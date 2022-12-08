Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
19 pieces of pre-filed legislation to watchPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyColumbia, SC
DDSN Terminates Contract with Lutheran Services CarolinasPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Hosts 3rd Annual Holiday MarketPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen runs lawn care business to help stepfather adopt him: "When I think of the word 'dad,' it's him"Amy ChristieCayce, SC
Shop South Carolina's Largest Holiday MarketTravel MavenColumbia, SC
KTVZ
Gov. Kate Brown commutes the sentences of all 17 death row inmates to life in prison without parole
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday that she will use her executive clemency powers to commute the sentences of the 17 individuals on Oregon’s death row to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. “I have long believed that justice is not advanced by taking...
KTVZ
OSU researchers see need for greater awareness around timing of electricity usage among customers
CORVALLIS, Ore. (KTVZ) — A new study published in Nature Energy found that electricity customers often lack awareness of their daily energy-use patterns at home, which could have a serious financial impact as utility companies move toward time-of-use energy pricing models. If utilities change their pricing structures, consumers need...
KTVZ
PIAA approves name, image and likeness policy for PA high school athletes
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association has ruled that student athletes can now start making money while in high school. The PIAA’s board of directors has reportedly approved a policy to allow high school athletes in the state to profit from their name, image, and likeness, just like college athletes.
KTVZ
Icy roads and school closures
COCC (All Campuses): CLOSED. While we are expecting some partial clearing today, we do begin with spots of ice and some snow flurries. Skies will become partly cloudy and breezes will stay light out of the north. Daytime highs, however, do not warm up much. We will top out in the mid 30's. Skies will stay partly cloudy tonight, but we don't expect any more snow. Lows will be in the single digits to mid-teens with light southerly winds.
KTVZ
Dry and cold week at hand
Our skies will stay mostly cloudy Monday night, but we don't expect any more snow. Lows will be in the single digits to mid-teens, with light southerly winds. Skies will be sunny to mostly sunny for the rest of the week, but we will be staying very cold. Highs will be in the mid-20s to low 30s and lows will be in the single digits to low teens. These cold conditions are expected to last right through the coming weekend.
KTVZ
Lots of snow today, with a cold week ahead
A full day of snowfall all throughout the region brought a white coat to the High Desert this Sunday. A winter storm warning was in effect all day Sunday, expiring at 10 p.m. Sunday night. The chances for snow go away as we enter the work week, but the cold...
KTVZ
The dry and cold weather continues
Our skies will stay mostly clear Wednesday and we will see cold temperatures staying with us. Lows will be in the single digits to mid-teens. Winds will remain calm. A northerly flow for the next few days will be keeping us cold, despite seeing plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the low to mid-30s under mostly sunny skies right through Saturday. Lows will drop into single digits, with those at upper elevations getting down around zero degrees. A few extra clouds will build in Sunday, but we are not expecting snow showers until Monday night. Even then, the snowfall is not expected to be very heavy.
