Newly Appointed Indio Mayor Looks For Change
Indio native, Oscar Ortiz is now the mayor of his hometown. Ortiz was appointed to serve another four-year term on the Indio City Council. He grew up right here in the Coachella Valley, he’s an Indio High School alum… who went on to graduate with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Stanford University.
Beaumont continues investment in Cherry Festival, with caveat
As the Cherry Festival Association gears up for its 103rd program next summer, it can rest assured that there will be at least $100,000 available for use, following the city of Beaumont’s authorization of that sum from its recreational account. But it comes with increased scrutiny. As of 2018,...
Valley LGBTQ+ activist invited to DC for historic bill signing
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A valley gay rights activist and her partner were invited to the White House this week for a historic bill signing. Robin McGehee and her partner Karen are in Riverside Sunday but Monday they will fly to DC for the Respect for Marriage Act signing on Tuesday. The Respect for Marriage […]
Election 2022: How votes broke down for trio of City Council races, what county officials say needs fixing
Riverside County’s elected leaders pointed to a few issues surrounding the Nov. 8 General Election this week, with at least one mentioning how long it took to tally all the votes. With those votes now completely counted, we’re getting a better look at how candidates for three Palm Springs City Council races did in each of their district’s neighborhoods.
Field steps down as SB city manager
San Bernardino City Manager Rob Field has announced his resignation. Field announced his decision during a closed session before Wednesday’s city council meeting, Councilman Theodore Sanchez said. Six council members – Councilman Ben Reynoso was absent – accepted Field’s resignation, which came after the third of three closed meetings...
Local Clubs Offer Vocational Training
Boys & Girls Clubs of Coachella Valley provides vocational training and opportunities. Decent career opportunities usually don’t present themselves to disadvantaged youth who grow up in low-income households with Spanish-speaking only parents. However, through the Boys & Girls Clubs of Coachella Valley’s Club Vocational Initiative program, these children are offered vocation opportunities and guidance that will enable them to compete in today’s workforce. Many well-paying jobs that are in demand now or will be in the upcoming years do not necessarily require a college degree, but they do require high-quality vocational training. It all starts with the organization’s Pizza Kitchen.
City of Desert Hot Springs hosts annual holiday parade and festival
Community members celebrated the Holiday Parade of Lights and Holiday Festival in Desert Hot Springs. Many community members came to celebrate the holidays with friends and family. Rebecca Murillo participated in the parade and was eager to get her classmates involved in it too. "This is very special to me because all the members from The post City of Desert Hot Springs hosts annual holiday parade and festival appeared first on KESQ.
2 Days in Palm Springs: The Perfect Palm Springs Itinerary
The quintessential desert oasis, Palm Springs has long lured visitors with the promise of mid-century modern architecture and cool things to do. Discover its highlights with this in-depth Palm Springs itinerary. Can we talk about how much you are going to love Palm Springs?. Set in the middle of one...
A 1955 Gem Exemplifies California Modern
A couple restores a 1955 gem with original vaulted ceilings, brilliant wood paneling and floor-to-ceiling glass, showcasing the ‘California modern’ look. Distinguished Riverside, California, architect Clinton Marr would go on to build his most notable work, the Hall of Justice building in downtown Riverside. However, before he contributed to the post-war development of Riverside with this massive and stately structure, he constructed a modest family home in 1955 that was anything but.
San Bernardino will pay $8 million to level Carousel Mall
San Bernardino has agreed to pay $8 million to demolish the Carousel Mall. In a 5-1 vote, the city council at its Wednesday meeting approved an agreement with Cerritos-based Resource Environmental to level the former shopping center, Councilman Theodore Sanchez said. Councilwoman Kim Calvin cast the dissenting vote. Councilman Ben...
Permits filed to construct 2 warehouses in Hesperia with over 1.8 million square feet combined, south of Target
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two conditional use permits have been filed with the City of Hesperia to construct approximately 1.8 million square feet of industrial warehouse space on approximately 97 acres of vacant land, south of Target. The two buildings will be constructed under one project, with one being...
Three Riverside County Post Offices Schedule Sunday Hours for Christmas Rush
(CNS) – Three U.S. Post Offices in Riverside County will be open for the next two Sundays to accommodate the upswing in shipments and deliveries ahead of Christmas. “We’re beginning to see a surge in customers shipping their Christmas packages,” USPS spokeswoman Mayra Elena-Hernandez said. “We’re holiday ready. We want to ensure that are customers are, too.”
BLM Approves Project To Provide Permanent, Dependable Water Source For Wildlife In Riverside County
December 12, 2022 - PALM SPRINGS, Calif. – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has authorized the replacement of an existing big game water guzzler to increase water sources for. wildlife in response to increased and prolonged drought. The project will take place in the BLM-managed Chuckwalla Mountains Wilderness...
SF guaranteed income program for pregnant Black women expands to additional counties
A San Francisco-based guaranteed income program that gives monthly checks to pregnant Black women received $5 million to expand its care to soon-to-be-mothers across California, the San Francisco Department of Public Health announced. Since 2021, the Abundant Birth Project has provided an additional $1,000 a month to 150 at-risk pregnant...
Police report road closure in Palm Springs
The Palm Springs Police Department is alerting the public about a road closure. It was reported at 4:26 p.m. that North Indian Canyon Drive, through the wash, will be closed due to flooding. According to police, the area includes North Indian Canyon Drive between Sunrise Parkway and Palm Spring Station. Stay with News Channel 3 The post Police report road closure in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Storm Closes Roads, Prompts Beach Warnings, School Closures, Opening of Winter Shelters
Locals were advised to stay out of all beaches and bays because of the danger of rain- driven water runoff, which can cause bacteria levels to rise sharply, officials said. Sunday’s winter storm brought a band of heavy rain and mountain snow to the county on Sunday as a cold front moved southeast across the region.
Test-To-Treat Sites Available In Riverside County
With COVID-19, the flu, and respiratory viruses on the rise this winter, Riverside County is making sure that residents have access to treatment all across the county. They are now offering what they call test-to-treat clinics. I spoke with Dr. Jennifer Chevinsky, the deputy public health officer for Riverside County...
Man found dead in the lake of a Rancho Mirage gated community
A man was found dead in the lake of a gated community in Rancho Mirage. Deputies were originally called to the area of Via Santo Thomas and Dinah Shore in Rancho Mirage at around 3:15 a.m. for a report of a missing person, according to Sergeant Wenndy Brito-Gonzalez, public information officer for the Riverside County The post Man found dead in the lake of a Rancho Mirage gated community appeared first on KESQ.
University of Redlands announces merger
The University of Redlands and the Presidio Graduate School in San Francisco will merge. Redlands’ School of Business & Society will establish the Presidio Center for Sustainable Solutions on the Redlands Marin campus starting next summer, according to a statement on the Redlands website. The university, which partnered with...
Riverside County court dismissals are unacceptable; we need more judges, now
It seems the Sixth Amendment needs a rewrite here in Riverside County: “The accused shall enjoy the right to a speedy and public trial, except in Riverside County, where your case may be dismissed before it’s heard at all.”. Our county has a backlog of over 2,800 cases....
