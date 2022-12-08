ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

A woman on Airplane wakes to find a toddler drawing on her sock and no one at her side

A WOMAN was taken aback when she woke up to find a small kid had drawn all over her socks. Julia Valentine, a passenger, had removed her shoes and nodded out, her feet wedged between the plane's wall and the seat in front. When she awoke from her sleep, she noticed that the kid in front of her had given her crisp white socks a stylish new pattern.
“But I wash all the dishes.” Rude houseguest and her kids eat all of host’s food, run up electric bill during stay

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. A few years ago one of my best friends, Thea, found herself in a bad way. Her lease was up on her apartment but she didn’t have enough money to put down yet for a new one, so she needed somewhere to stay for a couple of months. It wasn’t just her that needed a place to stay, though, it was her and her two little kids, who were five and seven at the time.
Grandmother Charges Her Family Including The 3-Year-Old Grandkids For Holiday Dinner

Caroline Duddridge, 63, charges everyone for their Christmas dinner, including her grandkids. Another report on this practice was in 2019. It involved another grandmother named Hayley Garbutt. Garbutt, 52, charged $43 per person to help with ingredient costs for a decadent Christmas dinner. The meal would consist of many main dishes, homemade sides, cheeses, and drinks. Garbutt would put any leftover money towards gifts for loved ones. What prices does Duddridge charge?
Brother refused to allow Sister to prepare food for her fussy teenage daughters

The Christmas season brings many families together to celebrate and spend quality time together. It's a time that many people look forward to since spending time together is something that doesn't happen very frequently. Families spend a significant amount of time in the kitchen cooking and preparing meals, as well as decorating their houses to make the event more special.
Teachers and truckers love this Crockpot electric lunchbox — grab it on sale for $40

While we love crisp air and cozy sweaters, these are also the harbingers for the shiver that winter will soon bring. That's not necessarily a bad thing — there's nothing like warming up with a hearty soup or yummy casserole. But bringing a cold sandwich to work for lunch? That just feels sad. There's no reason for ho-hum meals with the bestselling Crockpot Electric Lunch Box. Right now Amazon is offering it up for just $40, down from $45. This thing makes a great gift, and it's adored by thousands of fans, including teachers and truckers. Read on to see why.

