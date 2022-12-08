Read full article on original website
Man convicted in Wisconsin parade attack to be sentenced
(Reuters) – Grieving relatives of those injured and killed when a man drove through a Christmas parade near Milwaukee last year will have a chance to confront the driver during a two-day sentencing hearing beginning on Tuesday. The driver, Darrell Brooks, 40, faces life in prison after a circuit...
Former NFL player pleads guilty to drug and weapons charges, still faces separate charges related to his girlfriend's death
Kevin Ware Jr. pleaded guilty to drugs and weapons charges on Monday.
Judge Jennifer Dorow under scrutiny after recent court case in Brookfield
BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Judge Jennifer Dorow is back in the headlines. A day after she announced her candidacy in the race for state Supreme Court, her decision to allow a defendant two days to report to jail is coming under question. That's because the defendant, who was to...
