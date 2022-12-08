Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 14th Annual Reindeer Festival And Santa's Workshop In Greenwich, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaGreenwich, CT
Woman Whose Death Had Been Ruled ‘Accidental’ Has Caused a Community Outcry for JusticeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Bridgeport, CT
This Is Us Actor Justin Hartley Starring In Netflix's Christmas Movie "The Noel Diary" Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaNew Canaan, CT
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersHuntington Station, NY
The Lighthouse’s Cini Shaw Named Caron Treatment Centers Addiction Professional of the YearJeffrey TeodoroNew Canaan, CT
Related
Hartford, New Haven rank as 4th worst cities for stolen packages
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It happens time and time again. You see the delivery notification. You come home and check the front door. The package is nowhere to be found. But how often do “porch pirates” really strike? In Hartford and New Haven, it’s more frequent than elsewhere in the country, according to a ranking […]
darientimes.com
Bridgeport misses out on key development grants for major projects, including downtown theaters
BRIDGEPORT — The city, for now, has failed to obtain highly competitive state funds needed to complete a key East End economic redevelopment project and to launch a pair of other significant plans in the downtown area. "We had about $800 million to $900 million (worth) of applications," said...
ctexaminer.com
A Cautionary Tale as ‘Below Market Rate’ Housing Grows Beyond Effective Oversight in Stamford
In the last decade and a half, developers have populated Stamford’s skyline with dozens of apartment high-rises, built with a caveat. Because of the steep cost of housing in Stamford, developers must charge less than the going rate for 10 percent of the apartments in a building. It’s a...
Hartford Resident Is $5.75M 'Lucky For Life' Lottery Winner
A Connecticut resident won a $5,750,000 lottery prize. An unnamed Hartford resident claimed the "Lucky For Life" prize from a ticket purchased at Road Runners in Rocky Hill, the Connecticut Lottery announced on Friday, Dec. 9. The store is located at 2204 Silas Deane Highway, the lottery said. CT Lottery...
cbia.com
Small Business Showcase: The Connection
Each month, we profile a Connecticut small business, showcasing the ingenuity and innovation driving the state’s economy. For December, we spoke with Lisa DeMatteis-Lepore, president and CEO of The Connection, based in Middletown. When was your company founded?. 1972. Who are your customers?. Anyone who is looking to grow...
darientimes.com
One Darien man began walking 40 miles to protest the town's flag policy. Others are joining him.
DARIEN — After getting his son to school on Friday morning, Dan Guller returned home to pick up his Pride flag and begin his new morning routine for the month: the two-mile round trip walk to Darien Town Hall. The reason for the walk is two-fold: It's a protest...
NYPD cops defect to small Connecticut force with higher pay: ‘Morale is horrible’
The NYPD’s loss is Danbury, Conn.’s gain. Six of the nine cops just hired by the Connecticut town’s police force are former NYPD officers — the latest proof of the flood of Finest from New York City to greener pastures, according to the local News-Times. Danbury is a sleepy city 50 miles north of the Big Apple — with a fraction of the crime rate and better pay for its officers. The newly minted Connecticut cops will make between $63,900 and $74,400 a year, according to a job listing for the town at PoliceApp.com. The NYPD’s starting salary is $42,500, jumping to...
trumbulltimes.com
New salon offers upscale service in Downtown Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT —A new unisex hair salon is looking to offer an upscale cutting and styling experience to the downtown area, with a dozen stylists, braiders and beauticians, and offering private VIP chairs, a planned TV lounge and upscale transport to and from appointments, among its numerous amenities. “Once they...
darientimes.com
Hundreds gather at vigil to honor Milford woman killed: 'She was an amazing mom'
MILFORD — At 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, the sound of acoustic guitar strings and the lyrics to Kacey Musgraves’ ballad, “Rainbow,” rang over the crowd of a couple hundred people at Milford Lisman Landing. “If you could see what I see, you’d be blinded by the...
