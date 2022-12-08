Read full article on original website
Related
pethelpful.com
8-Month-Old Maine Coon Cat's Massive Size Has People in Awe
Time to open up the Genius Book of World Records and find out the size of the largest Maine Coon cat. Because we think we accidentally stumbled upon a contender to beat the record! Trust us, your jaw will drop once you see this cat. TikTok user @mountainpeakmainecoons definitely has...
Russ Turned Down $50M Deal For The Rights To His Music Catalog, According To New Song
Russ has reportedly declined a $50 million offer to purchase the rights to his music catalog. The rapper spoke on the offer on his new song “Too Much,” which was released on Friday (Dec. 9). A few lines into the track’s first verse, he raps “Burnt out/Fifty-million for the catalog, I turnt down/I’m makin’ money every second, you should learn how/These puppies barkin’ at a wolf, why would I turn ’round?”More from VIBE.comRuss Dismisses DaBaby's Claims Of Being BlackballedRuss And Ed Sheeran Live It Up In "Are You Entertained" VideoBlack Thought And Danger Mouse Take Over Times Square In "Because"...
Neil Diamond surprises audience with 'Sweet Caroline' performance at Broadway opening of 'A Beautiful Noise'
Neil Diamond sang "Sweet Caroline" at the Broadway opening of his musical" A Beautiful Noise," five years after retiring due to his Parkinson's diagnosis.
talentrecap.com
Lindsey Stirling Releases Biblical Music Video for ‘O Holy Night’
Former America’s Got Talent star Lindsey Stirling is back with a new music video for the Christmas season, set to her version of “O Holy Night.” The song appears on Stirling’s latest holiday album Snow Waltz. Lindsey Stirling Releases New ‘O Holy Night’ Music Video...
David Archuleta addresses fans who walked out of his Christmas show
The "American Idol" alum said he is "choosing not to hide" anymore.
Best Rock + Metal Debut Albums of 2022
We hear everyone loud and clear — support more new bands! Well, welcome to our list of the Best Rock + Metal Debut Albums of 2022, where you can catch up on the most exciting up-and-comers of the last year and hopefully discover something new to fall in love with along the way.
Chartbreaker: How Rosa Linn Scored a Global Smash After Hitting an Emotional Low
Three years ago, Rosa Linn was writing songs in her free time and dreaming of a career in music. But she never expected a performance at a local village festival in her native Armenia would be her ticket to stardom. Her standout delivery of an original rock song, backed by her band of friends, floored talent scouts in the crowd from record label Nvak Collective. Soon after, the team invited her to attend the company’s upcoming songwriting camp for women. “We really recognize the fact that talent is equally distributed — but opportunity isn’t,” says Tamar Kaprelian, Nvak Collective co-founder...
The FADER
Gorillaz share “Skinny Ape,” announce New York and London AR shows
In anticipation of their eighth studio album — Cracker Island, due out February 24 via Parlophone Records — Gorillaz have shared a new track titled “Skinny Ape” and announced two augmented reality performances in New York and London for later this month. The song follows previously...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Wednesday’ success catapults an 11-year-old pop anthem into Spotify’s top songs
Ever since Tim Burton’s much-anticipated series Wednesday debuted on Netflix, the supernatural horror extravaganza has ignited dancing trends on TikTok, placed star Jenna Ortega in the limelight, and even outperformed fantasy phenomenon Stranger Things during its first week on the platform. It now appears as though the inspiration and influence is never-ending with the hit show catapulting a decades-old tune into Spotify’s top songs—Lady Gaga’s pop anthem, “Bloody Mary.”
Every Member of Blessthefall Removes Band Name From Social Media Profiles
Every current member of Blessthefall has removed the band's name from the bio section of their personal Instagram profiles, according to a Blessthefall fan who noticed the change this week. It has led to heavy speculation that the group has broken up. While Blessthefall have seemingly been inactive since the...
The Stranglers' founding drummer Jet Black dead at 84
The death of The Stranglers' drummer Jet Black has been confirmed by the band
Paramore Share Second Look into Upcoming Album with “The News”
Paramore just dropped the latest glimpse into their long-teased, highly anticipated album, This Is Why. Their new song, “The News,” is a song about just that – the news – and being bombarded by the seemingly inescapable 24-hours news cycle that dominates and dictates the everyday.
Watch Paramore's freaky, creepy video for new single The News
"The 24-hr news cycle is just impossible to comprehend" says Hayley Williams, explaining the theme of new Paramore single The News
ABC Pulls Backstreet Boys Holiday Special Amid Nick Carter Rape Allegations
ABC will no longer air A Very Backstreet Holiday. Filmed in Los Angeles last month, the holiday special was set to air on December 14, 2022 and feature each of the Backstreet Boys, including Nick Carter. However, the holiday special was pulled from the schedule after Nick Carter was accused of raping and infecting a woman with HPV in February 2021.
Sophie Lloyd voted Best Rock Guitarist of 2022
Sophie Lloyd, the mega-talented YouTube guitarist who released her own single and toured with Machine Gun Kelly this year, has been voted 2022's Best Rock Guitarist by the readers of Music Radar
Weezer Pine for Canine Companionship on New Song ‘I Want a Dog’
Winter is almost upon us, as evidenced by the arrival of Weezer’s “I Want a Dog,” the first single off the fourth and wintertime installment of the band’s yearlong SZNZ project. The track is Cuomo’s ode to canine companionship, with the singer pining for a pet. But — in Cuomo fashion — the track deviates into a statement about the lack of human connection in an increasingly online world. “I want a dog to lead me to the backyard / And fetch the ball as if he was my lifeguard / I want a dog to softly walk beside me, guide...
