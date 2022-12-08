ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Bergen, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hudsontv.com

New Park Planned Surrounding City Hall In Jersey City

Mayor Fulop Creates Jersey City’s First City Hall Park to Further Expand Open Public Space Outdoors & Foster Community. New Perimeter Park to Transform 1 acre of Concrete to Greenery Promoting Public Use, Coupled with Interior Preservation & Upgrades to 126-Year-Old City Hall Building. JERSEY CITY – Mayor Steven...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hudsontv.com

Union City Treats Senior Citizens To Christmas Luncheon

Approximately 350 Union City senior citizens were treated to a catered luncheon celebrating the Christmas season on Saturday at the Colin Powell Elementary School. The free event was sponsored by Mayor Brian Stack and the Board of Commissioners. It was the first time in several years the annual event was held due to the COVID pandemic. The seniors danced the afternoon away to the sounds of a live DJ.
UNION CITY, NJ
hudsontv.com

HTHS Senior Earns $180,000 NROTC Scholarship

A tremendous honor for a local high school student from Kearny. The Hudson County Schools of Technology is beaming with pride, as 17-year old senior Mikael Fernandez of High Tech High School has won a $180,000, Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps scholarship, which will pay for his college expenses at whichever school he attends that accepts the Naval scholarship.
KEARNY, NJ
Daily Voice

Update: Missing 15-Year-Old Westchester Girl Found

Update:A Westchester County girl who went missing has been located.Reina Rolon, age 15, ran away from her grandmother's Rye Brook residence on Friday, Dec. 9 at around 6 p.m., Rye Brook Police said.On Monday night, Dec. 12, the Rye Brook PD announced she has been reunited with her family.Original r…
RYE BROOK, NY
hudsontv.com

Willingboro Man Sentenced to 14 Years For 2020 Fatal Shooting In Hoboken

Photo Credit: gunmemorial.org Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez has released the following information:. On Friday, December 9, 2022, the Honorable Angelo Servidio sentenced Tahjae McDougald, 25, to 14 years in New Jersey State Prison for the 2020 shooting death of Marquise Davis of Willingboro, New Jersey in Hoboken. McDougald, of...
HOBOKEN, NJ
hudsontv.com

Hoboken Announces Holiday Banding Concert December 18

The annual Holiday Banding Concert will be on Sunday, Dec. 18, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Willie McBrides at 616 Grand Street in Hoboken. Local bands and musicians will perform a variety of holiday classics, including Julio Fernandez, Jim Testa, The Gefkens, Rio the Messenger, Cliff Westfall, Jack Skuller, Dave Stengel, Gene D. Plumber, Ed Fogarty, Lloyd United, Pamela Strell, John Bauers, The Fuzzy Lemons, Demolition String Band, Abbe Rivers, Tom Vincent and the Holiday Banding House Band.
HOBOKEN, NJ
hudsontv.com

Loaded Handgun Seized By Secaucus Police

Photo Courtesy of Secaucus Police Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller reports that on December 9, 2022 at 2:07 A.M., a resident of the 600 block of Second Street reported that her surveillance camera alerted her that there was a man on the side of her residence/backyard. Patrol officers probed the area and Police Officer Joshua Sigmund located the man on Chestnut Street near Raydol Avenue.
SECAUCUS, NJ
PIX11

Bronx brothers, 12 and 15, found after being missing for days

UPDATE: The brothers were found in good condition, police said Monday. PIX11 News removed the boys’ names and photos after they were found. CROTONA, the Bronx (PIX11) — Brothers from the Bronx disappeared days ago, police said Sunday.  The boys, 12 and 15, went missing on Friday, officials said. They were last seen leaving their […]
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy