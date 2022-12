RALEIGH, N.C. -- Help is on the way for NC State in the form of 7-foot center Isaiah Miranda. The Rhode Island native committed and signed to the Wolfpack last week, but officially arrived on campus earlier today and is now enrolled with NC State. As a result, Miranda will be with the program this week and will be eligible to play in his first game this Saturday against Vanderbilt in Chicago, Ill. with a tip-off time of 10:30 p.m. ET.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 7 HOURS AGO