UPPER KEYS KIDS TAKE TO THE COURT FOR ANOTHER BASKETBALL SEASON
The Florida Keys Youth Basketball League kicked off another season with more than 250 young athletes taking to the courts on Dec. 3. In its sixth season under Melissa O’Keeffe, founder and commissioner, the league has grown in participation among Upper Keys kids. Games were played at the Key Largo School and Plantation Key School courts. A special thanks goes out to Monroe County Sheriff’s deputy Vaughn O’Keefe, who tossed the ceremonial jump ball for the first game of the season at PKS.
CAPTAIN JOEL’S FISHIN’ HOLES: SEASONAL BITES IN MARATHON
This is my first edition of Captain Joel’s Fishin’ Holes in the Marathon Weekly. My number one goal is to keep you, the reader, informed on what’s biting, current conditions, techniques and tutorials, season openings and closures, upcoming tournaments and fishing events, significant recent catches and much more. The fishing industry is the heartbeat of the Florida Keys, especially in Marathon. I am proud to write for the Marathon Weekly as a locally-owned and -operated publication, and I’m honored to reach out to you each week in this column.
SEVEN MILE BRIDGE RUN REGISTRATION SET FOR JANUARY
The 42nd Annual 7 Mile Bridge Run will be on April 1, 2023 and plans are to again run from west to east. Registration, which costs $100, is online only. Registration opens on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, beginning at 6 a.m. Anyone can register on this date, but only 1,500 entries are accepted and the field fills very quickly. Runners must show a photo ID when picking up their bib numbers that matches the address used to register.
IN PICTURES: SANTA VISITS KIDS & FAMILIES AT MARATHON’S COLDWELL BANKER SCHMITT
A line befitting the First Family of the North Pole wound through the parking lot of Marathon’s Coldwell Banker Schmitt Real Estate Company office as hundreds of children and families waited their turn to spill their Christmas wishes. The 2022 event was the office’s largest ever, with nearly 400 children making their way through in just a few hours. “Snow” was in the forecast as children enjoyed the beautifully lit office and free popcorn and goodie bags after a visit with Mr. and Mrs. Claus.
