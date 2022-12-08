Read full article on original website
Truck driver charged in deadly crash on I-25 that killed family of 5
A truck driver has been arrested and charged in a deadly crash in Weld County that killed a family of five from Wyoming. Jesus Puebla, 26, was taken into custody on Thursday evening. Puebla has been charged with five counts of vehicular homicide, careless driving, reckless driving, commercial vehicle safety violation and driving without a commercial driver license. The Godines family killed in the crash included Emiliano, 51, Christina, 47, Aaron, 20, and Tessleigh, 3 months old. Halie Everts, 20, was also killed in the crash. All five people were from Gillette, Wyoming.They were killed after the SUV they were riding in was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer in northern Colorado near Highway 66 on June 13. Investigators with the Colorado State Patrol say the SUV was in the left lane of Interstate 25 in Weld County and had slowed for traffic when the semi slammed into it.
toofab.com
Motorcyclist Captures Terrifying Moment Pickup Truck Flew Into Him During Fatal Crash
A driver allegedly speeding in a stolen car was killed -- while the motorcyclist says he recorded his own "near death" The moment a pickup truck went flying toward Stephen Levey as he sat on his motorcycle at a red light was captured on camera -- and it's a terrifying video to watch.
5 die, including 3 children, in horrific wrong-way Highway 4 crash
PITTSBURG -- Five people, including three children, were killed early Thursday in a horrific crash triggered by a wrong-way driver on Highway 4.CHP Sgt. Duy Tran said his agency got a 911 call around midnight reporting the wrong-way driver in a white Hyundai sedan."Early this morning, we got a call of a wrong-way driver," he said. "It was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes on Highway 4."CHP officers were dispatched and came upon a horrific crash scene on Highway 4 near Loveridge Road."Units observed upon arrival a head-on collision," he said.The impact of the high-speed crash left debris strewn across the freeway and an SUV and the white Hyundai sedan torn apart.Five crash victims were declared dead at the scene. The three children were passengers in the Hyundai. The names and ages of the victims have not been released. All lane were closed by the crash and reopened at 4 a.m.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the CHP's Contra Costa-area office at (925) 646-4980.Developing story, will be updated as more details are released.
Victims killed in horrific wrong-way crash on Highway 4 in Pittsburg identified
PITTSBURG -- Authorities have identified the five people -- including three children age nine and under -- who were killed early Thursday morning in a horrific crash triggered by a wrong-way driver on Highway 4. Tiara Tucker, 27, Kaliyah Johnson-Ochoa, 9, Keilani Johnson-Ochoa, 4, and Mariah Mihailovic, 5, all of Vallejo, and Lasaundra Goode, 44, of Vacaville, died in the head-on collision reported around 12:10 a.m. Thursday on westbound Highway 4, according to the Sheriff's Office.The California Highway Patrol initially received a report of someone driving a Hyundai Elantra east in the westbound highway lanes near Railroad Avenue, then learned...
Police officer arrested on suspicion of driving while on drugs after man killed in crash
A police officer has been arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs after a man was killed following a car chase.Leicestershire Police said an officer from its roads policing unit (RPU) had attempted to stop a black BMW shortly before 4am on Friday, but the driver refused, according to the police. Senior officers authorised a pursuit and the BMW left the road a short time later, hitting a tree close to the junction with Richmond Avenue, in the Aylestone area of the city.The driver, who was in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene while his...
Paramedic treated girl fatally injured in crash without knowing it was her daughter
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — A Canadian paramedic who unknowingly treated her own daughter after a fatal vehicle crash brushed away tears as she remembered a beautiful girl who fought until the end. Jayme Erickson was called to the crash north of Calgary on Nov. 15 and sat with a...
a-z-animals.com
This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car
This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car. You may be on the lookout for snakes when you are on a hike or in the tall grass, but you probably never expected to come across an aggressive Anaconda while driving. These drivers saw the massive snake on the side of a rural road in Brazil and managed to get some amazing footage of it taking on the big trucks.
petapixel.com
Couple Take Selfie Just After Surviving Plane Crash That Killed Two People
A couple posed for a selfie moments after surviving a plane crash that killed two people. The plane crash survivors took a selfie to celebrate their survival after their aircraft hit a fire truck in a crash at Jorge Chavez International Airport in Lima, Peru, on November 18. An individual,...
Carscoops
Driver Trapped In Car For 300 Miles After Cruise Control Gets Stuck On, Brakes Fail
A Chinese driver is relieved to have gotten out of a tricky situation without any injuries. The motorist, identified by AutoHome as one Mr. Luo, was at the wheel of a Haval H6 when the cruise control became stuck on and the brakes failed. Luo was driving the H6 crossover,...
