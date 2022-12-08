Bus stop and traffic signal modifications coming to Market Street from 20th to 23rd

In October of this year, the City announced the start of three complete street safety projects on Market Street as part of a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) paving project. One of these projects is a new two-way separated bike lane on the north side of Market Street from 20th to 23rd that will connect to the existing bike lanes east of 20th Street. Below is the latest information about the project.

From 20th to 23rd on Market Street, the complete street safety project will change the layout of the road to control driver speeds throughout the corridor, improve the safety of left turns from Market Street, increase safety for people walking at intersections and add a separated two-way bike lane on the north side of Market Street. The project will remove one car lane going west and some parking spots on three blocks.

Traffic signal modifications

To facilitate the new layout and improve safety on the corridor, traffic signal modifications are required at the Market Street intersections with 23rd, 22nd, 21st, and 20th. The signal modifications is scheduled to be completed by the spring of 2023. The bike lane will not be open until this stage is complete.

Temporary Bike Lane Closure

The bike lane will be closed temporarily until the traffic signals are upgraded to control cars turning left from Market Street. There will be barriers across the lane until the signal work is completed.

Signs and barriers will be posted on the street with information about the project and a QR code to this blog post.

Bus stop modifications

Today, buses stop on Market Street in both directions at 23rd, 22nd, and 21st, and buses going east stop at 20th. With this project, the following changes will occur to the bus stops: