The NYPD’s loss is Danbury, Conn.’s gain. Six of the nine cops just hired by the Connecticut town’s police force are former NYPD officers — the latest proof of the flood of Finest from New York City to greener pastures, according to the local News-Times. Danbury is a sleepy city 50 miles north of the Big Apple — with a fraction of the crime rate and better pay for its officers. The newly minted Connecticut cops will make between $63,900 and $74,400 a year, according to a job listing for the town at PoliceApp.com. The NYPD’s starting salary is $42,500, jumping to...

DANBURY, CT ・ 23 HOURS AGO