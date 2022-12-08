Read full article on original website
Here’s A Chinese Cruiser That Can Bury The Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight
Harley-Davidson has a lot of fans around the world, and such crazy fandom often brings the urge for other bikemakers to recreate the successful recipe. We’ve already seen the Chinese copy of the Iron 883, and this time it’s the Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight that has a doppelganger. The motorcycle - called the Custom V1200 - was presented at the 2022 EICMA as a 2023 model under the SWM name, which could debut it in Europe next year. It will be SWM’s first 1000+cc model, and it has the potential to outperform the Forty-Eight.
1979 Ford Ranger Could Be Your Next Vintage Off-Roader
The Ford Ranger, a truck whose name precedes it even still to this day of high-performance modern utility vehicles. It was a fan favorite for everyone from off rotors to truck show guys and now it’s a lovely collectible fit for any enthusiast's garage. While it may be a sort of dream truck for a lot of auto enthusiasts, good examples can be hard to find. However, this pristine truck is a beautifully kept automobile with all the shiny parts that make the Ranger great to begin with.
Costco Permanently Discontinuing Long-Term Food Items
As happens on a regular basis, a new list of discontinued items is being reported by company employees and the entity itself. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:The-Sun.com and EatThis.com.
Cruise Together In His and Hers 1967 Matching GTOs
The question is hardtop or top down. 1966 might have been the best year for the GTO in terms of sales and production numbers, but 1967 model years had a clear advantage under the hood. General Motors has a long track-record of banning performance options among certain models, especially when it thinks the move will benefit its precious Corvette. Most of the time these bans limited the power output of some of its best selling cars and sometimes it was about safety and made the brand better. But these restrictions almost always had unintended consequences that happened as a clear result of the people in charge of actually building the cars trying to work around arbitrary rules set by those in charge of managing profits. For the 1967 model year, GM reserved the super famous multi-carb induction system for Chevrolet’s star model. This resulted in Pontiac stuffing the largest engine allowed, a 400-cid engine, under the hood of the legendary GTO.
10 Best-Selling Harley-Davidson Motorcycles
The first Harley-Davidson motorcycle hit the road in 1903. Since then, America's most famous motorcycle brand has produced countless motorcycle models. While not every bike was a success, the company continues to dominate because it stays true to its roots. Purists appreciate Harley's commitment to tradition. They don't stray too far from their roots and what it's best known for. Newcomers appreciate Harley's willingness to experiment with new bike designs. These bikes break with tradition and breathe fresh air into the sometimes tradition-heavy lineup. These 10 bikes are some of Harley's biggest successes with top sales numbers.
1963 Split-Window Corvette With Rare Options And Great History
And it is for sale at OK Classic's Auction this weekend…. The 1963 Corvette coupe was a sensation when it was released. Its hidden headlights, sharp-edged styling, and dramatic "fastback" roofline with a split rear window made it unlike anything else on the road in those days. In the decades sense, it's become an icon of automotive design. This beautiful Corvette being offered by OK Classic’s Auction this weekend.
Bring Home This Highly Original 428 Powered 1969 Shelby GT500
You have heard of barn finds...this 1969 Shelby is a basement find. When it comes to classic Mustangs, it doesn't get much better than a 1969 Shelby GT500. The 1969 Mustang Shelby GT500 was received by the public well, and the release went off without a hitch. The 1969 model was restyled to be distinct with a restyled front facia, and the grille and headlights were shrouded in chrome trim. The rectangular light were now located in the new position below the GT500’s front bumper. Its hood now had three individual air scoops and the signature striping ran the length of the car on each side. This basement find Mustang is being offered by the Becker Auto Group, and can complete your Ford Mustang collection.
Adventurers on a Budget: The Casita Independence Trailer Is Great for You
Here's a thorough look at the Casita Independence travel trailer, a budget-sized and -priced camper for adventurers on a budget. The post Adventurers on a Budget: The Casita Independence Trailer Is Great for You appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Get Suited and Booted During RevZilla’s 12 Days of Moto X-Mas Sale
Robert BaconThe savings on helmets from Arai, AGV, and Schuberth are ridiculous.
Lube Service Leaves Customers Stranded on the Road Warning
Need another reason why it is a gamble to take your vehicle to a commercial quickie style lube service for a simple oil and/or other fluid change? Here’s a recent warning from one mechanic who discusses the problem of customers winding up stranded on the road shortly after servicing. Plus, a simple check you can do if your car stalls after having it serviced at a lube center.
Windshield Wipers for Boats: FAQs
The editors at Boating have teamed up with the experts at Imtra to bring you advice on how to keep your boat in Bristol condition and get the most from your hours spent out on the water. For more great tips, see Better Boating with Imtra ». What is the...
Building a Custom Rollcage on Troy Ladd's No-Frills 1931 Ford Model A Coupe
Troy Ladd, owner of Hollywood Hot Rods in Burbank, California, decided to build himself a hot rod, but not the hot rod you'd expect from this two-time winner of the America's Most Beautiful Roadster Award. This is not something over-the-top. No, this would be a simple, no-frills driver that could be drag raced occasionally.
