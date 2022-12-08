What does the recent death of a game-changing college football coach in Mississippi have to do with Key West?. Mike Leach was not only the head coach at Mississippi State University when he died Dec. 12 at age 61 following complications from a heart condition. He was not only a mastermind credited with rethinking the entire game with his Texas Tech “Air Raid” offense. Leach was also a Key West resident, Eaton Street homeowner, Harpoon Harry’s regular and island ambassador, who had even applied to coach Key West High School football back in 1996.

KEY WEST, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO