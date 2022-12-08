ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

John Deering | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate Bill Bramhall | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency Clay Jones | Copyright 2022 Claytoonz.com Kevin Siers | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Walt Handelsman | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency
The Associated Press

ESPN did not use photo of ex-NFL player in Brittney Griner article

CLAIM: ESPN used a photo of former NFL player Larry Fitzgerald in an article on WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner’s release from Russian prison. AP’S ASSESSMENT: Altered photo. A screenshot of a real ESPN article was manipulated, exchanging a photo of Griner for one of Fitzgerald. The original article never used an image of Fitzgerald, a company spokesperson confirmed to The Associated Press.

