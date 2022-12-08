Read full article on original website
BHG
Natural Elements Decorate Every Inch of This Magical Holiday Home
Want in on a secret? You can grab your holiday decor right off the ground—just ask Annie Diamond, the Connecticut-based author of the blog Most Lovely Things. Decorating with naturals reminds Annie of family beach vacations when her kids were little. They would fill their pockets with sand, which Annie poured into a growing collection of small jars to commemorate their trips. Once the kids left for college, Annie turned to nature again, this time for the holidays.
I’m an interior expert and here are the dos and don’ts for Christmas decorating – use the spacing rule and ditch tinsel
WITH Christmas just around the corner, many of us will have decorated our homes ready for the big day. But it turns out that there’s some dos and don’ts for Christmas decorating, so if you want your home to impress this festive season, you’ll want to listen up.
These much-loved 2022 home decor trends aren't going anywhere in 2023
These home decor trends are going to be just as popular in 2023 as they were in 2022. Read about the best looks and home designs for the new year.
Christmas Decor From Nature: How to Make DIY Porch Pots
Create DIY Christmas decor from nature with winter container plants that will look beautiful well into the new year. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
BHG
This Rental Feels Like Home for the Holidays Thanks to Clever DIY Solutions
Chelsea Coulston is no stranger to change. “My husband, Matt, is in the Navy, so we move quite often,” she says. “In fact, we have moved 10 times in the last 15 years, crisscrossing the country.” But the design-loving mom has never let the reality of living in a rental keep her from making each place feel like her family’s forever home.
Making Christmas Decorations at Home (Cone Door Ornament)
Decorative Door OrnamentPhoto byMeruyert Gonullu (Pexels) Are you ready for the new year? Do not forget to forget all the bad days you had this year and turn a new page in the new year. According to the legend, how do you enter a new year; You continue with the same energy all year. Then how about celebrating a new year in the most fun and attentive way?
housebeautiful.com
Watch a Designer Choose Tiles for a Very Special Kitchen—Her Own
With an endless array of styles and materials available, choosing tile for your kitchen renovation can quickly go from fun to overwhelming. Porcelain or ceramic? Square or rectangle? Patterned or plain? For designer Gail Davis, who often works with clients who want a whole-house makeover (and all the decisions that entails), the best way to narrow down the choices is to see them in person.
8 quick ways to make your space feel cozy
Simple edits to your space can make your surroundings feel super cozy and inviting, whether you rent or not.
lifetrixcorner.com
Is Vinyl Flooring Good for the Kitchen Floor?
If you are planning to redo your kitchen floor, it is natural to get confused as options are many. You obviously want something that’s soothing to the eye and durable at the same time. Being the busiest part of the house, the kitchen witnesses spills and splashes, mess from kids and pets, and dropped food. So, what material would be ideal for your kitchen floor? Anti static vinyl flooring is one such option that can never go wrong.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Sunday Brunch: Hawaiian Roll Breakfast Sliders
Preheat your oven to 350. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Place the rolls on the pan, keeping them together. Carefully slice them in half keeping them attached if possible. Heat a non-stick pan over medium heat. Mix the eggs with the milk, salt, pepper, and ½ c. gruyere...
veranda.com
How to Shop Etsy Like an Interior Designer
Etsy is a magical wonderland for finding one-of-a-kind entertaining essentials, vintage artwork, midcentury furniture, and just about anything else you can think of. The digital marketplace is full of unique vendors from around the globe, making it a little too easy to get lost for hours scrolling through authentic Turkish rugs, French antique linens, and bespoke wooden furniture. However, with a little help from some of the key players in the design industry, Etsy can be your one-stop shop for both specific items and frivolous purchases that are waiting to find the right place in your home. Shopping on Etsy also helps us support small businesses, important causes, and a global marketplace.
How The Ikea Place App Let's You Decorate Virtually
Ikea is more than a place to simply shop. In fact, its new smartphone app offers worthwhile design help if you're looking to transform your living quarters.
marthastewart.com
Growing a Tapestry Lawn Will Transform Your Turf Into a Living Masterpiece—No Fertilizer, Aeration, or Water Needed
A tapestry lawn is just one term for this natural landscape trend: Sometimes called a matrix garden, meadow lawn, prairie lawn, or patchwork lawn, this turf technique involves removing traditional grass and replacing it with a mix of native plants and flowers of varying heights, sizes, and textures for both aesthetic and ecological benefits.
9 Under-$100 Items That’ll Make Your Holiday Guests (& You) Feel Like They’re Staying at a Luxe Hotel
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Now that the holidays are officially here, it’s time to begin thinking about hosting friends and family. If you plan to have house guests over the next few weeks, you might be inspired to make your home feel like a luxurious getaway. There’s no better time to take on home decor DIY projects than now so you can make your loved ones feel extra comfortable — and then reap the benefits for yourself well into the winter. It’s the best...
Magnolia Star Joanna Gaines' Best Tips For Painting And Decorating With Darker Colors
If you want an ultra-intriguing, sophisticated look in your home, darker hues may be the way to go. Here are Joanna Gaines' tips for going dark.
