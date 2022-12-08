ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WKRN

Child dies suddenly from meningitis

A family is in mourning after their child's sudden meningitis death. A family is in mourning after their child's sudden meningitis death. Investigation underway after Maury County Sheriff’s …. A Maury County Sheriff’s Deputy died Monday after being involved in a crash while working traffic control. SEC charges...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man dies while being booked into Coffee Co jail

Pedestrian injured after being hit by car in South …. A man is facing life-threatening injuries after police say he was struck by a vehicle while crossing the road in South Nashville. South Nashville family gives warning after finding …. A South Nashville family is still in shock after someone...
NASHVILLE, TN
chattanoogacw.com

Boy battling terminal cancer made honorary Nashville police officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — An 11-year-old boy with a terminal form of brain cancer was sworn in Monday as an honorary officer for the Metro Nashville Police Department. Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel has been traveling across the country to fulfill his mission to be sworn in as an honorary police officer at 100 law enforcement agencies. The Texas native has superseded that goal and has now been sworn in by almost 700 law enforcement agencies since the beginning of 2022.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Sheriff's Deputy killed in crash

New information has been released after a Maury County Sheriff's Deputy was killed in a crash. New information has been released after a Maury County Sheriff's Deputy was killed in a crash. Saving the clouded leopards. How artificial insemination is helping the Nashville Zoo protect clouded leopard populations. Nolensville police...
MAURY COUNTY, TN
WKRN

1 killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-24 in Davidson County

One person has died following a multi-vehicle crash that occurred on I-24 near the Davidson/Rutherford County line. 1 killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-24 in Davidson …. One person has died following a multi-vehicle crash that occurred on I-24 near the Davidson/Rutherford County line. Pedestrian injured after being hit by...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

TBI issues Silver Alert for missing Nashville woman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police and detectives with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) are looking for a missing woman out of Nashville early Monday morning. According to MNPD, 84-year-old Annie Reed was reported missing by her family on Sunday evening when she failed to return home after...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Clarksville gang members convicted of murders, shootings

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — After more than a decade of shootings, murders, and assaults, the final six members of the "Gangster Disciples" operating out of Clarksville have been convicted in court, say the U.S. Attorney's office. Their sentencings are the conclusion of a multi-year investigation, which resulted in federal...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

'Last-Minute Toy Store' operating in East Nashville

The Nashville-Davidson County Sheriff's Office is partnering with Last-Minute Toy Store to help residents during the holidays. ‘Last-Minute Toy Store’ operating in East Nashville. The Nashville-Davidson County Sheriff's Office is partnering with Last-Minute Toy Store to help residents during the holidays. 37th annual Gander Memorial Ceremony held in Fort...
NASHVILLE, TN

