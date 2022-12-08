This is my first edition of Captain Joel’s Fishin’ Holes in the Marathon Weekly. My number one goal is to keep you, the reader, informed on what’s biting, current conditions, techniques and tutorials, season openings and closures, upcoming tournaments and fishing events, significant recent catches and much more. The fishing industry is the heartbeat of the Florida Keys, especially in Marathon. I am proud to write for the Marathon Weekly as a locally-owned and -operated publication, and I’m honored to reach out to you each week in this column.

