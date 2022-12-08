Read full article on original website
6 easy ways to save on gas prices — follow these tips
Many consumers are looking for ways to save right now, and one way is to cut costs on gas expenses.
Why do gas stations have that 9/10th thing at the end of the gas price?
Carson from Parker writes, “What’s driving you crazy? Why do gas stations have that 9/10th thing at the end of the gas price on the sign?”
Fuel prices do not go down next week! I know why …
Every week the Portuguese live in anticipation of whether fuel prices are on a downward or upward trend. Last Friday, the first information appeared that the value of fuel will continue to decline..and they will! However, there is a variable that will rise and possibly cancel the declines in petrol and diesel prices, find out what has changed in the meantime.
8 Best Places That Offer Gas Rewards
The national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline eclipsed the $5 mark earlier this year, according to AAA. It has recently fallen quite a bit, however -- a small respite in a sea of...
