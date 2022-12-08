Read full article on original website
UPPER KEYS KIDS TAKE TO THE COURT FOR ANOTHER BASKETBALL SEASON
The Florida Keys Youth Basketball League kicked off another season with more than 250 young athletes taking to the courts on Dec. 3. In its sixth season under Melissa O’Keeffe, founder and commissioner, the league has grown in participation among Upper Keys kids. Games were played at the Key Largo School and Plantation Key School courts. A special thanks goes out to Monroe County Sheriff’s deputy Vaughn O’Keefe, who tossed the ceremonial jump ball for the first game of the season at PKS.
FLORIDA KEYS HISTORY: SPONGE WARS IN THE EARLY 1900s PIT GREEKS AGAINST CONCHS
It was May 22, 1914, when Captain Bell of the schooner Amelia wanted to get out of some high winds and set a course for the harbor at Key West. The Amelia was carrying a crew of 20. When the anchor was dropped, Bell and six of his crew climbed...
LATE COACH MIKE LEACH WAS PART OF KEY WEST’S ONE HUMAN FAMILY
What does the recent death of a game-changing college football coach in Mississippi have to do with Key West?. Mike Leach was not only the head coach at Mississippi State University when he died Dec. 12 at age 61 following complications from a heart condition. He was not only a mastermind credited with rethinking the entire game with his Texas Tech “Air Raid” offense. Leach was also a Key West resident, Eaton Street homeowner, Harpoon Harry’s regular and island ambassador, who had even applied to coach Key West High School football back in 1996.
SEVEN MILE BRIDGE RUN REGISTRATION SET FOR JANUARY
The 42nd Annual 7 Mile Bridge Run will be on April 1, 2023 and plans are to again run from west to east. Registration, which costs $100, is online only. Registration opens on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, beginning at 6 a.m. Anyone can register on this date, but only 1,500 entries are accepted and the field fills very quickly. Runners must show a photo ID when picking up their bib numbers that matches the address used to register.
LIGHTED BIKES LEAD THE WAY FOR KEY WEST HOLIDAY CELEBRATION
More than 3,000 bicycles, stand-up scooters and other forms of human-powered transportation joined the rolling revelry that took to the streets of Key West on Dec. 2 for the BeLighted Bike Ride presented by Wesley House Family Services. The ride raised holiday spirits and funds for Wesley House’s programs.
IN PICTURES: SANTA VISITS KIDS & FAMILIES AT MARATHON’S COLDWELL BANKER SCHMITT
A line befitting the First Family of the North Pole wound through the parking lot of Marathon’s Coldwell Banker Schmitt Real Estate Company office as hundreds of children and families waited their turn to spill their Christmas wishes. The 2022 event was the office’s largest ever, with nearly 400 children making their way through in just a few hours. “Snow” was in the forecast as children enjoyed the beautifully lit office and free popcorn and goodie bags after a visit with Mr. and Mrs. Claus.
MILES TO GO: PACK IT IN FOR HOLIDAY TRAVEL
(Note: This column originally appeared in the Keys Weekly’s latest Holiday magazine. available now inside local businesses and online at keysweekly.com.) This is when things get interesting, for me at least. Flights to points far north — places marked by snowflakes and swirling winds on TV weather maps —...
