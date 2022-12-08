Charlie Luizza and Zach Duggan combined to record five goals and four assists as Robbinsville-Allentown earned a dominant season-opening win over West Windsor-Plainsboro, 10-0, at Mercer County Park in West Windsor. Luizza finished with two goals and three assists while Duggan tallied three goals and one assist for Robbinsville (1-0),...

ROBBINSVILLE, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO