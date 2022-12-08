ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

7 biggest questions the Bills must answer after Von Miller's season-ending surgery

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ouybD_0jcDL8QP00

The Buffalo Bills made a shocking announcement as pass rusher Von Miller’s season was deemed over due to a torn ACL.

Following the news, here are seven of the biggest questions the Bills (9-3) must answer:

What happens to morale?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jJP1h_0jcDL8QP00
Head coach Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

When a player of Miller’s stature goes down, it’s a blow to morale. A gut punch that can take the wind out of a team’s sails no matter how good they are.

Right now, that’s what Bills head coach Sean McDermott is dealing with. He’s going to be tasked with rallying the entire locker room and convincing them that they can overcome Miller’s loss.

Who will step up?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BCrN9_0jcDL8QP00
Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) and cornerback Taron Johnson (7)  (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

The million-dollar question everyone is asking: Who will step up without Miller in the lineup?

As a former first-round pick and essentially the other starter when Miller was in the lineup, most are looking toward Greg Rousseau. However, there are plenty of other players that the Bills used high draft picks on that now have a chance to justify their selection.

Off the bat, there are AJ Epenesa and Boogie Basham. Both players were second-round selections under the watch of Buffalo’s current front office. But if we’re being honest, the Bills also used a first rounder on Shaq Lawson once upon a time, too.

All four players should be motivated beyond belief.

Will the ripple effect stop?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HpYpl_0jcDL8QP00
Ed Oliver #91 of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Most of the players mentioned above have felt a bit of a “ripple effect” from Miller’s presence on the field. Defensive tackles such as Ed Oliver and Jordan Phillips in the middle have felt that same impact. Even linebackers Matt Milano and Tremaine Edmunds can be tossed into this pile.

With Miller coming out of the lineup, will the successes these other players have had come crashing down? The Bills need the opposite to happen to make up for Miller’s team-high eight sacks.

Does anything change schematically?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BPlVi_0jcDL8QP00
Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier  Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Pure play from others could make up for Miller. So could changes by the coaching staff.

Could head coach Sean McDermott and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier decide that things schematically must alter? More blitzing? Less? Moving players around? There are plenty of different options that are possible.

Does the offense have less room for error?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X15rR_0jcDL8QP00
Quarterback Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills  (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Miller’s impact is hugely felt on defense. That does not mean the offense won’t be impacted.

The future Hall of Fame pass rusher was also signed this past offseason to help take some pressure off of the Bills offense. We’ve seen Buffalo go toe-to-toe with the likes of the Kansas City Chiefs and others, but having a leg up defensively helps in that same battle.

Taking out Miller, quarterback Josh Allen & Co. might have less room for error.

Are there any moves coming?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34UjEL_0jcDL8QP00
Cowboys defensive end Tarell Basham (93)  Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Yes, the Bills have four players rotating in behind Miller, all of which are former top-64 picks. That doesn’t mean Buffalo can’t add another piece to their roster or practice squad as a veteran insurance policy.

At this stage in the game, the market is pretty dry. The ideal candidate would be Jerry Hughes, the former longest-tenured Bills player. However, he’s under contract with the Houston Texans still and the trade deadline has passed.

Limited to just the free-agent market, there aren’t many options. Some that come to mind:Takk McKinley, a former first-round pick on the Cowboys’ practice squad, or outright free agents Dee Ford or Alex Okafor.

When will Von return?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fXOH7_0jcDL8QP00
Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Finally and unfortunately, when will Miller himself actually be back? It’s a bummer because we won’t know the answer for a pretty long time.

General manager Brandon Beane said he hopes Miller could be back for “most” of next season, that seems like an optimistic outlook. An ACL injury can take up to a year to fully come back from, so if Miller is back even sooner than that, it would be very impressive.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Von Miller sells Denver-area home

Former Broncos Von Miller has sold his Colorado home. Denver's star linebacker played for Denver for 10 seasons before being traded last year.The 19,000 square foot home on more than 4 acres went for $3.7 million last month. It had initially been listed at $4.125 million.It's located in the community of Foxfield, which is in Arapahoe County between Aurora and Parker. The house is a 10 minute drive from the Broncos headquarters.After being traded to the Los Angeles Rams Miller was a key part of that team's march to the Super Bowl last season. Following Los Angeles' victory in Super Bowl LVI, Miller signed with the Buffalo Bills in the offseason.RELATED: Bills' Von Miller: Gets ACL surgery, out for seasonArchitectural Digest reported that the home has nine bedrooms spread between two ranch houses that are connected by a hallway.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cameras caught Tom Brady having some really classy moments with 49ers players after blowout loss

Tom Brady’s homecoming last Sunday wasn’t a great one, at least on the field, as the Bucs got blown out by the 49ers, 35-7, in San Francisco. Brady threw another ugly tantrum during the loss and then Fox switched away from the game in the third quarter because the 49ers had such a big lead and they wanted viewers to watch a better game.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans saw the fourth down call work on film against the Cowboys

The most bizarre call of the Houston Texans’ 27-23 loss to the Dallas Cowboys was the fourth-and-goal run from the 3-yard line. Quarterback Jeff Driskel took the run-pass option and cut it inside for a 1-yard gain, resulting in a turnover on downs. Houston still had a 23-20 lead with 3:21 to go in the game, but Dallas marched 98 yards in 11 plays to score the go-ahead touchdown.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bengals get good news on Hendrickson, Higgins and Boyd injuries

Monday, the Cincinnati Bengals took a positive slant to the slew of injuries suffered by key players during Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns. On the broken wrist suffered by Trey Hendrickson, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said they will take it on a day-to-day basis and wasn’t willing to rule him out for next weekend’s game against Tampa Bay, per the team’s Marisa Contipelli.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Frustrated DeVante Parker calls out NFL publicly for missing head injury

New England Patriots wideout DeVante Parker isn’t happy with the NFL, following the head injury he sustained in Monday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. When attempting to catch a pass, the veteran receiver was standing on wobbly legs after having his head slammed to the ground. There was even a point where the TV cameras zoomed into his facemask, and he looked like he wasn’t completely there after the hit.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills reveal they were never going to snap the ball on Dawson Knox fake

The play of the game for the Buffalo Bills in Week 14 against the New York Jets was one… that wasn’t. Technically a ball was never snapped as tight end Dawson Knox ran a fake that caused an offside penalty involving linebacker CJ Mosley. In a contest that was a stalemate up until that point, the Bills (10-3) got a first down which led to a score from Knox himself a few plays later.
BUFFALO, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

186K+
Followers
242K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy