MMAmania.com
Video: Nate Diaz blasts Darren Till after UFC 282 submission loss - ‘He sucks’
Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) star, Nate Diaz, thinks Darren Till sucks after “The Gorilla” was beaten up and submitted by Dricus Du Plessis last night (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) at UFC 282, which took place inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada (watch highlights). Indeed, it wasn’t...
MMAmania.com
‘Pissed’ Paddy Pimblett has a problem with Joe Rogan’s ‘close fight’ comments at UFC 282 — ‘It’s annoying me’
Paddy Pimblett wants everyone to shut up about his not-close fight at UFC 282. The lightweight “Baddy” insists he comfortably won his co-main event against Jared Gordon last weekend at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and doesn’t appreciate the “close fight” narrative started by Joe Rogan during their post-fight interview.
MMAmania.com
‘ROBBERY!’ Fans and fighters react to Paddy Pimblett’s controversial UFC 282 win
Paddy Pimblett returned to action on Saturday night at UFC 282, and he fought a slow and careful fight against Jared Gordon for three hard rounds. At the end of the bout, Pimblett saw his hand raised with 29-28x3 scores, despite many people believing Gordon had done more than enough to win.
MMA Fighting
Israel Adesanya’s head coach: Khamzat Chimaev ‘rising star, but he’s done literally nothing at middleweight’
Israel Adesanya’s head coach Eugene Bareman believes it’s a no-brainer to run back the memorable UFC 281 main event between Adesanya and the new middleweight champion Alex Pereira next, not Pereira vs. Khamzat Chimaev. Adesanya was minutes away from defeating his longtime combat sports rival in November before...
Magomed Ankalaev opens up on UFC 282 post-fight interview: “I know I won that fight”
Magomed Ankalaev has cleared the air following his split draw against Jan Blachowicz at UFC 282. Ankalaev and Blachowicz stepped up on short notice to save the UFC 282 card. They fought for the vacant UFC Light Heavyweight Championship. The title was vacated by Jiří Procházka, who suffered a shoulder injury while preparing for a planned rematch with Glover Teixeira.
Nate Diaz, other pros react to shocking Paddy Pimblett win on scorecards
See how the MMA pros reacted to the scorecard decision of Paddy Pimblett defeating Jared Gordon. At UFC 282, Paddy Pimblett took on Jared Gordon in a lightweight bout. The first round featured some strong strikes hit by both men and an attempted takedown by Pimblett, but neither man was able to really gain the upper hand, until the second round.
MMAmania.com
Nick Diaz promises ‘whole new me’ in 2023 comeback, targets Israel Adesanya match up
Nate Diaz may have left Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), but his big brother, Nick, is still planning a return. The former Strikeforce Welterweight champion ended a six-year hiatus in Sept. 2021, rematching Robbie Lawler at UFC 266. Unfortunately for Diaz, he came up short in the Middleweight encounter, suffering an early third round technical knockout loss (watch highlights).
Cris Cyborg drops opponent, wins pro boxing debut by unanimous decision
Cris Cyborg is now an undefeated professional boxer. On Saturday, the current Bellator women’s featherweight champion laced up the boxing gloves for the second time in 2022 to take on fellow MMA veteran Gabrielle Holloway. The four-round pro boxing bout served as the co-main event under Terence Crawford vs....
Report: WWE sends Matt Riddle to rehab after second failed drug test
Riddle was written off television last week, with the company saying he would be out six weeks.
Here are the UFC 282 scorecards for the Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev draw
For just the fifth time in UFC history, a title bout ended in a draw as Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev fought to a split draw at UFC 282. Any time a draw happens, we’re left with an empty feeling. What made Saturday night’s pay-per-view main event at T-Mobile Arena especially empty is the fact that we’re still left without a light heavyweight champion since Jiri Prochazka, who was supposed to headline against Glover Teixeira, vacated the title after suffering a serious injury.
