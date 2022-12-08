The Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, and New York Giants are all in the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes but Odell Beckham Jr. may be the only one out of the sweepstakes. The star wide receiver is not looking to play this year during the regular season and he refused to work out for any team. He met with all three of the teams but said this week on “The Shop” he is not looking to play until the playoffs.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO