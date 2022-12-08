ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘Pissed’ Paddy Pimblett has a problem with Joe Rogan’s ‘close fight’ comments at UFC 282 — ‘It’s annoying me’

Paddy Pimblett wants everyone to shut up about his not-close fight at UFC 282. The lightweight “Baddy” insists he comfortably won his co-main event against Jared Gordon last weekend at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and doesn’t appreciate the “close fight” narrative started by Joe Rogan during their post-fight interview.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FanSided

Nate Diaz, other pros react to shocking Paddy Pimblett win on scorecards

See how the MMA pros reacted to the scorecard decision of Paddy Pimblett defeating Jared Gordon. At UFC 282, Paddy Pimblett took on Jared Gordon in a lightweight bout. The first round featured some strong strikes hit by both men and an attempted takedown by Pimblett, but neither man was able to really gain the upper hand, until the second round.
MMAmania.com

Nick Diaz promises ‘whole new me’ in 2023 comeback, targets Israel Adesanya match up

Nate Diaz may have left Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), but his big brother, Nick, is still planning a return. The former Strikeforce Welterweight champion ended a six-year hiatus in Sept. 2021, rematching Robbie Lawler at UFC 266. Unfortunately for Diaz, he came up short in the Middleweight encounter, suffering an early third round technical knockout loss (watch highlights).
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here are the UFC 282 scorecards for the Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev draw

For just the fifth time in UFC history, a title bout ended in a draw as Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev fought to a split draw at UFC 282. Any time a draw happens, we’re left with an empty feeling. What made Saturday night’s pay-per-view main event at T-Mobile Arena especially empty is the fact that we’re still left without a light heavyweight champion since Jiri Prochazka, who was supposed to headline against Glover Teixeira, vacated the title after suffering a serious injury.
bjpenndotcom

VIDEO | Joe Rogan reacts to controversial Paddy Pimblett decision victory over Jared Gordon at UFC 282

It’s safe to say that commentator Joe Rogan was among those shocked at the UFC 282 co-main event on Saturday. The co-main event featured the highly-anticipated return of Paddy Pimblett. Despite being just three fights into his UFC journey, the Liverpool native has already grown into a massive star. His partnerships with companies such as Barstool Sports have helped boost his star power even further.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dana White: Jared Gordon's 'horrible' game plan gave fight away to Paddy Pimblett

LAS VEGAS – UFC president Dana White was critical of Paddy Pimblett’s opponent in the co-main event of UFC 282. Jared Gordon went the distance with Pimblett in a tight three-round contest. However, the official judges’ scorecards caused quite a stir in the MMA community when Pimblett was announced as the unanimous winner, as many believed Gordon did enough to win the fight.
MMA Fighting

UFC 282 post-fight show: Was Paddy Pimblett gifted a win by judges?

Paddy Pimblett improved to 4-0 in the UFC on Saturday, but it was been met with quite a bit of controversy following UFC 282. MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Jose Youngs, Shaun Al-Shatti, and Jed Meshew react to Pimblett’s heavily debated decision win over Jared Gordon in the co-main event of the UFC’s final pay-per-view of the year.
MMAmania.com

Highlights! Manny Pacquiao schools YouTuber DK Yoo in comeback exhibition boxing bout

Manny Pacquiao was back in action on Saturday night in a boxing exhibition match against South Korean YouTuber and martial artist DK Yoo. Pointless exhibition matches like this are starting to become pretty common amongst the top names in boxing, and Pacquiao stepped into the ring to fight for the first time since his loss to Yordenis Ugas in August 2021. Facing him would be boxing neophyte DK Yoo, whose popular YouTube channel is geared towards traditional martial arts education.
MMAmania.com

Pic: Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon official scorecard | UFC 282

Paddy Pimblett pushed his UFC record to 4-0 last night (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) at UFC 282 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, with a unanimous decision win over Jared Gordon in the co-main event. However, not all were convinced that “Baddy” did enough to actually get the victory.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FanSided

After the fight: Teofimo Lopez questions his future

Teofimo Lopez leaves Heisman Trophy Night with a split decision victory over Sandor Martin. It was all set up to be a big night as Top Rank hosted a stacked card of future stars following the Heisman Award Ceremony, but the main event ended up asking more questions than answering them. Former undisputed lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez (18-1) headlined the card by facing the tricky Sandor Martin (40-3). The 29-year-old Martin replaced Jose Pedraza (29-4-1) but was most famously known for pulling the upset victory over former champion Mikey Garcia (40-2).
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Khabib Nurmagomedov expects Islam Makhachev to defend title 5-6 times: ‘Nobody can stay on top forever’

Khabib Nurmagomedov foresees some history awaiting his star pupil and current UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. Makhachev’s first title fight appearance went about as smoothly as it could have this past October. Facing UFC record holder for submissions and former divisional champion Charles Oliveira, Makhachev forced his rival to tap to a tight arm triangle choke in round two.

