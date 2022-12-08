Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
YG Pays Homage To Late Friend Slim 400 With Help From Lil Wayne On ‘Miss My Dawgs’
YG has delivered a new single which sees him once again link up with Lil Wayne, as he pays tribute to his fallen friend Slim 400. The previously unreleased track, “Miss My Dawgs,” hit streaming platforms on Friday (December 9), with an accompanying video arriving on YouTube the same day. The clip opens with a scene featuring four men standing outside of a corner store before flashing to a mural of Nipsey Hussle.
hotnewhiphop.com
Offset Shares Post For Takeoff: “Missing Everything About You”
Offset shared another tribute for Takeoff on Instagram. Offset shared a post mourning Takeoff on Instagram, Tuesday. The Migos rapper was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston, earlier this month. “Missing everything bout you specially that smile,” Offset wrote to his late cousin. Offset, Takeoff, and...
Complex
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Shares ‘Me vs. Myself’ Album f/ Roddy Ricch, Kodak Black, Lil Durk, and More
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie has delivered his fourth studio album Me vs. Myself. The Highbridge rapper has been teasing the effort since early 2020, shortly after the release of his Artist 2.0 project. Back in September, A Boogie told fans the album would arrive on Nov. 4. He decided to scrap those plans weeks later, as he didn’t want Me vs. Myself to compete with Drake and 21 Savage’s joint album Her Loss.
The FADER
Polo G shares new song “My All”
Polo G has dropped new song "My All" alongside a video directed by Cole Bennett. The video, which can be seen above, catches the Chicago rapper sitting down to tell his story with re-enactments of his life playing out behind him. Over a glossy beat courtesy of Southside, Polo raps about a relationship gone bad, splashing out on jewellery, and the friends he has lost on his life.
Marvin Gaye’s ex-wife Janis Hunter Gaye dead at 66
Janis Hunter Gaye, the second wife of late singer Marvin Gaye, has died at the age of 66. The crooner’s ex died in her Rhode Island home on Saturday, her daughter, Nona, confirmed. No cause of death was given. “From the time she met my father, she was exposed to the way he saw this world was aching, and she did her best to preserve his legacy as he was taken from us far too early,” Nona wrote in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter Tuesday. “She took every moment to speak about every word and every note of his music, and she...
hotnewhiphop.com
Chris Brown Buys BM Diamond Brown A Tesla
Breezy blessed his daughter Lovely’s mom with a new car. Chris Brown is certainly in the holiday spirit. Last month, he blessed fans with a new festive single “It’s Giving Christmas.” On Monday, he gifted his child’s mother Diamond Brown and brand new White Tesla.
thesource.com
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs & King Combs Make History as First Father-Son Duo to Reach No.1 on US Airplay Charts
Sean “Diddy” Combs and his son, Christian “King” Combs, each soared to the top of the charts with their new hit songs “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller and “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” featuring Kodak Black, respectively. Diddy topped both...
musictimes.com
Takeoff Death Disrespected? Offset Reacts To Nasty Rumors on Dead Rapper's Estate
Offset has pleaded with fans on Tuesday to remember Takeoff in a positive manner in the future, posting a picture of Jesus Christ to emphasize his message. There is a possibility that Offset was reacting to the newest social media reports that Takeoff's parents, Titania Davenport-Treet and Kenneth M Ball, are presently fighting over his estate, as he is alleged to have died at the age of 28 without a will.
AOL Corp
Jan Gaye, second wife of Motown legend Marvin Gaye, is dead at 66
Janis Hunter Gaye, the second wife of Motown legend Marvin Gaye and mother of two of his children, has died, her family said in a statement. She was 66. Jan Gaye, who sang backup on Marvin Gaye's 1977 hit “Got to Give it Up," died Saturday at home in Rhode Island. No cause of death was given.
Power 93.7 WBLK
Reggae Artist Sizzla Burns DJ Khaled Platinum Plaques, Says Khaled Insulted His Name
Reggae artist Sizzla has a bone to pick with DJ Khaled. On Thursday (Dec. 8), the dancehall legend and frequent DJ Khaled collaborator shared video on Instagram of himself and a couple of buddies dismantling and setting ablaze to multiple plaques Sizzla received for his work on the Khaled albums Father of Asahd and Grateful. In the video, Sizzla can be heard saying he was insulted by Khaled. However, he doesn't provide further details. The men then break apart the framed commemorative plaques, making sure to cut out and set aside the photos of Khaled's son Asahd out of respect.
Complex
Boosie Badazz Says Jay-Z and Nas Aren’t Relevant in Today’s Landscape
Boosie Badazz has thoughts on Jay-Z and Nas’ status in the game. The Baton Rouge artist caused a stir this week when he addressed 21 Savage’s controversial comments about Nas. The drama began when 21 participated in a Clubhouse chat that questioned whether Nasir was the greatest rapper of all time. Though he acknowledged the Queens native as a legendary MC, the Savage Mode rapper wasn’t convinced he’s relevant among the younger generation.
