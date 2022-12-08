Read full article on original website
Caroline Polachek Announces New Album, Shares New Song: Listen
Caroline Polachek has shared another new single, and, with it, revealed the title and release date of her next album: The new album is called Desire, I Want to Turn Into You and it’s out February 14 via Perpetual Novice. Today’s new song is “Welcome to My Island,” and it’s produced by Olivia Rodrigo collaborator Dan Nigro, Polachek, Danny L Harle, and Jim-E Stack. Hear it below and scroll down for the album and single artwork, both featuring photographs by Aidan Zamiri.
guitar.com
Peter Frampton’s final live performance closes with Beatles’ While My Guitar Gently Weeps
Peter Frampton has officially ended his touring career with the close of his farewell world tour which began in 2019. The guitarist’s farewell world tour came to its final stop on 16 November at the Mitsubishi Electric Halle in Düsseldorf, Germany, ending a run that took Frampton on a run of over 50 shows across the US and even more dates worldwide following his announcement that he would be retiring from touring due to being Inclusion-Body Myositis.
The sons of Iron Maiden's Janick Gers and Radiohead's Thom Yorke have hooked up for a single
Dylan Gers' Red Skies is on streaming platforms now – with contributions from Noah Yorke
NME
Watch Pantera cover Black Sabbath, deliver ‘Vulgar Display’ hits at first show in 21 years
Pantera headlined the Hell & Heaven festival in Mexico yesterday (December 2), marking their first live performance in more than 21 years. The groove-metal pioneers’ comeback was announced in July, when surviving members Philip Anselmo (vocals) and Rex Brown (bass) signed a deal to reunite the band for a tour. Joining them on guitars and drums, respectively, would be Zakk Wylde (best known as the frontman of Black Label Society and longtime bandmate of Ozzy Osbourne) and Charlie Benante (of Anthrax).
Haim React To Stevie Nicks Dedicating Their Song To Christine McVie
Nicks remembered her Fleetwood Mac bandmate with a tribute including lyrics to Haim's song 'Hallelujah.'
Mike Nesmith’s Painful Admission: There Was a ‘Uniformly Negative’ Response to His Music by ‘The Monkees’ Producers
Mike Nesmith made a painful admission regarding his songwriting skills as a member of The Monkees. He cited a 'uniformly negative' response to his music.
Why The Monkees’ Davy Jones Was There When The Beatles Recorded ‘Revolution 1’
Davy Jones was present for the recording of The Beatles' "Revolution 1" but not because the Fab Four needed him to be there.
Popculture
Nik Turner, '70s Rock Legend, Dead at 82
Nik Turner, a multi-instrumentalist and member of space rock pioneers Hawkwind, died at 82. Tuner died on Nov. 10 according to his family in an announcement on his Facebook page. "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Nik Turner – The Mighty Thunder Rider, who passed away peacefully...
Hear Roger Waters’ Haunting New Version of ‘Comfortably Numb’
Roger Waters has released a new version of the classic Pink Floyd song “Comfortably Numb.” Titled “Comfortably Numb 2022,” this update takes on a more ominous tone than the original. “During lockdown, I made a demo of a new version of ‘Comfortably Numb’ as an opener...
Ozzy "overwhelmed" by Grammy nominations
Ozzy Osbourne is blown away by his 4 nominations for latest album Patient Number 9
Drummer Jason Bonham brings the music of Led Zeppelin to Tampa on Friday
It's his trio's Hard Rock Event Center debut.
NME
Internet guitar sensation Sophie Lloyd talks Iron Maiden-inspired single and touring with Machine Gun Kelly
Internet sensation and Machine Gun Kelly’s live guitarist Sophie Lloyd has released her new solo single ‘Do Or Die’. Check out it below along with our interview with Lloyd. ‘Do Or Die’ is the first “big” release from guitarist Sophie Lloyd and is taken from her upcoming...
Stereogum
Iggy Pop – “Strung Out Johnny”
At the top of next year, the ancestral rock ‘n’ roll wildman and survivor Iggy Pop will release his new album Every Loser. Iggy recently signed with Gold Tooth Records, the imprint run by Post Malone/Ozzy Osbourne producer Andrew Watt, and Watt produced Every Loser. We’ve already posted the early single “Frenzy,” and now Iggy has shared “Strung Out Johnny,” another track from the LP.
Someone Swapped Metallica’s Vocals on ‘Lux Aeterna’ With ‘Hit the Lights’
Early response to Metallica's latest single, "Lux Æterna," had already included some comparison to "Hit the Lights," the signature Metallica song that opens 1983's Kill 'Em All. Now, one inventive fan has combined the two tracks — they mixed Metallica singer James Hetfield's lead vocals from "Hit the Lights"...
msn.com
The Heart-Wrenching Death Of Christine McVie
English musician and songwriter Christine McVie, best known for her work with Fleetwood Mac, died on November 30, according to an official post from the band on Twitter. "There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie," Fleetwood Mac's tweet read. In their post announcing McVie's death, Fleetwood Mac said McVie "was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her."As BBC News reported, McVie died peacefully in a hospital surrounded by family after a short illness. McVie's exact cause of death was not revealed. According to Smooth Radio, McVie was born in Lancashire, England on July 12, 1943, making her 79 years old when she died.
Paul McCartney Recalls His Favorite Recording Session at Abbey Road
Singer Paul McCartney has many memories from recording at Abbey Road Studios, but one still sticks out in his mind
Roger Waters Revamps Pink Floyd Classics In 'The Lockdown Sessions'
The six-track LP is available now.
Ringo Starr Needed George Harrison’s Help to ‘Sound Like a Genius’ on 1 of His Biggest Solo Songs
George Harrison made Ringo Starr sound like a genius on one of his biggest solo hits.
Christine McVie wrote many of Fleetwood Mac's greatest songs. These 5 were her best.
Christine McVie, who died Wednesday at 79, contributed mightily to the Fleetwood Mac canon. Here are five of the best songs she wrote for the band.
Weezer Share New Song From Sznz: Winter EP: Listen
Weezer are back with a new song. “I Want a Dog” is the lead single from Sznz: Winter, the latest in a series of four EPs that began with Sznz: Spring, which the band released in March. Sznz: Winter is set to be the final EP in the series, and will be released on the winter solstice, December 21. Check out “I Want a Dog” and the EP cover below.
