New Trendy Salad Restaurant in Schaumburg is a let downChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Texas governor announced on Twitter that Texas has bused over 1,300 migrants to ChicagoJennifer GeerTexas State
It's against Illinois law to pass a stopped school bus: Why are so many drivers doing it?Jennifer GeerIllinois State
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Chicago Cubs: 2023 Could be Seiya Suzuki's YearAlvin GarciaChicago, IL
Review: One Bad Apple Tree Spoils the Bunch in Porchlight Revisits
Musical theater nerds in Chicago are lucky to have Porchlight Theatre—if the venerable company (now in its 27th year) didn’t exist, we’d have to invent it. Besides mounting full productions of three separate musicals a year, Porchlight also presents regular concert series highlighting specific years in musical theater history as well as the “Porchlight Revisits” series, which provides an opportunity for audiences to see shows unlikely to get a full revival.
Preview: A Fresh and Fun Nutcracker Is Coming to Hyde Park
I have always loved the Hyde Park neighborhood for its vivacity and artistic sensibilities. So I was really pumped about getting to preview the Hyde Park School of Dance (HPSD) production of The Nutcracker. I was not prepared for how cool the show is going to be if rehearsals are any indicator. First of all, the artistic director for HPSD is none other than August Tye who is the ballet mistress for the Lyric Opera of Chicago. There are several guest choreographers for the reimagined sections of this classic ballet.
Review: Third Coast Percussion Premieres New Work With Joy, Magic and Mischief
If you have not listened to any Third Coast Percussion music, I highly recommend that you set aside a couple of hours and get on it. This quartet has expanded on percussion as a means of creating music for reflection, and meditation, and in the words of ensemble member Robert Dillon, sometimes it’s “just bananas!”
Review: Itzhak Perlman and Klezmer Fill Symphony Center with Tradition and Joy
Bands playing klezmer, the distinctly Jewish and mostly joyous music genre, get to play on many stages. Add Itzhak Perlman—one of the great concert violinists of our era—and you get the stage at Chicago’s Symphony Center. The 77-year-old Perlman was the big draw for the concert performed...
Review: Two Winners in the Nutcracker Ballet Relay
My interest in classical music was weaned on Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker ballet. So I leapt at the opportunity to do a Nutcracker relay last Saturday: the matinee opening of the Joffrey Ballet’s Chicago-centric version, and an evening performance of The Art Deco Nutcracker by the local, community-focused A&A Ballet.
Review: This Year at the Chopin Theatre, It’s A Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago! Is as Enjoyable, Moving as Ever
I had to check the archives to be sure, but I can now say with certainty I’ve seen American Blues Theater’s It’s a Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago! no fewer than five times. As a happily returning customer, I can also say certainly that now more than ever, the show remains an absolutely delightful, deeply moving production of a deceptively profound story that is happily revisited year after year.
Review: Countertenor Mobley Hits the High Notes as Music of the Baroque Guest Soloist
Reginald Mobley is a world-renowned countertenor. If you did not know this in advance, you might be surprised when he begins to sing in crystalline high notes, in a range comparable to the mezzo-soprano or contralto in the female voice. Mobley’s immense talent has him in high demand as a...
Review: Lookingglass Theatre Returns with The Steadfast Tin Soldier, a Weighty Holiday Fable Filled with Wonder
For all the theater I’ve attended in Chicago—since childhood, really—I’m slightly embarrassed to admit that this weekend marked my first visit to Michigan Avenue’s Lookingglass Theatre, the 35-year-old ensemble company that marks a lofty few accomplishments, including one Tony as Best Regional Theatre and others for its creative teams and productions. Like several other companies around town, Lookingglass has its own holiday tradition, a compact but robust 60-minute production of a Hans Christian Andersen story, The Steadfast Tin Soldier. Lookingglass has been performing this dialogue-free drama created by Mary Zimmerman since 2018 (streaming a version in 2020), and it’s no wonder this gem of a presentation is, as they correctly call it in their marketing materials, a “beloved Chicago holiday tradition.”
Review: Chicago in the Rearview, Plains in Our Hearts
It’s official, y’all: Plains, the collaboration between Jess Williamson and Katie Crutchfield of Waxahatchee, came into Chicago’ the Vic like a cannonball and none of us will ever be the same. What’s not official is the fact that I may or may not make another great Plains pun sometime later in this review, but I don’t want to put too much pressure on myself.
Review: King Roger Makes a Spellbinding Premiere at Harris Theater
I was put under a spell on Friday. King Roger by the Chicago Opera Theater (COT) was the spellbinding work that eased my anxiety from sitting in a traffic snarl trying to get to the Harris Theater. I was unaware that the city Christmas tree was being lit that day in Millennium Park and the hordes of revelers pouring onto Michigan Avenue put me on edge. Once we settled into our seats, the music of Polish composer Karol Szymanowski took me to another world. King Roger was composed in 1924 by Szymanowski, who co-write the libretto with Jarosław Iwaszkiewicz.
Review: Love, Charlie Chronicles the Life, Work and Obsessions of Chicago’s Charlie Trotter
The opening scene of this Charlie Trotter documentary is a bit of a giveaway about the man whose food we loved (if we could afford it). During the sound check for an interview, he says, “My name is Charlie Trotter of Charlie Trotter’s Restaurant in Chicago.” And he asks that he not be recorded when he says, “My philosophy is that if it wasn’t for the customers and the employees, the restaurant business would be the greatest business in the world. And basically, I hate people.”
Dialogs: Patti Smith, a Woman of Depth, Artistry, and Love for Humanity, Lights up the Music Box
When I hear the name Patti Smith, so many images are conjured in my mind. The 1970s at Club 950, No Exit, and Neo were teeming with people sporting mohawks and clothes held together by safety pins. The music was loud, angry, and confrontational. I was terrified of this “new wave.” One voice stood out for me singing, “Jesus died for somebody’s sins but not mine.” The Catholic girl in me was genuinely shocked but I could not turn away. Smith’s album, Horses, was released in 1975 but I didn’t hear it until I left for college. I have followed her career for over 40 years and still look to her as an example of an artist living their truth. Patti Smith has released a new book called A Book of Days, which displays photographs from her life as an artist, musician, wife, and mother. She appeared at the Music Box Theatre yesterday as part of the Chicago Humanities Festival fall series,
Review: Le Comte Ory Is a Beautifully Staged and Magnificently Sung Romp by Lyric Opera
Rossini’s Le Comte Ory is my second French-language opera within a week. Verdi’s Don Carlos is also at the Lyric. Le Comte Ory is considerably more lighthearted and is in the bel canto style that requires Herculean singing skills and comic touch. This presentation was a delightful change and showcased the talent of tenor Lawrence Brownlee as the libidinous Count Ory. Coloratura soprano Kathryn Lewek as the Countess Adèle is nothing less than astonishing. This production is directed by Kathleen Smith Belcher, who also led the 2021 version of The Magic Flute. As with Mozart’s whimsical opera, Smith Belcher has a keen gift for comedic and quirky touches that levels up the production. The Lyric orchestra is conducted by Music Director Enrique Mazzola with his usual verve and brilliance.
Third Coast Review is your source for Chicago arts, culture and news. From reviews and previews to recipes, events and breaking news, get it all at Third Coast Review
