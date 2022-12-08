'The Amazing Race 34's' Emily Bushnell and Molly Sinert Say The Race and Their Relationship Made Them "The Most Successful Versions" of Themselves

Read full article on original website
‘The Amazing Race 34’ Fans Worry Derek and Claire Foreshadowed Losing in the Finale
Some fans believe that Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss might have alluded to the reason why they might lose during the finale of 'The Amazing Race 34.'
Watch Claire Rehfuss and Derek Xiao Seemingly Take the Lead in ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 34 Finale: ‘The Pressure Is So High’
It's all led up to this moment. The Amazing Race season 34 might be coming to an end — but the final leg from Iceland to the U.S. comes with plenty of challenges. "If you're looking for the perfect 360-degree view of downtown Nashville then this might be it. 300 feet above the Cumberland River," […]
Popculture
'The Voice' Singer Marries 'Love of Her Life'
Singer Rachael Leahcar, who participated in the first season of The Voice Australia, married the "love of her life" on Nov. 25. Leahcar, 28, and Chris Johinke tied the knot in the Adelaide Hills in front of 100 guests. The singer finished in third place on The Voice Australia in 2012 and has released five albums since gaining fame.
Dolly Parton Reveals She Regrets Locking Away Secret Song in Dollywood
Years ago, Dolly Parton locked a “really good song” inside a time capsule and hid it away at her Tennessee theme park, and she wishes she hadn’t. The queen of country music was a guest on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show on Wednesday (Nov. 30)—where she admitted to her self-deemed transgression.
NME
Nick Carter says Backstreet Boys support following death of brother left him “very emotional”
Nick Carter has opened up about how “very emotional” he felt after the Backstreet Boys supported him following the death of his younger brother, Aaron. Aaron died suddenly at his California home last month (November 5) and the Backstreet Boys recently paid tribute to the late singer during a show at London’s O2 Arena. At the gig, the band played an in memoriam video of the singer during their performance of ‘No Place’.
Marty Stuart Shares ‘Country Star,’ His First New Single in 5 Years [LISTEN]
Marty Stuart is back with his first new single since the release of his acclaimed 2017 record Way Out West. Released today (Nov. 17), "Country Star" is a groovy, high-energy boot stomper with all the elements of an instant classic. Accompanied by veteran musicians Kenny Vaughan, Harry Stinson and Chris...
iheart.com
LeAnn Rimes Reschedules Shows Citing Illness, Doctor-Ordered Vocal Rest
LeAnn Rimes rescheduled additional performance dates as she takes time to recover from illness and rest her vocal chords, the GRAMMY Award-winning artist announced in a statement on Wednesday (December 7). The two shows that have been rescheduled are Friday night’s performance at the Riverside Casino and Golf Resort in...
Florence and the Machine Recruit Ethel Cain for Live Version of ‘Morning Elvis’
Florence and the Machine recruit rising singer-songwriter Ethel Cain for a new rendition of “Morning Elvis,” the closing track from the band’s 2022 LP Dance Fever. Florence Welch and “fellow goth enthusiast” Cain, whose “American Teenager” was one of Rolling Stone’s 100 Best Songs of 2022, recorded the new version live during the band’s recent Denver, Colorado concert. “I was giggling when we rehearsed the song just the two of us before the show because Florence told me that ‘Morning Elvis’ was her channeling her inner Southern rocker, and I told her I couldn’t stop myself from emulating her British...
Clayton News Daily
Guy Frees Elephant After 50 Years In Chains | The Dodo Heroes
Guy rescues an elephant every year on his birthday — watch him free one who's been in chains for 50 years. Keep up with Planting Peace on Facebook: https://thedo.do/PlantingPeace and TikTok: https://thedo.do/Plantingpeace, and their website: https://thedo.do/plantingpeace. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet...
Clayton News Daily
Cardi B Shows off Several Fancy Christmas Trees on Instagram
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Cardi B's house!. The rapper excitedly posted an update online telling fans that her Christmas tree–erm, should we say trees–has been delivered, decorated, and is ready for display. The "I Like It" songstress must really like Christmas as she...
Clayton News Daily
Alicia Keys Shares Her Morning Workout and Motivation Mantra in New Instagram Video
Alicia Keys starts her day by motivating herself—and she's sharing a message to others of how to do the same. The singer took to Instagram to provide a dose of inspiration, sharing a short clip of her morning routine which includes an upbeat fitness regimen. Appearing on camera in...
Clayton News Daily
Helena Christensen Braves the Snowy Conditions for a Swim in the River
Danish model and fashion photographer Helena Christensen stepped out for a swim in the river near her home and didn't let the freezing temperatures dissuade her. The 53-year-old posted a couple of videos of herself in a swimsuit trekking through the freshly fallen snow to take a dip in the river as one does in mid-December. Don't believe us? Just take a look at the photo evidence.
