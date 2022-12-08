If you’ve always lamented the fact that you weren’t around to experience the decadence of ’80s New York nightlife, you should be hanging out at Holiday Bar. This West Village restaurant is the latest project from the team behind Saint Theo’s and American Bar. Where they go, the scene follows, and you’ll find the same glittery crowd pretending not to notice you noticing them. This time, you can join them on off-white leather banquettes in a space decked out with art by Alex Katz and random retro artifacts like Calvin Klein cologne bottles. The seafood-centric menu has a decent raw bar and even sushi rolls, and they also do a surprisingly good jerk chicken plate. You can have a solid meal here, but the real objective here is to have a good time, whether or not you recognize the semi-famous face in the booth next to you.