Quincy man who allegedly yelled ‘go back to China’ and then struck a man with his car is freed on conditions
His conditions of release include home confinement subject to GPS monitoring and an order to refrain from driving. A Quincy man accused of shouting “go back to China” at an Asian American family before striking one of them with his car last week has been released following a dangerousness hearing Thursday.
Bizarre mystery as a woman, 30, suddenly ‘comes out’ of a car doing 100km/h down a major freeway and is left fighting for life
A 30-year-old woman is fighting for her life after falling out of a car driving down a major Australian freeway. The woman was in the front passenger seat of a Honda sedan travelling 100km/h on the Princess Freeway in Littler River, Victoria on Sunday. Police were told the woman 'came...
18-year-old dead after car crash
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – On Sunday, December 4, 2022, at approximately 4:06 am, S/TPR. T.C. Hurley arrived at 2101 Bulger Road, Spurlockville, WV, regarding a fatal crash. The truck driven by the victim ran off the road and into the ditch. The truck then overturned on its side, ejecting...
Shocking video shows truck fall over side of freeway, landing on separate wreckage from earlier crash
Ongoing rain appears to have caused chaos on Southland roadways Friday, as three separate crashes were reported at the same location in Santa Clarita. Shocking video taken by one driver shows a box truck falling over the side of the freeway guardrail in the Newhall Pass area at the interchange between the State Route 14 and I-5 Freeways. The truck can be seen slowly sliding towards the railing before toppling onto wreckage of a different crash below. The truck landed on an SUV and big rig that had already been involved in another crash earlier on Friday. California Highway Patrol says that the crashes began a little after 10 p.m. Thursday evening, with the other two occurring during the span of the next nine hours. Two people were hospitalized as a result of the crashes. CHP officials also confirmed that the wet weather appears to have factored into the repeat accidents.
Carscoops
Nevada Driver Crashes Pontiac While Trying To Pass Fire Trucks To ‘Get To The Scene’ First And Help Out
The bizarre story of a driver who rolled their car while trying to beat fire trucks to the scene of a fire has gone viral. The incident, which happened in Churchill County, Nevada, has caught the attention of many for its ridiculousness and how dangerously misguided the driver was. The...
Girl, 14, is stabbed to death and her best friend, 13, injured by knifeman who ran at them from an asylum shelter during their walk to school in Germany
A teenager has been stabbed to death and her best friend left injured by a knifeman who ran at them from an asylum shelter during their walk to school in Germany. Emergency services raced to the town of Illerkirchberg on Monday where they found the two schoolgirls - aged 14 and 13 - seriously injured.
3 Teenage Sisters Killed in 'Horrific' Rollover Car Crash in Texas: 'Truly Heartbroken'
"My three babies went to heaven tonight," Madison, Kaitlyn and Jeslyn's grandmother said hours after their fatal car crash on a Texas highway Three sisters from Texas are dead after a rollover crash that took place on a local highway Wednesday night. Madison Harris, 18, Kaitlyn Harris, 16, and Jeslyn Harris, 14, were inside of Madison's 2008 Jeep Wrangler when Madison swerved and the vehicle flipped over, ABC 7 in Amarillo, Texas reported on Thursday. DPS said, per the outlet, the vehicle was going at an unsafe...
Murder-accused put victim’s body in incinerator head first, court told
A man accused of murder put his alleged victim’s body into an incinerator “head first” to dispose of her remains, a court has been told.Mark Brown, 41, is accused of murdering Alexandra Morgan, 34, and Leah Ware, 33, six months apart in 2021.The trial continued at Hove Crown Court on Thursday as Brown was questioned by prosecution counsel Duncan Atkinson KC about his actions around Ms Morgan’s death on November 14, 2021.Brown claims Ms Morgan slipped and fell on a tool or piece of mechanical equipment in the workshop he rented at Little Bridge Farm near Hastings, East Sussex, hitting...
Horror photos show chaotic scene of destruction after Oklahoma plane crash killed three in fiery accident
HORRIFIC photos show the chaotic scene of a fiery plane crash that killed at least three people on Monday. The Oklahoma City Fire Department wrote on Twitter that there was a plane crash near NW. 23 and Cimarron Rd around 9.27pm. There was a small aircraft on fire and grass...
Chilling Video Shows Ghost Of Patient Who Just Died Returning To Hospital
The eerie footage was all captured by security cameras.
‘Nothing short of shocking.’ Miami woman gets 5 years for wild DUI crash, carjacking, chase
The facts of the case were bizarre and largely undisputed: Alexis Facey, a single mother, attended a friend’s birthday party at Tootsie’s strip club in Miami Gardens. After a free shot of liquor and many drinks, she climbed into her car and drove off.
