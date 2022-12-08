There is no mention of Christmas in “The Sound of Music.” Yet the musical — set in Austria in the late 1930s — has become a holiday season staple for The Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn, which presented it at that point in the year in 2003 (with the cast including child actor Nick Jonas, later internationally famous as one of The Jonas Brothers) and 2012. The current production of it that began previews on Dec. 2 and runs through Jan. 1 was originally scheduled for 2020, but postponed because of the pandemic.

MILLBURN, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO