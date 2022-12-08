Read full article on original website
Grand Palace Chinese Seafood Restaurant
There could be two very large wedding receptions taking place at the same time at Grand Palace, and the brides would never cross paths. This behemoth of a dim sum restaurant in Little Saigon is filled with roving carts of all things steamed (like shrimp har gow, pork siu mai, chicken feet, and pork ribs), fried (our favorite is the stuffed eggplant with ground shrimp) and noodled (we love the shrimp and beef noodle rolls). There’s an extensive, seafood-heavy a la carte menu as well. It’s open all day, but it’s ideal for brunch with a big group at one of the large banquet tables topped with a Lazy Susan.
Pakwan Indian Restaurant
When you’re in need of a reliable meal that’ll have you in and out for under $20, keep Pakwan in your back pocket. The counter-service Indian and Pakistani spot in the Tenderloin serves things like chicken tikka masala and a thick, onion-heavy bengan bhartha you should definitely order. The food is solid across the board and always gets the job done. The best part: you won’t have to blow through your weekly grocery budget for a filling meal.
Nōka Ramen & Bar
From the restaurant team that made its brand aesthetic “too-many-faux tropical plants-and neon-lights” comes Noka Ramen. It’s located in Jack London Square, right around the corner from sister spot Farmhouse Kitchen. And while you can (and should) fill up on perfectly great bowls of tonkotsu ramen with the usual fixings, consider ordering the crispy brussels sprouts covered in sticky soy glaze, corn with spicy aioli, and a $56 dollar shio lobster ramen that’s large enough for two. As one might expect from a place that projects nature videos and anime on the wall, this place serves cocktails in Power Rangers mugs and cat copperware, and drinks garnished with salted caramel popcorn cones.
WTVW
Asian Garlic Noodles
1 Box of Spaghetti Noodles (Not angel hair, regular size) 6 Tbsp Worcestershire Sauce (Go with the nice kind, like Lea & Perrins) 1 Tsp Sesame Oil (Or less! Be very careful when measuring) 6 Minced Garlic Cloves. 1 Tbsp Butter. 5oz Tub of Shredded Parmesan Cheese (not the kind...
12tomatoes.com
Company Potatoes
When you’ve got people coming over and a large crowd to feed sometimes you need something really easy, hearty, and tasty to serve. And, that’s where company potatoes come in. This vintage recipe relies on some mid-century casserole staple ingredients, but it comes out so full of flavor that you won’t be able to say “no” to a second helping.
Supa Ya Ramen
Supa Ya Ramen is best known for its proud takes on ramen and has never claimed to be anything other than ‘traditionally unauthentic’. The original Dalston location has seen winding, noodle-like queues outside its door since day one, and it’s no surprise given the snug space inside and the flavours on show. Bits like buttered chilli corn and roast garlic chilli oil are delicious, unusual, and very welcome accoutrements, and there’s plenty of attention given to vegetarian dishes as well, like a roasted vegetable broth with maple-glazed pumpkin and crispy chilli oil. It’s an in-and-out kind of restaurant—you can only keep tables for an hour—but you can book online. As far as quick, inventive, and nourishing meals go, Supa Ya is, well, super.
Chinese Sticky Rice Recipe
Total time: 1 hour 15 minutes, plus 1 day of soaking. Put the rice in a medium bowl and rinse several times in cold water until the water is clear, then drain. Cover the rice with cold water and soak in the refrigerator for 24 to 48 hours, then drain.
A Family Favorite: Traditional Mexican Ground Beef Casserole
This easy Mexican Ground Beef Casserole is so easy to make, your entire family will devour it. We make this in my family all the time. My mother does several variations of this recipe. This tasty dish only takes about 15 minutes of prep time and you can have it on the dinner table in about 45 minutes. You can substitute with ground turkey and low-fat sour cream and cheddar cheese if you wish, and it's still delicious. You can serve this casserole with a big green salad to make a fast, yet complete meal. For the origin of Mexican casseroles in our country visit the website Multi Cultural Cooking Network.
Ariari
Ariari is another Korean spot from the team behind Palpal and LittleMad. Like a lot of their restaurants, this place in the East Village warrants a priority visit—especially if you love seafood. The menu is inspired by the South Korean port city of Busan, and you should start with the poached octopus with white kimchi followed by a hot stone bowl filled with crispy rice that’s sweet and rich from uni cream. You’ll see groups around you sharing simmering cauldrons of soup, as well as couples out for a casual date night. The noise level at this relatively small spot stays mellow, so you don’t have to shout when saying things like: “I wish more places like this would open up near me.”
Air Pizza
Air Pizza is about ten minutes outside Ojai’s downtown village in an unassuming strip mall next to a drug store. But the New York-style sourdough pizza at this casual slice shop is well worth the trip. Whether you order a whole pie or a slice on a paper plate, the thick edges are crispy while the middle stays soft. Keep it simple and get the classic pepperoni, and if you’re feeling adventurous, order another slide of their mushroom-loaded Mira Monte.They also offer gluten-free options, vegan cheese, and salads for anyone who needs dietary alternatives.
