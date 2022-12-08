Our skies will stay mostly clear Wednesday and we will see cold temperatures staying with us. Lows will be in the single digits to mid-teens. Winds will remain calm. A northerly flow for the next few days will be keeping us cold, despite seeing plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the low to mid-30s under mostly sunny skies right through Saturday. Lows will drop into single digits, with those at upper elevations getting down around zero degrees. A few extra clouds will build in Sunday, but we are not expecting snow showers until Monday night. Even then, the snowfall is not expected to be very heavy.