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millions
Lawmakers are thinking about it. Different plans and proposals are talked about for the betterment of NY residents. This is because the rate of inflation is extremely high, and so many people have no cash to buy food and afford shelter.
cbia.com
Oatey Hosts STEM Workshop for Girl Scouts
A Farmington manufacturer is giving young girl scouts a peak at what a career in manufacturing looks like. Employees with the Oatey Corporation hosted more than two dozen Connecticut Girl Scouts at their facility in November as part of a STEM career education workshop. The company’s Women’s Resource Network developed...
darientimes.com
DPW commissioner present for West Haven former finance director's firing
WEST HAVEN — Although Scott Jackson has served as the city's finance director since late February, Mayor Nancy Rossi has never confirmed the circumstances under which his predecessor, Frank Cieplinski, left the role. On Feb. 24, Rossi said in a statement that Cieplinski was "no longer employed by the...
New Haven Housing, Healthcare Projects Get $21M+ State Boost
Dixwell Plaza’s mixed-use redevelopment, a new health center on Grand Avenue, and new affordable apartments on Shelton Avenue were some of the dozen New Haven projects to receive over $21 million in support from Hartford in an end-of-year windfall of state aid. That infusion of state cash for New...
ctexaminer.com
Tavern on State Hits a Sweet Spot
NEW HAVEN — The warmth of the room hits you when you open the door. Wood paneling and black tufted leather banquettes. A bar running across the back of the snug space. Small tables. A young crowd in twos and threes casually dressed, mostly with mixed drinks. Not by accident, Tavern on State takes its cues from a neighborhood place in New York or Boston dating to the ‘70s that you might have walked by a dozen times. Someplace to go after work or to meet a date, have a drink and a bite to eat.
Kinship adoption: Waterbury couple raising second family in their late 50s
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — “They have come such a long way,” said Sandra Santos, gazing at three children in her living room. Even though she is the mom of three grown children and a grandmom to eight, she has room in her heart for more parenting. When her niece couldn’t care for her baby, the […]
Connecticut Department of Transportation hits the roads for Sunday evening snow
NEW HAVEN, Conn., (WTNH) — It’s been an icy end to the weekend as most of the state sees snowfall for the first time this season. And for some people in New Haven, it’s for the first time ever. “I’m not used to winter, because in Brazil we don’t have snow,” said Jabrylli Bayocchy, who had just […]
Popular radio duo raise more than $100,000 in cash and toys for children in Connecticut
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A popular radio duo hosted their annual toy drive on Friday, raising $106,411 in cash and toys for local children’s charities. WPLR’s Chaz and AJ’s toy drive at Jordan’s Furniture in New Haven featured live music, local celebrities, and government officials. News 8’s Sarah Cody and Alyssa Taglia were among […]
talkofthesound.com
Nation of Islam Front and Center at Summit on Black-on-Black Gun Violence at New Rochelle Public Library
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (December 11, 2022) — A “summit” held to discuss black-on-black gun violence in the wake of the murder of James Caldwell, Jr., who performed under the name Boogie Nation, turned into a recruiting platform for the Nation of Islam. The first speakers were Caldwell’s...
connect-bridgeport.com
Notre Dame Student, Bridgeport Resident Will Behrens Honored by WVSSAC During Super Six Weekend
Notre Dame High School senior and Bridgeport resident Will Behrens was honored recently by the West Virginia Secondary Activities Commission prior to the start of the Class AAA state championship football game at Wheeling Island Stadium in Wheeling. Behrens was one of the 2021-22 WVSSAC/Farmers & Mechanics Insurance Academic Achievement...
connect-bridgeport.com
Harvard Invades Bridgeport as 23 Students Take Visit to Charles Pointe to Learn, Hear about TIF Districts
A team of 23 students and a regional research director from Harvard University took time to learn more about the economic challenges and opportunities unique to West Virginia and the Appalachian Region during a recent four-day visit in Bridgeport. The 23 graduate students are part of a special Masters in...
Comments / 1