiveness, some individuals are still receiving checks in the mail. Bloomberg recently shared that that checks are being sent to borrowers who paid down their student loans after the pandemic pause took effect in March 2020. Despite the pause in payments during the pandemic, an estimated 8.8 million people made at least one payment from March 2020 to December 2021.
CNET

Social Security Payments for December: When Will Your Money Arrive?

December Social Security payments are getting disbursed soon and will be the final checks before you see your increased benefit amount, which starts in January 2023. For SSI recipients, you'll get your first increase in December. We'll explain why below and how the timing of Social Security payments works. (Here's the schedule for Social Security Disability Insurance beneficiaries.)
C. Heslop

$4,000+ National Stimulus Rebate Program For All Americans

States have rebate programs to help citizens make their homes more energy efficient. But if your state does not have one such initiative, that is okay. There is one at the federal level. This project will give rebates for all energy-efficient purchases. So, it is best to keep your receipt and labor invoices.
Fortune

What happens to student loan debt when you die?

In many cases, student loan debt is discharged when you die, but that’s not always what happens. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photos by Getty Images (4) It’s hardly any secret that student loan debt is a major burden for individuals and families across the country. According to the Education Data Initiative, student loan debt in the United States totaled $1.745 trillion as of the third quarter of 2022. About 92.7% of all debt is federal student loans.
Business Insider

200,000 student-loan borrowers were just granted $6 billion in debt relief after a federal judge approved a settlement with Biden's Education Department

A federal judge granted final approval of a settlement involving defrauded student-loan borrowers. 200,000 borrowers are expected to get $6 billion in debt relief, and the department will review other pending claims. The 2019 lawsuit was filed in response to a backlog of borrower defense claims that hadn't been processed.
WGAU

How millions of missing workers are making do without a job

NEW YORK — Recession fears have mounted in recent weeks, as inflation continues to strain household budgets and the Federal Reserve appears set to raise interest rates and further slow the economy. As if blissfully unaware, however, the job market has thrived. Hiring last month exceeded expectations and defied...
CBS News

CBS News

581K+
Followers
74K+
Post
415M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy