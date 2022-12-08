(UPDATE) ‘It’s Beyond Frustrating’: Yurok Vice-Chair Calls Out Provisional Winners of Offshore Wind Bid for Failing to Engage With the Tribe Ahead of This Week’s Auction

Read full article on original website
Related
lostcoastoutpost.com
SOLD! BOEM Names California North Floating and RWE Offshore Wind Holdings as Provisional Winners of Two Offshore Wind Leases Off the Humboldt Coast
The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) just announced the provisional winners of the first-ever offshore wind energy lease auction on the West Coast. California North Floating, LLC, a subsidiary of Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, and RWE Offshore Wind Holdings, LLC, a German multinational energy company, placed the winning bids for two lease areas in the Humboldt Wind Energy Area (WEA), which spans more than 132,000 acres approximately 20 miles west of Eureka.
kymkemp.com
Fisher Road – No River Access? Letter to the Editor Worried About Proposed Changes
This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. Have you have ever experienced the beautiful Wild & Scenic Van Duzen River...
kymkemp.com
Citizens Protecting Humboldt Bay ‘Challenges’ Nordic Aquafarms
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
kymkemp.com
Headline Humboldt Interviews Attorney Suing to Change Humboldt County’s Abatement Program
In the lead story of this episode of Headline Humboldt, the award-winning host, journalist James Faulk, digs into the lawsuit brought by the Institute of Justice against the Humboldt County abatement program. IJ attorney Jared McClain argues during this comprehensive interview that this program is about government overreach and any...
kymkemp.com
Additional Training for Humboldt County Code Enforcement Officers in ’23
Press release from the Humboldt County Department of Planning and Building:. The Department of Planning & Building Services is pleased to announce that the Code Enforcement Division has partnered with the California Association of Code Enforcement Officers (CACEO) to host three week-long training module academies in Ukiah next year (2023). Upon completion of the three training modules participants will become Certified Code Enforcement Officers.
First-ever California offshore wind auction nets more than $400 million so far
An example of the type of tethering equipment used offshore in deep water. photo credit: United States Office of Efficiency and Renewable Energy The first auction for leases to build massive wind farms off California's coast netted bids reaching $402.1 million Tuesday, signaling the beginning of a competitive market for a new industry producing carbon-free electricity. The auction -- the first on the West Coast -- includes five sites about 20 miles off Morro Bay and Humboldt County, totaling 583 square miles of deep ocean waters. The leases from the federal government are the first step in a years-long regulatory process that could culminate...
kymkemp.com
Sheriff’s Farm Donates Two Pigs to Feed Vulnerable Community Members
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Work Alternative Program (SWAP) is helping feed our most vulnerable community members this holiday season by donating pigs raised at the program’s farm to two local non-profit organizations. The donation of two...
North Coast Journal
Commercial Crab Season Delayed
The commercial Dungeness crab season has been delayed until at least Dec. 31 in Mendocino, Humboldt and Del Norte counties due to poor meat quality, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. The opening date is pending another round of testing, a news release states. "If results indicate...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Trial of Arcata Rancher Ray Christie Delayed Yet Again, as the Accused’s Medical Problems Worsen
Another lengthy trial continuance has been granted for Arcata rancher Ray Christie, who is facing worsening medical problems. This morning Judge Gregory Elvine-Kreis granted defense attorney Rick Richmond’s motion to continue the trial, which had been scheduled to begin Jan. 17. The trial on felony animal cruelty charges was...
North Coast Journal
The Walmart Picnic Table Effect
A long-held belief in the world of birding is that when a rare bird is reported at a specific location, birders who flock to the spot to see it find other rare birds, attracting even more birders, who then find — well, you get the idea. This phenomenon, known...
davisvanguard.org
ACLU Complaint Charges Discrimination against NorCal Native American Students
SAN FRANCISO, CA – The American Civil Liberties Union Foundation of Northern California has filed a complaint with the U.S Department of Education for Civil Rights charging discriminatory acts toward Native American students with disabilities in Humboldt County. The complaint states, “Tribal Council of the Bear River Band brings...
