Macon, MO

Man accused of dumping puppies along road

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 5 days ago
Sheriff’s deputies in Missouri have charged a man whom they said dumped a litter of puppies along a road.

Deputies had received a call on Tuesday that someone had left five dogs along Southwest Boulevard just outside the city limits of Macon, Missouri.

The county sheriff’s office said they rescued all five puppies and took them to the Linn County Animal Shelter.

Deputies said they received a tip from the community that led them to Logan Hoag, who now faces five counts of animal neglect.

On Wednesday, Hoag was given a citation and a court date. He was then released, KTVO reported.

