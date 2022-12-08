ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
nbcpalmsprings.com

Newly Appointed Indio Mayor Looks For Change

Indio native, Oscar Ortiz is now the mayor of his hometown. Ortiz was appointed to serve another four-year term on the Indio City Council. He grew up right here in the Coachella Valley, he’s an Indio High School alum… who went on to graduate with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Stanford University.
INDIO, CA
recordgazette.net

Beaumont continues investment in Cherry Festival, with caveat

As the Cherry Festival Association gears up for its 103rd program next summer, it can rest assured that there will be at least $100,000 available for use, following the city of Beaumont’s authorization of that sum from its recreational account. But it comes with increased scrutiny. As of 2018,...
BEAUMONT, CA
thepalmspringspost.com

Election 2022: How votes broke down for trio of City Council races, what county officials say needs fixing

Riverside County’s elected leaders pointed to a few issues surrounding the Nov. 8 General Election this week, with at least one mentioning how long it took to tally all the votes. With those votes now completely counted, we’re getting a better look at how candidates for three Palm Springs City Council races did in each of their district’s neighborhoods.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Field steps down as SB city manager

San Bernardino City Manager Rob Field has announced his resignation. Field announced his decision during a closed session before Wednesday’s city council meeting, Councilman Theodore Sanchez said. Six council members – Councilman Ben Reynoso was absent – accepted Field’s resignation, which came after the third of three closed meetings...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
ukenreport.com

Local Clubs Offer Vocational Training

Boys & Girls Clubs of Coachella Valley provides vocational training and opportunities. Decent career opportunities usually don’t present themselves to disadvantaged youth who grow up in low-income households with Spanish-speaking only parents. However, through the Boys & Girls Clubs of Coachella Valley’s Club Vocational Initiative program, these children are offered vocation opportunities and guidance that will enable them to compete in today’s workforce. Many well-paying jobs that are in demand now or will be in the upcoming years do not necessarily require a college degree, but they do require high-quality vocational training. It all starts with the organization’s Pizza Kitchen.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

City of Desert Hot Springs hosts annual holiday parade and festival

Community members celebrated the Holiday Parade of Lights and Holiday Festival in Desert Hot Springs. Many community members came to celebrate the holidays with friends and family. Rebecca Murillo participated in the parade and was eager to get her classmates involved in it too. "This is very special to me because all the members from The post City of Desert Hot Springs hosts annual holiday parade and festival appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
thediscoveriesof.com

2 Days in Palm Springs: The Perfect Palm Springs Itinerary

The quintessential desert oasis, Palm Springs has long lured visitors with the promise of mid-century modern architecture and cool things to do. Discover its highlights with this in-depth Palm Springs itinerary. Can we talk about how much you are going to love Palm Springs?. Set in the middle of one...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
atomic-ranch.com

A 1955 Gem Exemplifies California Modern

A couple restores a 1955 gem with original vaulted ceilings, brilliant wood paneling and floor-to-ceiling glass, showcasing the ‘California modern’ look. Distinguished Riverside, California, architect Clinton Marr would go on to build his most notable work, the Hall of Justice building in downtown Riverside. However, before he contributed to the post-war development of Riverside with this massive and stately structure, he constructed a modest family home in 1955 that was anything but.
RIVERSIDE, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

San Bernardino will pay $8 million to level Carousel Mall

San Bernardino has agreed to pay $8 million to demolish the Carousel Mall. In a 5-1 vote, the city council at its Wednesday meeting approved an agreement with Cerritos-based Resource Environmental to level the former shopping center, Councilman Theodore Sanchez said. Councilwoman Kim Calvin cast the dissenting vote. Councilman Ben...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Three Riverside County Post Offices Schedule Sunday Hours for Christmas Rush

(CNS) – Three U.S. Post Offices in Riverside County will be open for the next two Sundays to accommodate the upswing in shipments and deliveries ahead of Christmas. “We’re beginning to see a surge in customers shipping their Christmas packages,” USPS spokeswoman Mayra Elena-Hernandez said. “We’re holiday ready. We want to ensure that are customers are, too.”
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Police report road closure in Palm Springs

The Palm Springs Police Department is alerting the public about a road closure. It was reported at 4:26 p.m. that North Indian Canyon Drive, through the wash, will be closed due to flooding. According to police, the area includes North Indian Canyon Drive between Sunrise Parkway and Palm Spring Station. Stay with News Channel 3 The post Police report road closure in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Test-To-Treat Sites Available In Riverside County

With COVID-19, the flu, and respiratory viruses on the rise this winter, Riverside County is making sure that residents have access to treatment all across the county. They are now offering what they call test-to-treat clinics. I spoke with Dr. Jennifer Chevinsky, the deputy public health officer for Riverside County...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man found dead in the lake of a Rancho Mirage gated community

A man was found dead in the lake of a gated community in Rancho Mirage. Deputies were originally called to the area of Via Santo Thomas and Dinah Shore in Rancho Mirage at around 3:15 a.m. for a report of a missing person, according to Sergeant Wenndy Brito-Gonzalez, public information officer for the Riverside County The post Man found dead in the lake of a Rancho Mirage gated community appeared first on KESQ.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

University of Redlands announces merger

The University of Redlands and the Presidio Graduate School in San Francisco will merge. Redlands’ School of Business & Society will establish the Presidio Center for Sustainable Solutions on the Redlands Marin campus starting next summer, according to a statement on the Redlands website. The university, which partnered with...
REDLANDS, CA

