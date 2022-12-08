Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Buckeyes best Rutgers 67-66 on Holden’s buzzer-beaterThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State set to face Rutgers in Big Ten openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Former Chemical Plant to Become Park in Toms RiverMorristown MinuteToms River, NJ
Women’s Basketball: Mikesell, Mikulasikova carry No. 4 Buckeyes 82-70 win against RutgersThe LanternColumbus, OH
A City Girl Tries Van Life in the CityAnne SpollenStaten Island, NY
Related
njarts.net
The Paper Mill Playhouse revisits the timeless ‘The Sound of Music’
There is no mention of Christmas in “The Sound of Music.” Yet the musical — set in Austria in the late 1930s — has become a holiday season staple for The Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn, which presented it at that point in the year in 2003 (with the cast including child actor Nick Jonas, later internationally famous as one of The Jonas Brothers) and 2012. The current production of it that began previews on Dec. 2 and runs through Jan. 1 was originally scheduled for 2020, but postponed because of the pandemic.
Historic Holmdel, NJ location cleared for filming of TV special
Television and film production has been ramping up in New Jersey over the past several years. Interest in the Great Garden State continues to grow for multiple production companies, which is great news for the state. Netflix, for example, wants to move into the former Fort Monmouth location and build...
NJ summer concerts! Check out PNC Bank Arts Center 2023 schedule
Normally, you wouldn't be thinking about the PNC Bank Arts Center this time of year; but with the holidays fast approaching, why not give the gift of a nice summer concert?. If you're looking for a great night with the family before then, try the "Magic Of Lights; Drive Through Holiday Experience.” It runs through Tuesday, Dec. 20, and it only requires one ticket per carload.
Ventnor Mayor Rejects ‘Ice Skating For Whites Only’ At AC Rink
Ventnor City Mayor Beth Maccagnano Holtzman is not sitting back any longer while some in Atlantic City are erroneously spreading the word that ice skating and ice hockey at the Atlantic City Skate Zone participants are “whites only from out of town.”. It’s a disturbing (similar) narrative that Atlantic...
Drive-Through Holiday Light Shows in NJ
Where to catch the best drive-thru holiday light shows in NJ.Photo byMorristown Minute. Where to catch some of the most festive and impressive holiday light shows of the season in New Jersey, all from the comfort and warmth of your car!
NJ nun, 88, dies in Garden State Parkway crash
ABERDEEN — An 88-year-old nun died on the Garden State Parkway Saturday morning when she tried to drive across three lanes of traffic. Joan Butler of West Orange stopped on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes around Exit 118 around 10:45 a.m., State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. Butler then re-entered traffic but instead of merging properly, she suddenly crossed all the way over to the left lane and was hit by a Lexus NX.
There is an Epic Ice Festival Coming to New Jersey this Winter
The cold weather is here to stay in New Jersey and while you always have the option to keep cozy at home and hibernate until spring, we think getting out of the house and attending a fun and exciting festival is a great way to make the season a bit more memorable.
New Jersey Celebrity Chef explains how to make the perfect Christmas dinner for your family
As you start thinking about what to make for Christmas dinner and plan everything out, New Jersey Celebrity Chef and restaurant owner David Burke is sharing some must listen to cooking tips and advice for how to prep the big meal for December 25. In New Jersey alone, Chef Burke...
Amazing diner dubbed New Jersey’s most ‘charming retro’ eatery
There are so many wonderful things New Jersey is known for and, among them is the fact that we are the diner capital of the world. It seems that everywhere you turn, there is a diner in the Garden State, but it's not just a diner. It's an awesome diner.
Pete Davidson is not the first celeb with a Staten Island address. Here are some other famous borough homeowners.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- When Pete Davidson’s condo hit the market earlier this month, fans flocked to the online listing to get a glimpse inside the King of Staten Island’s 1,592-square-foot St. George abode. Pics of the home offer an intimate look at how the other half lives: There’s a seventh-floor terrace illuminated by a string of bulb lighting, a spacious walk-in closet and a living room full of plush blue couches that may or may not have been graced by the illustrious Kim K.
Just some of the extremely famous celebs spotted in NJ this year
We have so many famous people born and raised in New Jersey we need a NJ Hall of Fame just to keep track of them all. But with so much to do here, such close proximity between two major cities not to mention a thriving film and television industry developing in our state seeing celebrities from all over pass through New Jersey occurs on a regular.
This Record-Breaking $25M Burlington County Mansion Should Be in “Succession”
If you're into gawking at absolutely palatial houses for sale in New Jersey, strap in for this one! This mansion tucked away in Burlington County is on the market for a record-breaking amount!. This is 2801 Riverton Road, Cinnaminson NJ 08077. It was just featured in the real estate section...
thepressgroup.net
‘Westwood’s Mayor’ Skip Kelley passes
WESTWOOD—We are sad to report the passing, the morning of Dec. 11, of former Westwood mayor Skip Kelley, vice president of the Greater Pascack Valley Chamber of Commerce and a leading light of Bergen County. He fought a valiant battle against cancer. State Sen. Holly Schepisi posted at 11:32...
This Unique New Jersey Holiday Trend Is Cool But May Actually Be Illegal
I’ve seen this a couple of times driving around Ocean and Monmouth Counties, and to be honest, it’s the first time I’ve ever seen it on the roadways, and I'm not sure if it's legal. Is this a thing in New Jersey, or am I just not...
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Princeton, New Jersey
Princeton is full of fun activities if you know where to look. For example, the Princeton Art Museum and the Princeton Public Library offer a variety of events—from classic piano recitals to author readings and even family movie nights. And if you have children, they will certainly enjoy some of the places I have mentioned today, like the Princeton Children’s Museum and The Friendly Forest Playground. There are undoubtedly many more great things to do in Princeton, so happy exploring!
New Jersey’s Restaurant With The Best Nachos In The State Is Revealed
No matter where you go in New Jersey, you're bound to find a restaurant that offers great nachos, but one foodie website has determined the one restaurant that has the best nachos in the entire state. There's no doubt that we are used to having the best in many different...
8 amazing pop-up Christmas bars in NJ you need to visit
Just because the weather is turning bitter doesn’t mean we stop going out to enjoy a drink or two (or four) with some friends especially now during the holidays. And if a bar or restaurant decorates for the holidays, it makes it that much more special and gets us into the season.
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Restaurants in Mount Laurel NJ
- Whether you are looking for a steakhouse, a fast food place, or something more upscale, the best restaurants in Mount Laurel, NJ, has something to offer you. Located in Mount Laurel, NJ, Ristorante Al Fresco is an Italian-centric restaurant with authentic Italian-style cooking. This restaurant is family-friendly, and you can bring your wine. The menu features simple dishes, and they are prepared to order. You may also enjoy the restaurant's lunch specials. Cozy, unassuming Italian BYOB with lunch specials & comfort-food staples like veal Marsala.
WVNT-TV
Vigil held for Kierra Jackson in Mercer County
Breakfast Buzz: Skiing Santas, SantaCon, and a buzzer …. Breakfast Buzz: Skiing Santas, SantaCon, and a buzzer beater. Small business owners and holiday shoppers gather …. Small business owners and holiday shoppers gather at local brewery. WV Paranormal Investigators. Seasonal Greenbrier Valley Brewing Co. Beer. Seasonal Greenbrier Valley Brewing Co....
Incredible hidden caves in this N.J. town hold secrets from centuries past
In the basement of an unassuming red brick apartment building in Bergen County lies a secret passageway to local history few living people know about, much less, have ever seen. Through a crawl space in the basement’s lower level is a small hole, no more than 18 inches wide. That’s...
Comments / 0