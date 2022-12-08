ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin Stogner back to Oklahoma after year at South Carolina

By Dave Wilson
ESPN
 4 days ago

Just a year after he announced he was transferring to South Carolina from Oklahoma , tight end Austin Stogner said Thursday he is transferring back to OU.

The 6-5, 250-pound senior is a grad transfer and will be eligible immediately with one year of eligibility remaining.

Stogner spent three years at Oklahoma before leaving with quarterback Spencer Rattler for the Gamecocks. At South Carolina, he started 10 of 12 games this year, catching 20 passes for 210 yards and a touchdown.

Stogner's best season at Oklahoma was in 2020, when he caught 26 passes for 422 yards and three touchdowns.

