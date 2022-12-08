ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Russell Wilson suffered a very brutal concussion | Video is scary

Russell Wilson has the Denver Broncos back in the game against the Kansas City Chiefs after being down 27-0. Wilson was driving the Broncos down the field again and he took off trying to pick up the first down. Russell was able to pick up the first down, but his...
DENVER, CO
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Odell Beckham Jr. wants to sign with a playoff team and does not expect to play until the playoffs

The Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, and New York Giants are all in the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes but Odell Beckham Jr. may be the only one out of the sweepstakes. The star wide receiver is not looking to play this year during the regular season and he refused to work out for any team. He met with all three of the teams but said this week on “The Shop” he is not looking to play until the playoffs.
DALLAS, TX
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Hall of Fame QB says Russell Wilson is too small to stand in the pocket, and he is to blame not the coaching staff

Warren Moon knows what it takes to make it in the NFL, he was very successful, but when he sat down with Jason Cole of OutKick, he quickly had a harsh take on Russell Wilson. Moon was the broadcaster for a long time in Seattle but claims Russell Wilson always wanted to be a pocket passer, but he is quickly realizing he is too short to do that.
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Will Jordan Love request a trade next year if he is not the starter in Green Bay?

The Green Bay Packers may be forced to trade Aaron Rodgers next year if their plans are to keep Jordan Love as their future starter. Rodgers signed a three-year 150 million dollar extension, but in a recent interview with Packers beat reporter Jason Wilde, Jordan Love did not sound too fired up to hand around another year to be a backup.
GREEN BAY, WI
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Jerry Rice calls out the 49ers after Deebo Samuel gets hurt running the ball

Today the San Francisco 49ers lost their starting wide receiver, Deebo Samuel, when he suffered a significant leg injury during their game against the Buccaneers. Samuel was carted off after his leg was caught underneath him on a running play. 49ers Hall of Fame wide receiver was pissed when he...
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Rob Gronkowski says the Cowboys are not contenders they are pretenders

The Dallas Cowboys have won only four playoff wins since they won their last Super Bowl in 1995. They have not been very good over the past couple decades, and consistently come up short. During Rob Gronkowski’s first Fox Pre-Game show of the year, he left us with a great...
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Baker Mayfield is the new Rams starter for the rest of the season

Baker Mayfield will start for the Los Angeles Rams over the next four games. Sean McVay has seen enough, after Baker led the Rams to win after driving them 98 yards down the field. McVay just named him the starter for the rest of the year. “We’ll get John [Wolford]...
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former UCF Knights tight end Jake Hescock is dead at the age of 25

Former University of Central Florida football player Jake Hescock has died, according to his team. Hescock collapsed Tuesday while out for a jog in Boston, suffering cardiac arrest. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, but did not make it. UCF posted this statement on their Facebook page:. “We are...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy