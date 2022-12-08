ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath, CA

(UPDATE) ‘It’s Beyond Frustrating’: Yurok Vice-Chair Calls Out Provisional Winners of Offshore Wind Bid for Failing to Engage With the Tribe Ahead of This Week’s Auction

By Isabella Vanderheiden
lostcoastoutpost.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
lostcoastoutpost.com

SOLD! BOEM Names California North Floating and RWE Offshore Wind Holdings as Provisional Winners of Two Offshore Wind Leases Off the Humboldt Coast

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) just announced the provisional winners of the first-ever offshore wind energy lease auction on the West Coast. California North Floating, LLC, a subsidiary of Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, and RWE Offshore Wind Holdings, LLC, a German multinational energy company, placed the winning bids for two lease areas in the Humboldt Wind Energy Area (WEA), which spans more than 132,000 acres approximately 20 miles west of Eureka.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Citizens Protecting Humboldt Bay ‘Challenges’ Nordic Aquafarms

Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Additional Training for Humboldt County Code Enforcement Officers in ’23

Press release from the Humboldt County Department of Planning and Building:. The Department of Planning & Building Services is pleased to announce that the Code Enforcement Division has partnered with the California Association of Code Enforcement Officers (CACEO) to host three week-long training module academies in Ukiah next year (2023). Upon completion of the three training modules participants will become Certified Code Enforcement Officers.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
KRCB 104.9

First-ever California offshore wind auction nets more than $400 million so far

An example of the type of tethering equipment used offshore in deep water. photo credit: United States Office of Efficiency and Renewable Energy The first auction for leases to build massive wind farms off California's coast netted bids reaching $402.1 million Tuesday, signaling the beginning of a competitive market for a new industry producing carbon-free electricity. The auction -- the first on the West Coast -- includes five sites about 20 miles off Morro Bay and Humboldt County, totaling 583 square miles of deep ocean waters. The leases from the federal government are the first step in a years-long regulatory process that could culminate...
CALIFORNIA STATE
North Coast Journal

Commercial Crab Season Delayed

The commercial Dungeness crab season has been delayed until at least Dec. 31 in Mendocino, Humboldt and Del Norte counties due to poor meat quality, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. The opening date is pending another round of testing, a news release states. "If results indicate...
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
North Coast Journal

The Walmart Picnic Table Effect

A long-held belief in the world of birding is that when a rare bird is reported at a specific location, birders who flock to the spot to see it find other rare birds, attracting even more birders, who then find — well, you get the idea. This phenomenon, known...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
davisvanguard.org

ACLU Complaint Charges Discrimination against NorCal Native American Students

SAN FRANCISO, CA – The American Civil Liberties Union Foundation of Northern California has filed a complaint with the U.S Department of Education for Civil Rights charging discriminatory acts toward Native American students with disabilities in Humboldt County. The complaint states, “Tribal Council of the Bear River Band brings...
kymkemp.com

WCSD Asks for Community’s Help in Locating Stolen Utility Vehicle

The Weott Community Services District (WCSD) is asking the community to be on the lookout for the district’s side by side utility vehicle that was stolen sometime between December 5 – 7. The stolen utility vehicle is a black and green 2009 Kawasaki Teryx 750 with aftermarket parts...
WEOTT, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

HEY, KIDS! The Discovery Museum Will Unveil Some New Exhibits Tomorrow And You’re Invited!

New, interactive exhibits designed to engage and educate the children of Humboldt County will premiere at the Redwood Discovery Museum on Tuesday, Dec. 13th at 1:00pm. The unveiling will provide a unique look at the new exhibits. The first exhibit, “Simple Machines”, features a pulley mechanism which teaches about redirection of force and torque, and the archimedes screw, which displays upward force. The second exhibit exemplifies the development and behaviors of tornados and vortexes. The third exhibit shows the effects of magnetism regarding opposite and like poles. The exhibit consists of different magnetic materials, and a fun Humboldt-inspired character.
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Eureka Man Arrested For Allegedly Pepper Spraying Elderly Family Member

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Dec. 11, 2022, at about 3:04 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 200 block of Laurel Street in the county’s jurisdiction of Eureka for the report of a domestic disturbance. Deputies arrived...
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Snowy Mountain Passes Now, Gusty Winds Predicted

Brr! The Emerald Counties are predicted to have wintery weather starting this afternoon–snow in the mountains inland, gusty winds across the region, and possibly even thunderstorms in some areas. The National Weather Service in Eureka predicts,. A strong winter storm will spread across the region this afternoon through Sunday....
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Paul Bryon Shaner, 1958-2022

On September 10, at 3:30 p.m., with his daughters and grandson by his side, Paul Shaner passed away in the arms of his wife, Michelle. The story of his life is filled with adventures, love and, most important to him, fun. Paul was born and raised in Arcata. He loved playing sports and was a natural athlete. He excelled in football, basketball and baseball in high school, and he is still remembered for being an exceptional baseball player. Anything he tried to do he picked up quickly and was hard to beat. While trying to help his daughter improve her hand-eye coordination for softball, he would tell her to go hit gravel in the driveway. She was not very successful. He took the bat, grabbed a small rock, and sent it humming into the woods. Not once, but every time he swung. His daughter was in awe at how good he still was. Paul was naturally talented in basketball, and he would spend many weekends showing his daughters his famous hook shot. He rarely missed a shot. The old guy still had it. Paul was a life-long San Francisco Giants, Lakers and LA Rams fan. Every sport season his daughters would hear about his “Mighty Rams, Mighty Giants or Mighty Lakers”. Win or lose, they were mighty.
ARCATA, CA

