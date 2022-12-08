(UPDATE) ‘It’s Beyond Frustrating’: Yurok Vice-Chair Calls Out Provisional Winners of Offshore Wind Bid for Failing to Engage With the Tribe Ahead of This Week’s Auction

On September 10, at 3:30 p.m., with his daughters and grandson by his side, Paul Shaner passed away in the arms of his wife, Michelle. The story of his life is filled with adventures, love and, most important to him, fun. Paul was born and raised in Arcata. He loved playing sports and was a natural athlete. He excelled in football, basketball and baseball in high school, and he is still remembered for being an exceptional baseball player. Anything he tried to do he picked up quickly and was hard to beat. While trying to help his daughter improve her hand-eye coordination for softball, he would tell her to go hit gravel in the driveway. She was not very successful. He took the bat, grabbed a small rock, and sent it humming into the woods. Not once, but every time he swung. His daughter was in awe at how good he still was. Paul was naturally talented in basketball, and he would spend many weekends showing his daughters his famous hook shot. He rarely missed a shot. The old guy still had it. Paul was a life-long San Francisco Giants, Lakers and LA Rams fan. Every sport season his daughters would hear about his “Mighty Rams, Mighty Giants or Mighty Lakers”. Win or lose, they were mighty.

