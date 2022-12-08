ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
BHG

Natural Elements Decorate Every Inch of This Magical Holiday Home

Want in on a secret? You can grab your holiday decor right off the ground—just ask Annie Diamond, the Connecticut-based author of the blog Most Lovely Things. Decorating with naturals reminds Annie of family beach vacations when her kids were little. They would fill their pockets with sand, which Annie poured into a growing collection of small jars to commemorate their trips. Once the kids left for college, Annie turned to nature again, this time for the holidays.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Family Handyman

Christmas Decor From Nature: How to Make DIY Porch Pots

Create DIY Christmas decor from nature with winter container plants that will look beautiful well into the new year. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
BHG

This Rental Feels Like Home for the Holidays Thanks to Clever DIY Solutions

Chelsea Coulston is no stranger to change. “My husband, Matt, is in the Navy, so we move quite often,” she says. “In fact, we have moved 10 times in the last 15 years, crisscrossing the country.” But the design-loving mom has never let the reality of living in a rental keep her from making each place feel like her family’s forever home.
Dicle Belul

Making Christmas Decorations at Home (Cone Door Ornament)

Decorative Door OrnamentPhoto byMeruyert Gonullu (Pexels) Are you ready for the new year? Do not forget to forget all the bad days you had this year and turn a new page in the new year. According to the legend, how do you enter a new year; You continue with the same energy all year. Then how about celebrating a new year in the most fun and attentive way?
housebeautiful.com

Watch a Designer Choose Tiles for a Very Special Kitchen—Her Own

With an endless array of styles and materials available, choosing tile for your kitchen renovation can quickly go from fun to overwhelming. Porcelain or ceramic? Square or rectangle? Patterned or plain? For designer Gail Davis, who often works with clients who want a whole-house makeover (and all the decisions that entails), the best way to narrow down the choices is to see them in person.
lifetrixcorner.com

Is Vinyl Flooring Good for the Kitchen Floor?

If you are planning to redo your kitchen floor, it is natural to get confused as options are many. You obviously want something that’s soothing to the eye and durable at the same time. Being the busiest part of the house, the kitchen witnesses spills and splashes, mess from kids and pets, and dropped food. So, what material would be ideal for your kitchen floor? Anti static vinyl flooring is one such option that can never go wrong.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Sunday Brunch: Hawaiian Roll Breakfast Sliders

Preheat your oven to 350. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Place the rolls on the pan, keeping them together. Carefully slice them in half keeping them attached if possible. Heat a non-stick pan over medium heat. Mix the eggs with the milk, salt, pepper, and ½ c. gruyere...
veranda.com

How to Shop Etsy Like an Interior Designer

Etsy is a magical wonderland for finding one-of-a-kind entertaining essentials, vintage artwork, midcentury furniture, and just about anything else you can think of. The digital marketplace is full of unique vendors from around the globe, making it a little too easy to get lost for hours scrolling through authentic Turkish rugs, French antique linens, and bespoke wooden furniture. However, with a little help from some of the key players in the design industry, Etsy can be your one-stop shop for both specific items and frivolous purchases that are waiting to find the right place in your home. Shopping on Etsy also helps us support small businesses, important causes, and a global marketplace.
SheKnows

9 Under-$100 Items That’ll Make Your Holiday Guests (& You) Feel Like They’re Staying at a Luxe Hotel

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Now that the holidays are officially here, it’s time to begin thinking about hosting friends and family. If you plan to have house guests over the next few weeks, you might be inspired to make your home feel like a luxurious getaway. There’s no better time to take on home decor DIY projects than now so you can make your loved ones feel extra comfortable — and then reap the benefits for yourself well into the winter. It’s the best...

