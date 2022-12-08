ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man convicted in Wisconsin parade attack to be sentenced

(Reuters) – Grieving relatives of those injured and killed when a man drove through a Christmas parade near Milwaukee last year will have a chance to confront the driver during a two-day sentencing hearing beginning on Tuesday. The driver, Darrell Brooks, 40, faces life in prison after a circuit...
WAUKESHA, WI

