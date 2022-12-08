ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

First Call: Ravens Pro Bowler admits being exposed by Steelers; John Harbaugh hypes up late drive; Jaromir Jagr's latest exploits

Despite a loss, the Steelers’ wide receivers are forcing a Ravens Pro Bowler to do some introspection. Baltimore coach John Harbaugh is gushing about his team’s game-sealing drive at Acrisure Stadium. The Steelers are already underdogs for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers. The Penguins have a stiff...
