Drew Scott and Linda Phan’s Marriage Is a Fairytale! See His Quotes About Finding Lasting Love

By Samantha Agate
 5 days ago
Property Brothers star Drew Scott and his wife, Linda Phan, are so happy they found each other. The couple, who wed in 2018, are still over the moon about their marriage and their roles as parents to their adorable son, Parker James. The home design expert’s sweet quotes about love will make you melt!

Drew and Linda first met at a 2010 event during Toronto Fashion Week. She won him over right from the start with her infectious personality. After six years of dating, the TV star pulled off an epic proposal at Toronto’s Piano Piano restaurant. They decided to plan a destination wedding in Italy two years later.

“We are still floating on clouds … today couldn’t have been more magical,” the lovebirds told People in May 2018 after their fairytale wedding in front of 300 guests. “Surrounded by so many loved ones in such a beautiful place was unreal. We are very, very lucky. Friends, family, amazing food, blue skies and being even more in love than ever before — what more could we ask for?”

Drew’s two brothers, Jonathan and J.D. Scott, served as his best men during the overseas extravaganza. After their nuptials, the pair revealed that they were looking forward to starting a family together one day.

“We’re not in a mad rush, but we definitely want to have kids soon. You want to have eight or nine kids, right?” Drew joked to his wife during an interview with Closer at the time.

Their journey to starting a family came with its challenges but after two years of fertility treatments, the HGTV duo announced they were expecting their first child together.

“It has been an adventure to get here! We know we’re not alone in this experience and that everyone is filled with unique challenges along the way,” Drew and Linda wrote on Instagram in December 2021. “When we first started down this path, we quickly felt so appreciative of the doctors we’ve been fortunate to work with, and fam and friends who supported us throughout, sharing their stories or simply just being there.”

Their little boy arrived in May 2022 after 44 hours of labor and a cesarean section. They announced his birth one month later during an episode of their podcast, “At Home with Linda & Drew Scott.”

“Parker decided to come very efficiently on our anniversary,” the Dancing With the Stars alum revealed. “He’s stealing the show. It’s no longer about you and me on our anniversary.”

Keep scrolling to see Drew’s sweetest quotes about his marriage to Linda.