Holiday Bar
If you’ve always lamented the fact that you weren’t around to experience the decadence of ’80s New York nightlife, you should be hanging out at Holiday Bar. This West Village restaurant is the latest project from the team behind Saint Theo’s and American Bar. Where they go, the scene follows, and you’ll find the same glittery crowd pretending not to notice you noticing them. This time, you can join them on off-white leather banquettes in a space decked out with art by Alex Katz and random retro artifacts like Calvin Klein cologne bottles. The seafood-centric menu has a decent raw bar and even sushi rolls, and they also do a surprisingly good jerk chicken plate. You can have a solid meal here, but the real objective here is to have a good time, whether or not you recognize the semi-famous face in the booth next to you.
Pearl & Mary Oyster Bar
Pearl & Mary is a Midtown Village oyster bar that joins the fleet of Schulson Collective restaurants in the area (including Double Knot and Sampan). The intimate space feels like it’s straight out of New Orleans–it has the ambiance of a craft cocktail bar, complete with an oyster shucking station and floor to ceiling windows that connect the indoor and outdoor dining areas. The menu has a raw bar selection, small plates–including a tender octopus al pastor and hamachi crudo topped with potato crisps–and larger dishes like a lobster roll and strip steak. You’ll find couples and groups of friends sharing orders of clams casino, but the best spot in the house is at the bar, sampling snow crab, shrimp cocktail, and oysters from the Royal Tower.
Borekas Sephardic Pastries
Served warm from the oven, the buttery bourekas at this kosher takeout window in Sherman Oaks are decadent little masterpieces. These Israeli-style stuffed pastries are rolled into an oblong shape that’s about a foot long, baked until they’re browned around the edges, then cut into slices so they can be shared between two to three people. From the moment we took our first bite and heard the audible crackle of crispy phyllo dough, we knew we’d found one of the best new dishes of 2022. You might wait as long as a half-hour for your order, but once you bite into these flaky, cheesy pastries, none of that will matter.
12tomatoes.com
Indian-Style Fried Chicken
Bites sized pieces of chicken breast marinated overnight then coated with masala, herbs and spices. Delicious fried chicken is not just a Southern thing – there’s more than one way to season a bird! International styled chicken restaurants are becoming extremely popular across the US, ranging from Korean wings and Taiwanese popcorn chicken to the Filipino favorite – twice-cooked golden chicken made famous by Jollibees (one of our favorite chicken chains). These international chicken faves have helped pave the way for Indian-style fried chicken, which has a rich and interesting tradition of its own.
Seto
A bowl of Seto’s delicate miso ramen is a perfect meal any night of the week. The low-key Japanese restaurant in Camden is a bustling hub of solo diners, students, and groups of friends on any given night. You'll want to call ahead as a free table is not a given. There's a multitude of options on its menu to match its diners, but it’s the noodle soups you should pay the most attention to. The carefully made broth is a pork and chicken mixture, and you can get it topped with chewy chashu pork, moist chicken breast, as well as piles of bamboo shoots, spring onion, and gooey ni tamago egg. With both light broths and creamy tonkotsu options covered, Seto is one of north London’s realest ramen destinations.
Little Haiti
If you're in need of a lunch break that'll help you forget how bad the first half of your day has been going, go to Sur. The casual Little Haiti spot has a small menu of sandwiches, empanadas, and salads. It's all really delicious—especially the simple brie and salami sandwich. Their empanadas are also some of our favorite Argentinian empanadas in town. The dining room has counter seating good for solo diners and tables perfect for a lunch date. It's a great place to work or just hang out for a lazy meal.
The Laundromat
These days, there are so many new pizza spots in town that we could outline the city circumference with all the mozzarella. The Laundromat stands out from the noise. The Richmond spot not only serves fantastic pizza but also nails the art of chewy, plump bagels. In the morning, swing by for coffee and bagels—and at night, come for fantastic pies and natural wine. Rectangular, cheese-walled pizzas that spill over with chunky tomato sauce await. Eating here is like dining in someone’s living room—there’s funky art lining the walls, records playing, and Elmer Fudd water cups on every table. You’ll want to stay until closing, and come back for every future first date. And, whenever you want to get tipsy off orange wine in dim lighting.
Jimmy's Pub
Even if you’re not staying at Ojai Valley Inn, you can still visit the 220-acre resort by checking out its collection of restaurants. Our favorite of the bunch is Jimmy’s Pub—a surprisingly casual all-day spot that overlooks a massive golf course. There’s a long bar inside, but we recommend grabbing an outdoor table to take advantage of the scenic grounds and prime people-watching. Bring a friend and snack on things like crispy buffalo shrimp, creamy avocado hummus, and wood-fired pizza topped with fennel sausage. You’ll get the five-star service you’d expect from a country club without the membership fee.
Dulce Tropical Bakery & Café
Dulce Tropical is a great little Venezuelan bakery perfect for a quiet lunch or taking some cachitos to-go. Whenever you come here, you should be walking out with one of the best Venezuelan empanadas in town, which are fried to crispy perfection. If you're coming during the holidays, get yourself a hallaca. They make one of Miami's best as well as a delicious pan de jamon.
