Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Cash for selected NY professionals: Kathy Hochul's new payment program worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Texas governor announced on Twitter that Texas has bused over 1,300 migrants to ChicagoJennifer GeerTexas State
Major grocery store chain closing another New York locationKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWest Orange, NJ
Related
hudsontv.com
New Park Planned Surrounding City Hall In Jersey City
Mayor Fulop Creates Jersey City’s First City Hall Park to Further Expand Open Public Space Outdoors & Foster Community. New Perimeter Park to Transform 1 acre of Concrete to Greenery Promoting Public Use, Coupled with Interior Preservation & Upgrades to 126-Year-Old City Hall Building. JERSEY CITY – Mayor Steven...
hudsontv.com
Union City Treats Senior Citizens To Christmas Luncheon
Approximately 350 Union City senior citizens were treated to a catered luncheon celebrating the Christmas season on Saturday at the Colin Powell Elementary School. The free event was sponsored by Mayor Brian Stack and the Board of Commissioners. It was the first time in several years the annual event was held due to the COVID pandemic. The seniors danced the afternoon away to the sounds of a live DJ.
Nun who served in N.J. for 67 years identified as driver killed in Parkway crash
A nun from Essex County who continued to volunteer her services after retirement was identified Monday as the driver killed in a crash over the weekend on the Garden State Parkway. Sister Joan Eileen Butler, 88, of West Orange, was fatally injured in a single-vehicle crash that occurred about 10:45...
hudsontv.com
2 Newark Men Charged With 2021 Murder of 16-Year Old Jersey City Resident
Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez has released the following information:. Two Newark men have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 16-year-old Kaheem Taylor in Jersey City on March 29, 2021. Khalil Kelley, 23, is charged with Murder in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:11-1a, a crime of the first...
hudsontv.com
HTHS Senior Earns $180,000 NROTC Scholarship
A tremendous honor for a local high school student from Kearny. The Hudson County Schools of Technology is beaming with pride, as 17-year old senior Mikael Fernandez of High Tech High School has won a $180,000, Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps scholarship, which will pay for his college expenses at whichever school he attends that accepts the Naval scholarship.
Update: Missing 15-Year-Old Westchester Girl Found
Update:A Westchester County girl who went missing has been located.Reina Rolon, age 15, ran away from her grandmother's Rye Brook residence on Friday, Dec. 9 at around 6 p.m., Rye Brook Police said.On Monday night, Dec. 12, the Rye Brook PD announced she has been reunited with her family.Original r…
hudsontv.com
Willingboro Man Sentenced to 14 Years For 2020 Fatal Shooting In Hoboken
Photo Credit: gunmemorial.org Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez has released the following information:. On Friday, December 9, 2022, the Honorable Angelo Servidio sentenced Tahjae McDougald, 25, to 14 years in New Jersey State Prison for the 2020 shooting death of Marquise Davis of Willingboro, New Jersey in Hoboken. McDougald, of...
Asbury Park Man, 75, Killed In Crash On Garden State Parkway
A 75-year-old man from Asbury Park was killed in a single-car crash on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said. Francis Pescatore was driving an Infiniti passenger car south in the express lanes at 1:11 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9 in Holmdel, according to New Jersey State Police. In the area...
NBC New York
Walmart Theft Busted After NY Women Use Child to Steal Thousands in Merchandise: Police
Two women allegedly responsible for stealing a few thousand dollars worth of merchandise from a Walmart in New York had a child at the center of their operation, according to police. The two adult suspects, both from Yonkers, were arrested last month after hitting up the Mohegan Lake Walmart off...
hudsontv.com
Hoboken Announces Holiday Banding Concert December 18
The annual Holiday Banding Concert will be on Sunday, Dec. 18, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Willie McBrides at 616 Grand Street in Hoboken. Local bands and musicians will perform a variety of holiday classics, including Julio Fernandez, Jim Testa, The Gefkens, Rio the Messenger, Cliff Westfall, Jack Skuller, Dave Stengel, Gene D. Plumber, Ed Fogarty, Lloyd United, Pamela Strell, John Bauers, The Fuzzy Lemons, Demolition String Band, Abbe Rivers, Tom Vincent and the Holiday Banding House Band.
hudsontv.com
Loaded Handgun Seized By Secaucus Police
Photo Courtesy of Secaucus Police Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller reports that on December 9, 2022 at 2:07 A.M., a resident of the 600 block of Second Street reported that her surveillance camera alerted her that there was a man on the side of her residence/backyard. Patrol officers probed the area and Police Officer Joshua Sigmund located the man on Chestnut Street near Raydol Avenue.
Bronx brothers, 12 and 15, found after being missing for days
UPDATE: The brothers were found in good condition, police said Monday. PIX11 News removed the boys’ names and photos after they were found. CROTONA, the Bronx (PIX11) — Brothers from the Bronx disappeared days ago, police said Sunday. The boys, 12 and 15, went missing on Friday, officials said. They were last seen leaving their […]
Comments / 0