Vibe
Drake Sets New Career Record As Highest-Selling Singles Artist In RIAA History
Drake has added a new record to his historic Hip-Hop career. The Toronto-bred artist has surpassed Eminem to become the highest-selling singles artist in the Recording Industry Association of America’s history. Certifications issued by the RIAA on Thursday (Dec. 7) pushed The 6 God to the top. According to Chart Data, the 36-year-old’s 10 new plaques bring his total singles sold to 184 million.More from VIBE.comDrake And Son Adonis Enjoy Night Out At The Raptors Vs Lakers Game In TorontoStyles P Claims 21 Savage Isn't A Lyricist2Pac Is Drake's Most Listened To Artist Of 2022 The certifications also set a new...
Saweetie Speaks On Being Called The “Queen Of The Bay”
Saweetie says that a number of her supporters consider her West Coast royalty and have crowned her as the “Queen of the Bay,” an honor she reacted to during an interview with The Bootleg Kev Podcast. “I don’t want to self-proclaim the ‘Queen statement,’ but when I’m in certain cities or certain areas, they’ll just call me this and call me that,” she said of the moniker being bestowed upon her. “I’ve been called the ‘Queen of California’ and many queen things. It’s not something I’m trying to title, that’s why I had another voice say it on my [The...
‘I’m beyond moved’: Lizzo leads reactions to SZA’s new album SOS
SZA is back with a brand new album, SOS, and fans are already celebrating.Kicking off with the title track, the album features 23 songs including collaborations with fellow artists such as Phoebe Bridgers, Don Toliver and Travis Scott.SOS is SZA’s long-awaited second studio album, following 2018’s debut Ctrl.The artist has been busy dropping huge singles including “Kiss Me More” with Doja Cat, as well as her collaboration with Kendrick Lamar for the Black Panther soundtrack, “All The Stars”.The new record features recent singles such as “Good Days” and “Shirt”, as well as a number of previously unheard releases.Since the...
Vibe
50 Cent’s G-Unit Sneakers Rivaled Air Jordan At Their Peak, Says Reebok CEO
50 Cent’s G-Unit sneaker was such a cultural phenomenon that its success rivaled that of Air Jordan at its peak, according to Reebok. Todd Krinsky, CEO of Reebok, recently made that claim during an appearance on The Complex Sneakers Podcast, recalling that during one year, one pair of G-Unit sneaks nearly outpaced a pair of Air Jordans in a similar colorway. “We were selling like, you know, 40-50,000 per color at a time,” Krinsky said of the G-Unit sneakers, before noting Paul Fireman, the brand’s CEO’s focus on Reebok’s sales in comparison to that of Air Jordans. “He was always saying...
The Independent
Kanye West: Petition to remove rapper’s music from streaming services nears 75,000 signatures
A petition calling for Kanye West’s musical catalogue to be removed from streaming services is approaching 75,000 signatures.The change.org petition was created in response to the Donda rapper’s recent string of antisemitic comments and social media posts.“Kanye West has recently made statements praising Hitler and denying the Holocaust, after over a month of making harmful antisemitic statements,” wrote the petition’s creator.“Our society has no place for people who spread that kind of hate to be making millions off of their work. I call on Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, and other streaming platforms to immediately remove all of Kanye...
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z Awards $40K Scholarship To Roc Nation School Of Music Student: 'I Am So Honored!'
JAY-Z is granting the wish of another young adult who’s looking to continue their path to higher learning at the Roc Nation School of Music at Long Island University (LIU). The student, Samantha Samaka, announced on Twitter recently that she’s received a $40,000 scholarship to attend the school, which had apparently been her dream. Samaka thanked Hov and his wife, Beyoncé, for the kind gesture while celebrating being the first Black woman from Toronto, Canada to enroll.
HipHopDX.com
Prince Paul Reunites With De La Soul After 30 Years, Teases New Music For 2023
Prince Paul has reunited with De La Soul after almost 30 years and it looks like they may be gearing up to release some new music together. The esteemed producer had previously been spotted in the studio with the New York trio back in August. When HipHopDX reached out to Paul for comment, he merely said: “I’ve been sworn to secrecy.” De La member Maseo was equally as cryptic, offering DX nothing more than numerous GIFs.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ye’s IG Account Temporarily Blocked After Teasing New Song
Instagram is the latest platform to censor Ye (again). It seems as though Ye has completely forgotten about being a rapper recently. The disgraced artist hasn’t dropped any new music to streaming platforms since last year’s bloated Donda album. Instead, he’s opted to go on a dangerous media run full of hate speech and antisemitism.
hypebeast.com
Best New Tracks: SZA, Gorillaz, YG x Lil Wayne and More
SZA - SOS. SZA’s highly-anticipated sophomore album SOS is finally here. The extensive 23-track record features guest appearances from Don Toliver on “Used,” Phoebe Bridgers on “Ghost in the Machine,” previous collaborator Travis Scott on “Open Arms” and the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard on “Forgiveless,” as well as production and contribution credits from the likes of Chad Hugo and Pharrell Williams of the Neptunes, Jay Versace, DJ Dahi and more.
