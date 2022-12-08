ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asbury Park, NJ

njarts.net

The Paper Mill Playhouse revisits the timeless 'The Sound of Music'

There is no mention of Christmas in “The Sound of Music.” Yet the musical — set in Austria in the late 1930s — has become a holiday season staple for The Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn, which presented it at that point in the year in 2003 (with the cast including child actor Nick Jonas, later internationally famous as one of The Jonas Brothers) and 2012. The current production of it that began previews on Dec. 2 and runs through Jan. 1 was originally scheduled for 2020, but postponed because of the pandemic.
MILLBURN, NJ
920 ESPN

NJ summer concerts! Check out PNC Bank Arts Center 2023 schedule

Normally, you wouldn't be thinking about the PNC Bank Arts Center this time of year; but with the holidays fast approaching, why not give the gift of a nice summer concert?. If you're looking for a great night with the family before then, try the "Magic Of Lights; Drive Through Holiday Experience.” It runs through Tuesday, Dec. 20, and it only requires one ticket per carload.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Morristown Minute

Drive-Through Holiday Light Shows in NJ

Where to catch the best drive-thru holiday light shows in NJ.Photo byMorristown Minute. Where to catch some of the most festive and impressive holiday light shows of the season in New Jersey, all from the comfort and warmth of your car!
New Jersey 101.5

NJ nun, 88, dies in Garden State Parkway crash

ABERDEEN — An 88-year-old nun died on the Garden State Parkway Saturday morning when she tried to drive across three lanes of traffic. Joan Butler of West Orange stopped on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes around Exit 118 around 10:45 a.m., State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. Butler then re-entered traffic but instead of merging properly, she suddenly crossed all the way over to the left lane and was hit by a Lexus NX.
ABERDEEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Pete Davidson is not the first celeb with a Staten Island address. Here are some other famous borough homeowners.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- When Pete Davidson’s condo hit the market earlier this month, fans flocked to the online listing to get a glimpse inside the King of Staten Island’s 1,592-square-foot St. George abode. Pics of the home offer an intimate look at how the other half lives: There’s a seventh-floor terrace illuminated by a string of bulb lighting, a spacious walk-in closet and a living room full of plush blue couches that may or may not have been graced by the illustrious Kim K.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
thepressgroup.net

'Westwood's Mayor' Skip Kelley passes

WESTWOOD—We are sad to report the passing, the morning of Dec. 11, of former Westwood mayor Skip Kelley, vice president of the Greater Pascack Valley Chamber of Commerce and a leading light of Bergen County. He fought a valiant battle against cancer. State Sen. Holly Schepisi posted at 11:32...
WESTWOOD, NJ
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Princeton, New Jersey

Princeton is full of fun activities if you know where to look. For example, the Princeton Art Museum and the Princeton Public Library offer a variety of events—from classic piano recitals to author readings and even family movie nights. And if you have children, they will certainly enjoy some of the places I have mentioned today, like the Princeton Children’s Museum and The Friendly Forest Playground. There are undoubtedly many more great things to do in Princeton, so happy exploring!
PRINCETON, NJ
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Restaurants in Mount Laurel NJ

- Whether you are looking for a steakhouse, a fast food place, or something more upscale, the best restaurants in Mount Laurel, NJ, has something to offer you. Located in Mount Laurel, NJ, Ristorante Al Fresco is an Italian-centric restaurant with authentic Italian-style cooking. This restaurant is family-friendly, and you can bring your wine. The menu features simple dishes, and they are prepared to order. You may also enjoy the restaurant's lunch specials. Cozy, unassuming Italian BYOB with lunch specials & comfort-food staples like veal Marsala.
WVNT-TV

Vigil held for Kierra Jackson in Mercer County

Breakfast Buzz: Skiing Santas, SantaCon, and a buzzer …. Breakfast Buzz: Skiing Santas, SantaCon, and a buzzer beater. Small business owners and holiday shoppers gather …. Small business owners and holiday shoppers gather at local brewery. WV Paranormal Investigators. Seasonal Greenbrier Valley Brewing Co. Beer. Seasonal Greenbrier Valley Brewing Co....
MERCER COUNTY, NJ

