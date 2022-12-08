ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turlock, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Propane Tanker Involved in Modesto Injury Accident

Two-Vehicle Crash on Blaker Road Involves Propane Tanker. An injury accident involving a propane tanker was reported near Modesto on December 9. The collision occurred on north Blaker Road and West Main Street near Hatch, according to the incident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP). Crews with the fire department arrived at the scene to assess injuries and determine if a propane spill had occurred.
MODESTO, CA
The Valley Citizen

Homeless: No Shelter from the Storm

Monday, homeless people in Modesto found no respite from the biggest rainstorm in years as Caltrans continued to sweep them away from encampments along Highway 99 and locations nearby. Governor Gavin Newsom’s ongoing program to get homeless people out of sight now includes pouring concrete along steep slopes under overpasses and erecting sturdy metal fences along highway borders as he attempts to sweep homelessness under the rug while he explores a presidential campaign. The concrete slopes and iron fencing are meant to prevent the possibility of homeless people camping along our major highways. Out of sight is out of mind.
MODESTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Multiple-Vehicle Crash Near Stockton Results in Injuries

Accident on Benjamin Holt Drive Involves Three Vehicles. A multiple-vehicle crash near Stockton on December 9 caused minor injuries when three cars collided. The collision happened at the intersection of west Benjamin Holt Drive and Harrisburg Place in Lincoln Village, north of Stockton, around 3:14 p.m. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) said it involved a Cadillac and Honda. The Honda sustained major rear-end damage. The Cadillac had front-end damage. The CHP is investigating to determine fault in the accident.
STOCKTON, CA
athleticbusiness.com

Police: Vandals Cause Damage to Park Fields, Grass With Tire Tracks

The fields at some parks in Oakdale, Calif., have sustained damage recently by vandals. The Oakdale Police Department asked the community to help in an investigation into the tire tracks left on fields at Medlen Park, Shire Park, Gilbert Park and Kerr Park. "Community, we need your help following a...
OAKDALE, CA
FOX40

Below freezing temperatures in Sacramento and San Joaquin valley’s

(KTXL) — To add to the intense snow and rain on Saturday and Sunday throughout much of Northern California, Sacramento and San Joaquin Valley residents may wake up to below freezing temperatures Tuesday morning. As of 6 a.m., the National Weather Service Sacramento Office is reporting temperatures of 34 degrees in Sacramento, 33 degrees in […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Pedestrian Accident Fatality on Orangeburg Avenue in Modesto Area

The Modesto Police Department reported a fatal pedestrian crash on Nelson Avenue on the night of Friday, December 2, 2022. Modesto PD received reports of a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident on Orangeburg Avenue in the vicinity of Nelson Avenue at approximately 7:15 p.m. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Crash on...
MODESTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Driver fatally crashes during pursuit in Stockton

SAN JOAQUIN, Calif. - A driver died Friday night near Stockton after leading deputies on a pursuit and crashing, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office. At about 7 p.m. deputies initiated a pursuit on a vehicle after its driver was allegedly driving recklessly in the area of Charter Way and S. Harrison Street.
STOCKTON, CA
goldrushcam.com

National Weather Service Publishes 24 Hour Rain Totals for Locations in Kern County, Fresno County, Kings County, Madera County, Mariposa County, Merced County and Tulare County

December 12, 2022 - The weekend winter storm system dropped 0.82 of rain at the SST rain gauge in Mariposa by Midnight on Sunday. On Saturday the gauge recorded 2.36" by Midnight for a two day total of 3.18'. Additionally the SST Wind Gauge recorded gusts up to 25 mph...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Update | Fatal Tow Truck Accident Reported on Highway 165 in Merced County

On the afternoon of Monday, December 5, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported a fatal tow truck collision on Highway 165 near American Avenue in Merced County. The incident occurred at approximately 6:45 p.m. and involved a passenger vehicle and a tow truck, authorities said. Details on the Fatal Tow...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
abc10.com

Fog and frosty nights ahead following robust winter storm

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cold mornings, dense fog, and cooler than average high temperatures are expected this week after a powerful storm hit California this past weekend. In the valley, the ground is saturated and the Sierra is blanketed under feet of fresh powder. The latest storm dropped 1 to 3 inches of rain in the valley and 2 to 5 feet of snow in the Sierra with local amounts up to nearly 6 feet.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Large stash of stolen mail seized by authorities in Patterson

PATTERSON – Hundreds of pieces of mail stolen from numerous people was seized by authorities after a traffic stop in Patterson. Patterson Police Services says deputies pulled over a suspicious vehicle Monday night. Exactly what prompted the stop was not disclosed, but law enforcement officers soon found the suspects in possession of hundreds of pieces of stolen mail. Investigators believe the mail, checks and other items were stolen from people across Alameda, San Joaquin, Stanislaus and other counties. At least one suspect – who Patterson police say lied about his name until he was fingerprinted and booked into jail – has been arrested. His name has not been released. Officers are now working to identify all the mail theft victims. 
PATTERSON, CA
KCRA.com

3 injured in explosion at Stockton apartment complex, police say

STOCKTON, Calif. — Three people were injured when an explosion occurred inside an apartment complex Friday night in Stockton, authorities said. The explosion happened in the 6400 block of Inglewood Avenue, the Stockton Police Department said. Witnesses told KCRA 3 it happened around 6 p.m. Three people were taken...
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Stockton teen jumps out of car to escape kidnapping

STOCKTON, Calif. — A Stockton teen is recovering from minor injuries after jumping out of a car in the Country Club area to escape a kidnapping, police officials say. Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, a 17-year-old girl was walking near Mission Road and Monterey Avenue when officers said a Hispanic man offered her a ride.
STOCKTON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy