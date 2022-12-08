ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
pethelpful.com

8-Month-Old Maine Coon Cat's Massive Size Has People in Awe

Time to open up the Genius Book of World Records and find out the size of the largest Maine Coon cat. Because we think we accidentally stumbled upon a contender to beat the record! Trust us, your jaw will drop once you see this cat. TikTok user @mountainpeakmainecoons definitely has...
MAINE STATE
Vibe

Russ Turned Down $50M Deal For The Rights To His Music Catalog, According To New Song

Russ has reportedly declined a $50 million offer to purchase the rights to his music catalog. The rapper spoke on the offer on his new song “Too Much,” which was released on Friday (Dec. 9). A few lines into the track’s first verse, he raps “Burnt out/Fifty-million for the catalog, I turnt down/I’m makin’ money every second, you should learn how/These puppies barkin’ at a wolf, why would I turn ’round?”More from VIBE.comRuss Dismisses DaBaby's Claims Of Being BlackballedRuss And Ed Sheeran Live It Up In "Are You Entertained" VideoBlack Thought And Danger Mouse Take Over Times Square In "Because"...
Noisecreep

Best Rock + Metal Debut Albums of 2022

We hear everyone loud and clear — support more new bands! Well, welcome to our list of the Best Rock + Metal Debut Albums of 2022, where you can catch up on the most exciting up-and-comers of the last year and hopefully discover something new to fall in love with along the way.
Billboard

Chartbreaker: How Rosa Linn Scored a Global Smash After Hitting an Emotional Low

Three years ago, Rosa Linn was writing songs in her free time and dreaming of a career in music. But she never expected a performance at a local village festival in her native Armenia would be her ticket to stardom. Her standout delivery of an original rock song, backed by her band of friends, floored talent scouts in the crowd from record label Nvak Collective. Soon after, the team invited her to attend the company’s upcoming songwriting camp for women. “We really recognize the fact that talent is equally distributed — but opportunity isn’t,” says Tamar Kaprelian, Nvak Collective co-founder...
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Wednesday’ success catapults an 11-year-old pop anthem into Spotify’s top songs

Ever since Tim Burton’s much-anticipated series Wednesday debuted on Netflix, the supernatural horror extravaganza has ignited dancing trends on TikTok, placed star Jenna Ortega in the limelight, and even outperformed fantasy phenomenon Stranger Things during its first week on the platform. It now appears as though the inspiration and influence is never-ending with the hit show catapulting a decades-old tune into Spotify’s top songs—Lady Gaga’s pop anthem, “Bloody Mary.”
Loudwire

Every Member of Blessthefall Removes Band Name From Social Media Profiles

Every current member of Blessthefall has removed the band's name from the bio section of their personal Instagram profiles, according to a Blessthefall fan who noticed the change this week. It has led to heavy speculation that the group has broken up. While Blessthefall have seemingly been inactive since the...
Louder

Sophie Lloyd voted Best Rock Guitarist of 2022

Sophie Lloyd, the mega-talented YouTube guitarist who released her own single and toured with Machine Gun Kelly this year, has been voted 2022's Best Rock Guitarist by the readers of Music Radar
Rolling Stone

Weezer Pine for Canine Companionship on New Song ‘I Want a Dog’

Winter is almost upon us, as evidenced by the arrival of Weezer’s “I Want a Dog,” the first single off the fourth and wintertime installment of the band’s yearlong SZNZ project. The track is Cuomo’s ode to canine companionship, with the singer pining for a pet. But — in Cuomo fashion — the track deviates into a statement about the lack of human connection in an increasingly online world. “I want a dog to lead me to the backyard / And fetch the ball as if he was my lifeguard / I want a dog to softly walk beside me, guide...

