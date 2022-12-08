Read full article on original website
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Russell Wilson suffered a very brutal concussion | Video is scary
Russell Wilson has the Denver Broncos back in the game against the Kansas City Chiefs after being down 27-0. Wilson was driving the Broncos down the field again and he took off trying to pick up the first down. Russell was able to pick up the first down, but his...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Odell Beckham Jr. wants to sign with a playoff team and does not expect to play until the playoffs
The Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, and New York Giants are all in the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes but Odell Beckham Jr. may be the only one out of the sweepstakes. The star wide receiver is not looking to play this year during the regular season and he refused to work out for any team. He met with all three of the teams but said this week on “The Shop” he is not looking to play until the playoffs.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Cam Newton claims he is better than every quarterback in the NFC South…. Paging Tom Brady
Cam Newton has never been shy, he says what is on his mind, but he said something that has people scratching their heads. Cam quickly realized what he said as well and had to stop. Newton appeared on the ‘I Am Athlete’ podcast with former UCF legend Brandon Marshall, and...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Hall of Fame QB says Russell Wilson is too small to stand in the pocket, and he is to blame not the coaching staff
Warren Moon knows what it takes to make it in the NFL, he was very successful, but when he sat down with Jason Cole of OutKick, he quickly had a harsh take on Russell Wilson. Moon was the broadcaster for a long time in Seattle but claims Russell Wilson always wanted to be a pocket passer, but he is quickly realizing he is too short to do that.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Will Jordan Love request a trade next year if he is not the starter in Green Bay?
The Green Bay Packers may be forced to trade Aaron Rodgers next year if their plans are to keep Jordan Love as their future starter. Rodgers signed a three-year 150 million dollar extension, but in a recent interview with Packers beat reporter Jason Wilde, Jordan Love did not sound too fired up to hand around another year to be a backup.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Jerry Rice calls out the 49ers after Deebo Samuel gets hurt running the ball
Today the San Francisco 49ers lost their starting wide receiver, Deebo Samuel, when he suffered a significant leg injury during their game against the Buccaneers. Samuel was carted off after his leg was caught underneath him on a running play. 49ers Hall of Fame wide receiver was pissed when he...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Rob Gronkowski says the Cowboys are not contenders they are pretenders
The Dallas Cowboys have won only four playoff wins since they won their last Super Bowl in 1995. They have not been very good over the past couple decades, and consistently come up short. During Rob Gronkowski’s first Fox Pre-Game show of the year, he left us with a great...
Cade Cunningham Will Undergo Season-Ending Surgery
Cunningham Is Expected To Make A Full Recovery For The 2023-24 Season
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Robert Sheffield III, DB, Georgetown College (KY)
College: Georgetown College(Ky) What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. Whenever I started to play flag football and they started calling me Randy Moss. All I did was catch deep fades and score. What are your favorite moments from your football life?. Winning the 7on7 tournament...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
USC QB Caleb Williams says he can do anything that Patrick Mahomes can do on the field
Caleb Williams is a pretty cocky kid, shoot he just told a reporter that he can do anything that Patrick Mahomes can. I mean his exact quote is below, but it is pretty interesting. I do not think Caleb Williams is close to what Patrick Mahomes can do on the field.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Baker Mayfield is the new Rams starter for the rest of the season
Baker Mayfield will start for the Los Angeles Rams over the next four games. Sean McVay has seen enough, after Baker led the Rams to win after driving them 98 yards down the field. McVay just named him the starter for the rest of the year. “We’ll get John [Wolford]...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Tom Brady is leaving “all options on the table” regarding returning for the 2023 season
Tom Brady is officially divorced and has nothing holding him back. The 45-year-old feels good enough physically to continue playing according to a report released today by Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Brady will be a free agent in 2023, but could he return to the Patriots...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Mississippi State Head Coach Mike Leach rushed to the hospital after suffering a health scare
Mike Leach the legendary offensive-minded head coach of Mississippi State was rushed to the hospital today after suffering a health scare at his home, according to reports. Several reports claim he was taken by an ambulance, but there was one report he was awaiting an airlift. Coach Leach was at...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Jerry Jeudy had a career day today for the Broncos but should have been ejected for bumping the referee (VIDEO)
Jerry Jeudy had a career day but I feel it should have never happened. You can call me crazy, but he threw a temper tantrum during the Chiefs game and he intentionally bumped a referee and the ref did nothing. The referee should have kicked him out of the game, because it was wrong. It is sending a horrible message, but who am I?
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Deion Sanders lands four-star running back Dylan Edwards who was committed to Notre Dame
Deion Sanders is already working his recruiting magic. He just landed a four star running back that was committed to Notre Dame. Four-star running back Dylan Edwards confirmed Saturday that he has committed to play for the Buffaloes. Check out this video of the two of them:. This is not...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Former UCF Knights tight end Jake Hescock is dead at the age of 25
Former University of Central Florida football player Jake Hescock has died, according to his team. Hescock collapsed Tuesday while out for a jog in Boston, suffering cardiac arrest. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, but did not make it. UCF posted this statement on their Facebook page:. “We are...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Tom Brady chipped in to cover his high school football team’s travel cost
Tom Brady is chipping in to help his high school Serra of San Mateo cover the travel costs to play in the California State Championship Bowl Game. The game is 417 miles from their high school, and the GOAT wanted to help with the travel expenses since the team is 13-0 and slated to play St. John Bosco.
