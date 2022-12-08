ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

WTNH

Hartford, New Haven rank as 4th worst cities for stolen packages

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It happens time and time again. You see the delivery notification. You come home and check the front door. The package is nowhere to be found. But how often do “porch pirates” really strike? In Hartford and New Haven, it’s more frequent than elsewhere in the country, according to a ranking […]
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Hartford Resident Is $5.75M 'Lucky For Life' Lottery Winner

A Connecticut resident won a $5,750,000 lottery prize. An unnamed Hartford resident claimed the "Lucky For Life" prize from a ticket purchased at Road Runners in Rocky Hill, the Connecticut Lottery announced on Friday, Dec. 9. The store is located at 2204 Silas Deane Highway, the lottery said. CT Lottery...
HARTFORD, CT
cbia.com

Small Business Showcase: The Connection

Each month, we profile a Connecticut small business, showcasing the ingenuity and innovation driving the state’s economy. For December, we spoke with Lisa DeMatteis-Lepore, president and CEO of The Connection, based in Middletown. When was your company founded?. 1972. Who are your customers?. Anyone who is looking to grow...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
New York Post

NYPD cops defect to small Connecticut force with higher pay: ‘Morale is horrible’

The NYPD’s loss is Danbury, Conn.’s gain. Six of the nine cops just hired by the Connecticut town’s police force are former NYPD officers — the latest proof of the flood of Finest from New York City to greener pastures, according to the local News-Times. Danbury is a sleepy city 50 miles north of the Big Apple — with a fraction of the crime rate and better pay for its officers. The newly minted Connecticut cops will make between $63,900 and $74,400 a year, according to a job listing for the town at PoliceApp.com. The NYPD’s starting salary is $42,500, jumping to...
DANBURY, CT
trumbulltimes.com

New salon offers upscale service in Downtown Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT —A new unisex hair salon is looking to offer an upscale cutting and styling experience to the downtown area, with a dozen stylists, braiders and beauticians, and offering private VIP chairs, a planned TV lounge and upscale transport to and from appointments, among its numerous amenities. “Once they...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
cbia.com

Oatey Hosts STEM Workshop for Girl Scouts

A Farmington manufacturer is giving young girl scouts a peak at what a career in manufacturing looks like. Employees with the Oatey Corporation hosted more than two dozen Connecticut Girl Scouts at their facility in November as part of a STEM career education workshop. The company’s Women’s Resource Network developed...
FARMINGTON, CT
darientimes.com

DPW commissioner present for West Haven former finance director's firing

WEST HAVEN — Although Scott Jackson has served as the city's finance director since late February, Mayor Nancy Rossi has never confirmed the circumstances under which his predecessor, Frank Cieplinski, left the role. On Feb. 24, Rossi said in a statement that Cieplinski was "no longer employed by the...
WEST HAVEN, CT
ctexaminer.com

Tavern on State Hits a Sweet Spot

NEW HAVEN — The warmth of the room hits you when you open the door. Wood paneling and black tufted leather banquettes. A bar running across the back of the snug space. Small tables. A young crowd in twos and threes casually dressed, mostly with mixed drinks. Not by accident, Tavern on State takes its cues from a neighborhood place in New York or Boston dating to the ‘70s that you might have walked by a dozen times. Someplace to go after work or to meet a date, have a drink and a bite to eat.
NEW HAVEN, CT

