Pitchfork

Caroline Polachek Announces New Album, Shares New Song: Listen

Caroline Polachek has shared another new single, and, with it, revealed the title and release date of her next album: The new album is called Desire, I Want to Turn Into You and it’s out February 14 via Perpetual Novice. Today’s new song is “Welcome to My Island,” and it’s produced by Olivia Rodrigo collaborator Dan Nigro, Polachek, Danny L Harle, and Jim-E Stack. Hear it below and scroll down for the album and single artwork, both featuring photographs by Aidan Zamiri.
guitar.com

Peter Frampton’s final live performance closes with Beatles’ While My Guitar Gently Weeps

Peter Frampton has officially ended his touring career with the close of his farewell world tour which began in 2019. The guitarist’s farewell world tour came to its final stop on 16 November at the Mitsubishi Electric Halle in Düsseldorf, Germany, ending a run that took Frampton on a run of over 50 shows across the US and even more dates worldwide following his announcement that he would be retiring from touring due to being Inclusion-Body Myositis.
NME

Watch Pantera cover Black Sabbath, deliver ‘Vulgar Display’ hits at first show in 21 years

Pantera headlined the Hell & Heaven festival in Mexico yesterday (December 2), marking their first live performance in more than 21 years. The groove-metal pioneers’ comeback was announced in July, when surviving members Philip Anselmo (vocals) and Rex Brown (bass) signed a deal to reunite the band for a tour. Joining them on guitars and drums, respectively, would be Zakk Wylde (best known as the frontman of Black Label Society and longtime bandmate of Ozzy Osbourne) and Charlie Benante (of Anthrax).
Popculture

Nik Turner, '70s Rock Legend, Dead at 82

Nik Turner, a multi-instrumentalist and member of space rock pioneers Hawkwind, died at 82. Tuner died on Nov. 10 according to his family in an announcement on his Facebook page. "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Nik Turner – The Mighty Thunder Rider, who passed away peacefully...
Stereogum

Iggy Pop – “Strung Out Johnny”

At the top of next year, the ancestral rock ‘n’ roll wildman and survivor Iggy Pop will release his new album Every Loser. Iggy recently signed with Gold Tooth Records, the imprint run by Post Malone/Ozzy Osbourne producer Andrew Watt, and Watt produced Every Loser. We’ve already posted the early single “Frenzy,” and now Iggy has shared “Strung Out Johnny,” another track from the LP.
msn.com

The Heart-Wrenching Death Of Christine McVie

English musician and songwriter Christine McVie, best known for her work with Fleetwood Mac, died on November 30, according to an official post from the band on Twitter. "There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie," Fleetwood Mac's tweet read. In their post announcing McVie's death, Fleetwood Mac said McVie "was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her."As BBC News reported, McVie died peacefully in a hospital surrounded by family after a short illness. McVie's exact cause of death was not revealed. According to Smooth Radio, McVie was born in Lancashire, England on July 12, 1943, making her 79 years old when she died.
Pitchfork

Weezer Share New Song From Sznz: Winter EP: Listen

Weezer are back with a new song. “I Want a Dog” is the lead single from Sznz: Winter, the latest in a series of four EPs that began with Sznz: Spring, which the band released in March. Sznz: Winter is set to be the final EP in the series, and will be released on the winter solstice, December 21. Check out “I Want a Dog” and the EP cover below.