VIDEO | Joe Rogan reacts to controversial Paddy Pimblett decision victory over Jared Gordon at UFC 282
It’s safe to say that commentator Joe Rogan was among those shocked at the UFC 282 co-main event on Saturday. The co-main event featured the highly-anticipated return of Paddy Pimblett. Despite being just three fights into his UFC journey, the Liverpool native has already grown into a massive star. His partnerships with companies such as Barstool Sports have helped boost his star power even further.
Dana White: Jared Gordon's 'horrible' game plan gave fight away to Paddy Pimblett
LAS VEGAS – UFC president Dana White was critical of Paddy Pimblett’s opponent in the co-main event of UFC 282. Jared Gordon went the distance with Pimblett in a tight three-round contest. However, the official judges’ scorecards caused quite a stir in the MMA community when Pimblett was announced as the unanimous winner, as many believed Gordon did enough to win the fight.
MMA Fighting
UFC 282 post-fight show: Was Paddy Pimblett gifted a win by judges?
Paddy Pimblett improved to 4-0 in the UFC on Saturday, but it was been met with quite a bit of controversy following UFC 282. MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Jose Youngs, Shaun Al-Shatti, and Jed Meshew react to Pimblett’s heavily debated decision win over Jared Gordon in the co-main event of the UFC’s final pay-per-view of the year.
John McCarthy told his son who was a judge for Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon he got it wrong: “I think they got influenced by what the crowd was into”
John McCarthy believes Jared Gordon should’ve gotten his hand raised at UFC 282. Gordon was facing Paddy Pimblett in the co-main event of UFC 282 in an intriguing lightweight scrap. Many expected the Brit to win and remain undefeated but the fight was much closer than many thought. When...
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Manny Pacquiao schools YouTuber DK Yoo in comeback exhibition boxing bout
Manny Pacquiao was back in action on Saturday night in a boxing exhibition match against South Korean YouTuber and martial artist DK Yoo. Pointless exhibition matches like this are starting to become pretty common amongst the top names in boxing, and Pacquiao stepped into the ring to fight for the first time since his loss to Yordenis Ugas in August 2021. Facing him would be boxing neophyte DK Yoo, whose popular YouTube channel is geared towards traditional martial arts education.
MMAmania.com
Paddy Pimblett ekes out close decision over Jared Gordon, hype train keeps rolling at UFC 282
Lightweight British breakout star-in-the-making, Paddy Pimblett, was promoted to the pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event stage, booked to battle gritty veteran, Jared Gordon, at UFC 282 TONIGHT (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pimblett is clearly on the fast track to super stardom, winning his first...
MMAmania.com
Pic: Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon official scorecard | UFC 282
Paddy Pimblett pushed his UFC record to 4-0 last night (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) at UFC 282 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, with a unanimous decision win over Jared Gordon in the co-main event. However, not all were convinced that “Baddy” did enough to actually get the victory.
After the fight: Teofimo Lopez questions his future
Teofimo Lopez leaves Heisman Trophy Night with a split decision victory over Sandor Martin. It was all set up to be a big night as Top Rank hosted a stacked card of future stars following the Heisman Award Ceremony, but the main event ended up asking more questions than answering them. Former undisputed lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez (18-1) headlined the card by facing the tricky Sandor Martin (40-3). The 29-year-old Martin replaced Jose Pedraza (29-4-1) but was most famously known for pulling the upset victory over former champion Mikey Garcia (40-2).
MMA Fighting
‘Till just freaking gave up there’: Fighters react to Dricus Du Plessis UFC 282 win over Darren Till
Darren Till had survived a near-stoppage in his first round against Dricus Du Plessis and rallied in the second round. But wrestling remained his undoing as he gave up a third-round submission against the South African fighter on UFC 282’s main card. Till may have re-injured his surgically repaired...
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Khabib Nurmagomedov expects Islam Makhachev to defend title 5-6 times: ‘Nobody can stay on top forever’
Khabib Nurmagomedov foresees some history awaiting his star pupil and current UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. Makhachev’s first title fight appearance went about as smoothly as it could have this past October. Facing UFC record holder for submissions and former divisional champion Charles Oliveira, Makhachev forced his rival to tap to a tight arm triangle choke in round two.
