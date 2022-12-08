ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dewitt, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
B100

Hanukkah Celebration & Six-Foot Menorah Lighting Happening In Bettendorf

In Bettendorf this weekend, there's several activities to celebrate Hanukkah, since Sunday night is the official beginning of the eight-day Festival of Lights. The event is hosted by Chabad Lubavitch of the Quad Cities. According to a release sent to WHBF, there will be the Parade of Light on Sunday afternoon at 4:30 that will end at the site of the grand public menorah lighting at 5:30.
BETTENDORF, IA
B100

Water Main Break In Bettendorf Leads To Road Closure, Detour

Things go a little wet on Monday near Scott Community College in Bettendorf. The City of Bettendorf and crews are working on repairing a water main break that took place late Monday afternoon and is asking the public to find a detour around this Bettendorf road as repairs are being done.
BETTENDORF, IA
B100

Why Is This Cedar Rapids Home Being Sold For $2.5 Million?

I don't claim to be some sort of real estate expert, but I do pride myself on being able to spot something that doesn't seem quite right. Interest rates are climbing making it more and more expensive to own a home. But a house that is under 1300 square feet selling for $2.5 million? What's going on?
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Working Iowa: Cedar Rapids Police Department

Replacing damaged gear from Marengo plant explosion could cost fire dept. $80K. Replacing damaged gear from fighting a fire after a plant explosion in Marengo could cost around $80,000. Program in central Iowa trains reserve sheriff’s deputies as paramedics. Updated: 2 hours ago. A pilot program in central Iowa...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
US 104.9

Raccoons Poised To Take Over The State of Iowa

I grew up on a farm in rural Jones County. Seeing wildlife was a daily occurrence. Cats, dogs, cattle, mice, deer, heck even the occasional coyote. But it took me living in the city to see as many raccoons as I have. Sure I saw a few growing up on the farm, but it was usually around sweet corn season and they were looking for an easy meal. It turns out the easier meal is my trash can in Marion. Yes, the raccoon population in Iowa is surging and one reason is less trapping.
IOWA STATE
Q985

This Charming Small Town in Illinois Perfect for Holiday Getaway

If presents aren't your thing, but travel is you are going to want to add this charming small town to your list. With the perfect backdrop straight out of a Hallmark Channel Christmas movie, Galena was named by Reader's Digest as one of the best small towns to visit for the holidays. With several B&Bs, Airbnb's, and just some good old fashion downtown shopping Galena is a top-ranked town to visit, stay, and enjoy for any holiday but especially around Christmas.
GALENA, IL
B100

Qualify For A Free Mexico Trip, Win Tickets & More In Davenport

It's another B100 Happy Hour and we want you to join us at The Daiquiri Factory in Davenport for an awesome after-work party! We have great drink specials tonight, music, we're talking to you on the air, and so much more! We have your chance to win tickets to the World's Toughest Rodeo, World Championship Ice Racing, and more!
DAVENPORT, IA
97X

One Of Moline’s Longest Standing Mexican Restaurants Is Closing

After decades of operation, one of Moline's favorite Mexican restaurants will be closing its doors. "Last Day Dec 24" the sign in front of Adolph's Mexican Food reads at their Moline Avenue of the Cities location. The family opened one of East Moline's first restaurants in 1952 when Adolph and...
MOLINE, IL
B100

LeClaire Staple, Faithful Pilot, Announces Closing For Good

A staple in LeClaire known for good food, wine tasting, and hosting of anniversaries birthdays, engagements, and even weddings has announced its closure after 30 years of business on Cody Road. The sad announcement came from the restaurant's Facebook page, announcing the final date of the restaurant comes the middle...
LE CLAIRE, IA
KCRG.com

Armed robbery in Iowa City

A bond vote to overhaul the Cedar Rapids Community School District middle school system will not happen in March. As of today, the national average is now less than it was at this time last year. Hospital staff in Marengo recall response after plant explosion. Updated: 7 hours ago. Marengo's...
IOWA CITY, IA
WQAD

Moline Mexican restaurant will shut down for good after 70 years

MOLINE, Ill. — A Moline Mexican restaurant will be shutting its doors for good on Christmas Eve, according to a Facebook post from Dec. 7. Adolph's Mexican Foods on Avenue of The Cities has served the Quad Cities for the last 70 years. While its Moline location will be shutting down, its East Moline location on Kennedy Drive will remain open.
MOLINE, IL
Eagle 102.3

Brief Lockdown at Dubuque High School on Monday

According to the Telegraph Herald, Police said a physical disturbance prompted a brief lockdown at a High School in Dubuque this morning. The TH reports that Dubuque Police Lt. Brendan Welsh confirmed that Hempstead High School in Dubuque was locked down shortly after officers were called to the scene at about 10:20 a.m. this morning for a "physical disturbance."
DUBUQUE, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
B100

B100

Davenport, IA
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

B100 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://b100quadcities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy