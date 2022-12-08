At the Monday, December 12, Special Board Meeting, the School Board discussed and then voted for Michael Trettin to fill an empty seat for a one-year term. The Board seat was previously held by Dan Gehlbach, who was elected to the Iowa House of Representatives in the November election. Following the election, interested candidates applied by reaching out to the Board President and Board Vice President. In all, four candidates went through the selection process, which included an interview during a Special Board meeting on December 8. Trettin has two children in the District and also serves on the Waukee Community Schools Foundation. He will serve on the Board until November 2023.

8 HOURS AGO