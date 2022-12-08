Read full article on original website
No. 1 South Carolina Stymies Liberty, 88-39
No. 1 South Carolina used two of Liberty’s traditional program strengths (rebounding and defense) to defeat the Lady Flames, 88-39, Sunday afternoon at Colonial Life Arena. The Gamecocks finished with a +16 advantage on the boards and held the Lady Flames to 27.3 percent from the field to help the defending national champions remain undefeated.
Dykema and Iritxity Irigoyen Selected as Field Hockey All-Americans
Liberty field hockey’s Bethany Dykema and Azul Iritxity Irigoyen were tabbed 2022 National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) All-America honorees. Dykema and Iritxity Irigoyen both garnered second team distinction. This is the third time in the last four years that Liberty has featured two or more All-Americans in a...
Liberty Track/XC Signs 4 for 2023-24
Just after opening its 2022-23 indoor track & field season, Liberty has secured commitments from the first four newcomers to its 2023-24 squad. Ryann Aycock, Paige Greenhagel, Katie Urbine and Kellen Kimes have signed national letters of intent to attend Liberty University for the 2023-24 academic year. “We are very...
Liberty Falls to Oral Roberts 84-70, Monday Night
Liberty committed a season-high 20 turnovers in an 84-70 setback to the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles, Monday evening at Mabee Center. The Flames led 42-38 at the half, but the Golden Eagles flipped the script in the second half while shooting 55.6 percent (15-of-27) over the final 20 minutes to outpace Liberty 46-28.
Gymnasts show plenty of potential in season’s first practice competition
To provide team members an opportunity to showcase their skills in a competitive format before Christmas break, Liberty University first-year gymnastics Head Coach Jessie Lowe staged an exhibition performance on Sunday afternoon out of Balance Gymnastics & Fitness in Concord, Va. “All of our athletes did really well,” said Lowe...
School of Music groups bring ‘A Liberty Christmas’ to Washington, D.C.
Two Liberty University School of Music ensemble vocal groups, LU Praise and Shine, assembled in Washington, D.C., on Saturday for “A Liberty Christmas” at the Museum of the Bible’s World Stage Theater. The evening showcased a wide array of Christmas classics, such as “Glory to God,” “I...