kymkemp.com
WCSD Asks for Community’s Help in Locating Stolen Utility Vehicle
The Weott Community Services District (WCSD) is asking the community to be on the lookout for the district’s side by side utility vehicle that was stolen sometime between December 5 – 7. The stolen utility vehicle is a black and green 2009 Kawasaki Teryx 750 with aftermarket parts...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Saturday Morning Clam Beach License Plate Burglary Foiled With Arrest, Sheriff’s Office Says
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Dec. 10, 2022, at about 10:33 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the Clam Beach area for the report of an interrupted vehicle burglary. Deputies arrived and contacted an adult male victim. The victim told deputies that...
lostcoastoutpost.com
HEY, KIDS! The Discovery Museum Will Unveil Some New Exhibits Tomorrow And You’re Invited!
New, interactive exhibits designed to engage and educate the children of Humboldt County will premiere at the Redwood Discovery Museum on Tuesday, Dec. 13th at 1:00pm. The unveiling will provide a unique look at the new exhibits. The first exhibit, “Simple Machines”, features a pulley mechanism which teaches about redirection of force and torque, and the archimedes screw, which displays upward force. The second exhibit exemplifies the development and behaviors of tornados and vortexes. The third exhibit shows the effects of magnetism regarding opposite and like poles. The exhibit consists of different magnetic materials, and a fun Humboldt-inspired character.
lostcoastoutpost.com
King Salmon Burglary Suspect Caught in the Act and Also in Possession of Fentanyl, Sheriff’s Office Says
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Dec. 11, 2022, at about 1:12 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a business on Halibut Avenue in King Salmon for the report of a possible burglary in progress. Deputies arrived at the business and observed evidence...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Eureka Man Arrested For Allegedly Pepper Spraying Elderly Family Member
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Dec. 11, 2022, at about 3:04 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 200 block of Laurel Street in the county’s jurisdiction of Eureka for the report of a domestic disturbance. Deputies arrived...
kymkemp.com
Snowy Mountain Passes Now, Gusty Winds Predicted
Brr! The Emerald Counties are predicted to have wintery weather starting this afternoon–snow in the mountains inland, gusty winds across the region, and possibly even thunderstorms in some areas. The National Weather Service in Eureka predicts,. A strong winter storm will spread across the region this afternoon through Sunday....
lostcoastoutpost.com
Drug Task Force Raid on Wabash Finds Big Trove of Stolen Weapons, Agents Say; One Arrested
On Friday December 9, 2022, Agents with the Humboldt County Drug Task Force obtained information that indicated stolen property from a burglary, being investigated by Eureka Police Department, was located at a residence located near the intersection of Wabash St. and B St. in Eureka. A Humboldt County Superior Court...
kymkemp.com
Man Convicted of Hitting Another With a Sledgehammer in the Arcata Marsh
On December 6, 2022, a Humboldt County jury found 36-year-old Geoffery Robert Campbell guilty of assault with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment. Judge Feeney did not allow the jury to deliberate on an additional charge of attempted murder. Evidence presented at trial showed that on July 25, 2022, at...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Paul Bryon Shaner, 1958-2022
On September 10, at 3:30 p.m., with his daughters and grandson by his side, Paul Shaner passed away in the arms of his wife, Michelle. The story of his life is filled with adventures, love and, most important to him, fun. Paul was born and raised in Arcata. He loved playing sports and was a natural athlete. He excelled in football, basketball and baseball in high school, and he is still remembered for being an exceptional baseball player. Anything he tried to do he picked up quickly and was hard to beat. While trying to help his daughter improve her hand-eye coordination for softball, he would tell her to go hit gravel in the driveway. She was not very successful. He took the bat, grabbed a small rock, and sent it humming into the woods. Not once, but every time he swung. His daughter was in awe at how good he still was. Paul was naturally talented in basketball, and he would spend many weekends showing his daughters his famous hook shot. He rarely missed a shot. The old guy still had it. Paul was a life-long San Francisco Giants, Lakers and LA Rams fan. Every sport season his daughters would hear about his “Mighty Rams, Mighty Giants or Mighty Lakers”. Win or lose, they were mighty.
Comments / 4