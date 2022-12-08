Read full article on original website
Propane Tanker Involved in Modesto Injury Accident
Two-Vehicle Crash on Blaker Road Involves Propane Tanker. An injury accident involving a propane tanker was reported near Modesto on December 9. The collision occurred on north Blaker Road and West Main Street near Hatch, according to the incident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP). Crews with the fire department arrived at the scene to assess injuries and determine if a propane spill had occurred.
Homeless: No Shelter from the Storm
Monday, homeless people in Modesto found no respite from the biggest rainstorm in years as Caltrans continued to sweep them away from encampments along Highway 99 and locations nearby. Governor Gavin Newsom’s ongoing program to get homeless people out of sight now includes pouring concrete along steep slopes under overpasses and erecting sturdy metal fences along highway borders as he attempts to sweep homelessness under the rug while he explores a presidential campaign. The concrete slopes and iron fencing are meant to prevent the possibility of homeless people camping along our major highways. Out of sight is out of mind.
Multiple-Vehicle Crash Near Stockton Results in Injuries
Accident on Benjamin Holt Drive Involves Three Vehicles. A multiple-vehicle crash near Stockton on December 9 caused minor injuries when three cars collided. The collision happened at the intersection of west Benjamin Holt Drive and Harrisburg Place in Lincoln Village, north of Stockton, around 3:14 p.m. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) said it involved a Cadillac and Honda. The Honda sustained major rear-end damage. The Cadillac had front-end damage. The CHP is investigating to determine fault in the accident.
Police warning drivers as a new Chick-fil-A opens in Livermore Thursday
Livermore police say to expect traffic problems Thursday as people will be waiting in line for chicken sandwiches and waffle fries at the city's brand-new Chick-fil-A.
Police: Vandals Cause Damage to Park Fields, Grass With Tire Tracks
The fields at some parks in Oakdale, Calif., have sustained damage recently by vandals. The Oakdale Police Department asked the community to help in an investigation into the tire tracks left on fields at Medlen Park, Shire Park, Gilbert Park and Kerr Park. "Community, we need your help following a...
Below freezing temperatures in Sacramento and San Joaquin valley’s
(KTXL) — To add to the intense snow and rain on Saturday and Sunday throughout much of Northern California, Sacramento and San Joaquin Valley residents may wake up to below freezing temperatures Tuesday morning. As of 6 a.m., the National Weather Service Sacramento Office is reporting temperatures of 34 degrees in Sacramento, 33 degrees in […]
Pedestrian Accident Fatality on Orangeburg Avenue in Modesto Area
The Modesto Police Department reported a fatal pedestrian crash on Nelson Avenue on the night of Friday, December 2, 2022. Modesto PD received reports of a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident on Orangeburg Avenue in the vicinity of Nelson Avenue at approximately 7:15 p.m. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Crash on...
Driver fatally crashes during pursuit in Stockton
SAN JOAQUIN, Calif. - A driver died Friday night near Stockton after leading deputies on a pursuit and crashing, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office. At about 7 p.m. deputies initiated a pursuit on a vehicle after its driver was allegedly driving recklessly in the area of Charter Way and S. Harrison Street.
Stockton mother, college student hit and killed while riding her bike to class
STOCKTON, Calif. — A Stockton mother and UEI College student died this week after being hit while riding her bike to campus last week, authorities said. A carwash will be held to help raise funds for her family next week. Jennifer Ruiz, 26, was riding her bike to campus...
National Weather Service Publishes 24 Hour Rain Totals for Locations in Kern County, Fresno County, Kings County, Madera County, Mariposa County, Merced County and Tulare County
December 12, 2022 - The weekend winter storm system dropped 0.82 of rain at the SST rain gauge in Mariposa by Midnight on Sunday. On Saturday the gauge recorded 2.36" by Midnight for a two day total of 3.18'. Additionally the SST Wind Gauge recorded gusts up to 25 mph...
One person dead and another with major injuries after Calaveras County crash
(KTXL) — One person was killed and another received major injuries after their vehicle overturned and impacted a tree on Tuesday near the community of Mountain Ranch in Calaveras County, according to the California Highway Patrol San Andreas Office. The CHP said that the 2007 Chevrolet Impala was traveling along Railroad Flat Road towards Sheep […]
Update | Fatal Tow Truck Accident Reported on Highway 165 in Merced County
On the afternoon of Monday, December 5, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported a fatal tow truck collision on Highway 165 near American Avenue in Merced County. The incident occurred at approximately 6:45 p.m. and involved a passenger vehicle and a tow truck, authorities said. Details on the Fatal Tow...
Fog and frosty nights ahead following robust winter storm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cold mornings, dense fog, and cooler than average high temperatures are expected this week after a powerful storm hit California this past weekend. In the valley, the ground is saturated and the Sierra is blanketed under feet of fresh powder. The latest storm dropped 1 to 3 inches of rain in the valley and 2 to 5 feet of snow in the Sierra with local amounts up to nearly 6 feet.
Large stash of stolen mail seized by authorities in Patterson
PATTERSON – Hundreds of pieces of mail stolen from numerous people was seized by authorities after a traffic stop in Patterson. Patterson Police Services says deputies pulled over a suspicious vehicle Monday night. Exactly what prompted the stop was not disclosed, but law enforcement officers soon found the suspects in possession of hundreds of pieces of stolen mail. Investigators believe the mail, checks and other items were stolen from people across Alameda, San Joaquin, Stanislaus and other counties. At least one suspect – who Patterson police say lied about his name until he was fingerprinted and booked into jail – has been arrested. His name has not been released. Officers are now working to identify all the mail theft victims.
3 injured in explosion at Stockton apartment complex, police say
STOCKTON, Calif. — Three people were injured when an explosion occurred inside an apartment complex Friday night in Stockton, authorities said. The explosion happened in the 6400 block of Inglewood Avenue, the Stockton Police Department said. Witnesses told KCRA 3 it happened around 6 p.m. Three people were taken...
'It makes you really proud to do what you do': Yelp ranks Waterloo restaurant on list of top 30 German restaurants
WATERLOO, California — Just steps off the busy Highway 88 in Waterloo, German music plays from speakers, more than two dozen signature German dishes such as schnitzel are served up and nearly 22 German-imported beers are on tap. According to their loyal customers, walking through the doors of San...
Missing 90-year-old from Stockton found in Sacramento, family says | Update
STOCKTON, Calif. — Update: 5:45 p.m. Family members said Betsy Brotby was found in Sacramento and is OK. The Stockton Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 90-year-old woman. According to a news release, Betsy Brotby left her home in north Stockton around noon Sunday...
Stockton teen jumps out of car to escape kidnapping
STOCKTON, Calif. — A Stockton teen is recovering from minor injuries after jumping out of a car in the Country Club area to escape a kidnapping, police officials say. Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, a 17-year-old girl was walking near Mission Road and Monterey Avenue when officers said a Hispanic man offered her a ride.
Stockton PD looking for person responsible for kidnapping of teenager
STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Police Department is actively searching for a suspect after a teenage girl was allegedly kidnapped and forced to jump out of a truck. The incident occurred on Saturday night, according to Stockton police.
Masks will now be required at these places in Alameda Co. due to rising COVID levels
Health officials say that Alameda County has moved up to the CDC's "medium" COVID-19 Community Level, and now more high-risk settings will require masks.
