Major supermarket chain announces plans for another new store location in Iowa
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
Three Great Steakhouses in Iowa
waukeeschools.org
Middle Level Boundary Decision
On December 12, the Board voted on boundary concepts for middle-level buildings. The final vote was for Concept 1A. 2023/24: 6th-7th grade will attend Trailridge Middle School. 2024/25: 6th-8th grade will attend Trailridge Middle School. 2025/26: Waukee North Middle School opens and serves 6th-7th grade; Trailridge Middle School serves 8th-9th...
waukeeschools.org
Announcing New Board Member: Michael Trettin
At the Monday, December 12, Special Board Meeting, the School Board discussed and then voted for Michael Trettin to fill an empty seat for a one-year term. The Board seat was previously held by Dan Gehlbach, who was elected to the Iowa House of Representatives in the November election. Following the election, interested candidates applied by reaching out to the Board President and Board Vice President. In all, four candidates went through the selection process, which included an interview during a Special Board meeting on December 8. Trettin has two children in the District and also serves on the Waukee Community Schools Foundation. He will serve on the Board until November 2023.
School board member resigns over handling of high school wrestler’s assault case
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — A school board member in the Roland-Story Community School District has resigned, citing in part, the handling of an assault case against a champion high school wrestler. At Monday night’s school board meeting, Jasmine Goeders resigned. In a statement read at the meeting, Goeders expressed her disappointment with the current district […]
Lawsuit: Black Waukee students forced to sit in back of bus after dispute on band trip
Three Black Waukee high school students were told to ride home from a 2021 band trip in the back of a school bus after a white parent chaperone allegedly instigated an altercation with them that turned physical, according to a recently filed lawsuit and other documents. The incident with the Northwest High School students followed […] The post Lawsuit: Black Waukee students forced to sit in back of bus after dispute on band trip appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Des Moines Councilwoman’s Counterclaim Against Two DMPD Officers Dismissed
(Polk County, Iowa) A Des Moines City Council member’s counterclaim for unconstitutional force against two Des Moines Police officers has been dismissed. The officers filed a lawsuit against Indira Sheumaker and five others for assault related to a July 2020 protest during which Sheumaker was arrested. Sheumaker filed her counterclaim in August, which fell outside of the two-year statute of limitations. Sheumaker was elected to the City Council in 2021.
KIMT
Store closure leaves only 2 Ben Franklins in Iowa
WINTERSET, Iowa (AP) — Life at the corner of John Wayne Drive and West Court Avenue will change for the first time in 83 years when the owners of Winterset’s Ben Franklin variety store retire five days before Christmas. The store opened there in 1939. Winterset High School...
Plea deal reached in Iowa high school wrestler’s assault case
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa high school wrestling champion originally charged with a felony as an adult for allegedly violating a victim with an object has reached a plea deal in the case. Seventeen-year-old Kade Blume was charged with Assault-Penetration on November 5. A news release from the Story County Sheriff’s Office said in early 2022 […]
Des Moines families receive new homes for the holiday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Home for the holidays took on new meaning for four Des Moines families. On Saturday, Geater Des Moines Habitat for Humanity dedicated four new homes to families along Shaw Street just south of the east village. Homeownership is often out of reach for thousands of central Iowans. One in eight Polk […]
KCCI.com
Ankeny teen hospitalized after brutal beating at school
ANKENY, Iowa — Jamie Mccarthy said the video circulating online that shows her son being punched and kicked at Ankeny High School is disturbing and hard to watch. She first saw the video on an Ankeny mom's Facebook page. "When I first saw it, I couldn't believe it was...
Iowa social workers accused of improper relationships with clients
An Iowa social worker accused of giving marijuana to a 15-year-old patient has agreed to refrain from practicing while criminal charges against him are pending in court.
Kum and Go Closing All but One of Its Urban Walk-Up Convenience Stores
(Des Moines) Kum and Go is closing all but one of its urban walk-up stores. The store in Denver, Colorado, will close today and the stores in Omaha and Ames will close the following Monday, December 19th. The remaining gasoline-free convenience store will remain open in Downtown Des Moines. This marks a reversal in a trend to sell high-quality household and food items over fuel in convenience stores. The first walk-up store opened in Des Moines in May 2020.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high quality ingredients only.
Casey’s faces two new lawsuits over workers’ pay
Casey’s General Stores Inc. is now facing two potential class-action lawsuits over the wages paid to its employees. The most recent of the two lawsuits was filed this week in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa. In August, an almost identical lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District […] The post Casey’s faces two new lawsuits over workers’ pay appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Police Unable to keep up with Drag Racers
(Des Moines, IA) Iowa State Patrol says they were unable to stop two corvettes drag racing on I-80 late Sunday night. Police dispatch audio reveals the racers were reaching speeds of 137 miles per hour. Click below to listen to the dispatch audio. They cut onto East 14th, Aurora, Broadway,...
saturdaytradition.com
Keagan Johnson, former Iowa WR, announces Power 5 transfer destination
A former Iowa WR has announced who his next team will be. Keagan Johnson took to Twitter Sunday afternoon to announce his decision to transfer to Kansas State. Johnson was a 4-star recruit out of Bellevue, Nebraska in the class of 2021. Johnson was the 3rd-best prospect in Nebraska and had offers from Iowa State and Kansas State, among others.
There goes another perfectly good cornfield
Like many small communities in Iowa, my hometown of Huxley is surrounded on all four sides by farmland. Recently, as I was heading out on Highway 69 to go to work in Des Moines, something caught my eye in the middle of a field on the south edge of town: a convoy of pickups and […] The post There goes another perfectly good cornfield appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
theperrynews.com
Perry native suspected in summer luggage thefts
LAS VEGAS — An arrest warrant was issued Thursday in Clark County District Court in Nevada for a Perry native suspected of stealing luggage from a Las Vegas airport last summer. Samuel Brinton faces a charge of grand larceny, with items valued between $1,200 and $5,000, according to court...
Creston Police Report
(Creston) Creston Police report three arrests. *Creston Police arrested 37-year-old Randy Clay Bolt, of Texas, on Friday at the Lobby for Disorderly Conduct-Fighting/Violent behavior. Officers transported Bolt to the Union County Jail, where he was released on bond. *Creston Police arrested 38-year-old Jackie Lynn-Miller of Idaho on Saturday at the...
Iowa man arrested for allegedly stalking victim with Apple AirTags
A Bettendorf man was arrested for allegedly placing Apple AirTags on a victim's car and stalking them.
progressivegrocer.com
Fareway Finalizes Plans for New Build in Iowa Mixed-Use Development
Fareway Stores Inc. has finalized plans to construct an approximately 24,000-square-foot store at the northeast corner of Highway 28 and Chatham Drive in Norwalk, Iowa. Construction is planned to begin in spring 2023, with a tentative opening in early 2024. The existing Norwalk Fareway store located at 1711 Sunset Drive will close upon new store opening.
