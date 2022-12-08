ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bank of America stock plunges, leading selloff in shares of largest U.S. banks

Shares of many of America’s largest banks are falling sharply this week after a period of outperformance that saw Goldman Sachs Group claw back practically all of its losses from earlier in the year. Shares of Bank of America Inc. shares were down 5.5% Tuesday afternoon at $32.57, their...
Motley Fool

2 No-Brainer Buffett Stocks to Buy for 2023

Berkshire Hathaway maintains a stock portfolio worth hundreds of billions of dollars. Warren Buffett is widely known as one of the greatest investors of all time. It's not a bad idea to take a page out of Buffett's playbook. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool

3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Set You Up for Life

Apple was recently worth a whopping $2.4 trillion, yet it's still growing at a good clip. Taiwan Semiconductor is a rare semiconductor manufacturer -- with fat profit margins. Amazon's stock has fallen by half, presenting an attractive buying opportunity. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Markets Insider

Don't be too optimistic that the Fed's going to quickly move between a pause and a pivot, Charles Schwab chief strategist says

Investors expect the Federal Reserve to slash interest rates twice late next year, money-market prices indicate. But recent positive economic data could leave investors waiting longer for rate cuts, according to Charles Schwab's chief strategist. "There's a bit too much optimism around the timespan between pause and pivot," Liz Ann...
TheStreet

Goldman: These Stocks Can Gain as Inflation Slows

Amid signs inflation is beginning to slow dow, Goldman Sachs has identified 10 stocks that stand to benefit. Inflation has begun to subside a bit, with consumer prices rising 7.7% year-on-year in October, compared to 8.2% in September. Goldman Sachs economists believe that trend will continue. “Our economists expect by...
TheStreet

Goldman Sachs: Don't Count on Fed Cutting Rates Next Year

Many economists and investors believe that the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate hikes will push the economy down sharply next year, perhaps even triggering a recession. The Fed has lifted rates 3.75 percentage points since it started its campaign in March. And most experts anticipate the Fed will increase rates another 0.5% on Dec. 14, slowing from the last four rate increases of 0.75%..
104.1 WIKY

Dollar weak after soft U.S inflation data, focus switches to Fed

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar struggled to gain foothold on Wednesday after a sharp dive overnight on cooler-than-expected inflation data which fuelled expectations that the Federal Reserve will chart a moderate rate hike path later in the day. After delivering four consecutive 75 basis points hikes, the U.S....
Reuters

Lazard CEO warns of more Wall Street layoffs

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Wall Street banks will adjust to a more sluggish economic environment by laying off staff even as they compete to retain and recruit top talent, Kenneth Jacobs, Chief Executive Officer of Lazard Ltd (LAZ.N), told investors at a conference on Wednesday.
TheStreet

PepsiCo Stock Bumps Higher On Report of North American Job Cuts

PepsiCo (PEP) - Get Free Report shares moved higher Tuesday following a Wall Street Journal report that suggested the drinks and snacks giant is preparing to lay off hundreds of workers in its north American division. PepsiCo, which lifted its full-year profit forecasts in October following a stronger-than-expected third quarter...
PLANO, TX

