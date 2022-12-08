Read full article on original website
High School Boys Basketball: This week's area power rankings
1. NorthWood (5-1) Last week's results: Wins against Westview (59-31), Fairfield (64-24) The Panthers, ranked No. 3 in 3A, bounced back from its loss to Beech Grove to pick up two wins last week. NorthWood begins Northern Lakes Conference play this week against Plymouth. 2. Penn (5-0) Last week's results:...
Seminoles, Hurricanes jockeying for top DL Rueben Bain after Official Visit to Florida State
Two programs are standing out for the talented defender during the final weeks of his high school recruitment.
Deion Sanders departure highlights SWAC coaching carousel
Deion Sanders is out at Jackson State, one of several SWAC vacancies as turnover is the norm. The post Deion Sanders departure highlights SWAC coaching carousel appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
NJSIAA starting campaign to address bad behavior at sporting events
They told News 12 that the National Federation of State High School Associations will be rolling out the hashtag “Bench Bad Behavior” campaign as unruly behavior at high school sporting events is contributing to the shortage of officials available to ref games.
Ice hockey: Luizza, Duggan lead Robbinsville-Allentown over West Windsor-Plainsboro
Charlie Luizza and Zach Duggan combined to record five goals and four assists as Robbinsville-Allentown earned a dominant season-opening win over West Windsor-Plainsboro, 10-0, at Mercer County Park in West Windsor. Luizza finished with two goals and three assists while Duggan tallied three goals and one assist for Robbinsville (1-0),...
No. 3 Don Bosco Prep defeats No. 7 Seton Hall Prep - Boys ice hockey recap
Matthew Shpungin scored two third period goals as Don Bosco Prep, No. 3 in the NJ.com top 20, scored an opening-night victory over No. 7 Seton Hall Prep at Ice Vault Arena in Wayne. Matt Bossolina’s first period goal gave Don Bosco Prep a 1-0 lead. Dean Toskos recorded two...
